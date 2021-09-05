Week 3 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Fall Season: Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy (2-0) (1) Loyola looked the part of a state final contender in walloping Rochester 56-7 on Saturday, but can they take care of CCL business next Saturday against St Rita? Next: vs St Rita

2. Naperville Central (2-0) (11) The Redhawks snapped Lincoln Way East 21 game winning streak with the 20-17 victory as Naperville Central gets a a game winning field goal from Seth Lendzion. Next: @ Novi Central Catholic (Michigan)

3. Maine South (2-0) (10) The Hawks defense was on it's game in the 10-2 win over Warren Township on Friday night in Gurnee. Anyone who saw this game will tell you they fully expect a post-season rematch later this fall. Next: vs Fremd

4. Brother Rice (2-0) (4) The Crusaders will get a much needed game and test this week hosting Benet Academy. Next: vs Benet Academy

5. Marist (2-0) (5) The Redhawks get a 45-7 win over Richards last Friday and will take on ESCC rival Nazareth Academy on Friday night. Regardless of the records, the Redhawks will be "up" for this game. Next: vs Nazareth Academy

6. Mount Carmel (2-0) (6) The Young Caravan roll to a 42-0 win over Phillips and QB Damarion Arrington is developing into a big time play maker for the Caravan this season. Next: vs Notre Dame

7. Joliet Catholic (2-0) (7) Joliet Catholic gets the 30-20 win on the road at Cardinal Ritter Prep in St. Louis on Saturday minus standout RB Jordan Anderson. Next: vs DeLaSalle

8. St. Rita (1-1) (8) The Mustangs get a nice bounce back win on the road over Trinity Ky. and all focus is now on Loyola this Saturday. Beating the Ramblers has been a huge priority for this Mustangs team since last spring. Next: @ Loyola Academy

9. Wheaton North (2-0) (9) The Falcons get a strong 30-7 win over Providence Catholic last Friday. The Falcons get a big opening week road test in the Dukane conference against Batavia in Batavia. Next: @ Batavia

10. Lincoln Way East (1-1) (2) The Griffins will bounce back after it's last minute loss to Naperville Central 20--14 on Friday and this is still a young team that will just get better week in and week out. Next: vs Stagg

11. Warren Township (1-1) (3) The Blue Devils defense is as strong or even maybe stronger than the 2019 unit. Can the Blue Devils offense find it's way over the next 7 weeks of regular season football? If the offense can develop this team can win a state title. Next: @ Zion Benton

12. Glenbard West (2-0) (12) The Hitters win in Week 1 over Grandville became even more impressive after Grandville beat up Detroit area private power UD Jesuit 50-0 on Friday night. Next: @ Oak Park-River Forest

13. Batavia (2-0) (13) The Bulldogs get head coach Dennis Piron his 100th career win in beating Oswego 21-13 on Friday night. The Bulldogs get a big test this Friday hosting Wheaton North. Next:vs Wheaton North

14. Neuqua Valley (2-0) (14) The Wildcats have been getting a big performance from QB Marc Mennecke along with it's defense in beating Wheaton South 26-7 on Friday night. Next up is road trip week to St. Louis . Next: @ St. Mary Missouri

15. Cary Grove (2-0) (15) The Trojans wallop Crystal Lake South 60-20 on Friday night as the Trojans got a big night from FB Nick Hissong and a Trojans offense that scored touchdowns on it's first six possessions. Next:vs Crystal Lake Central

16. Hinsdale Central (1-1) (16) The Red Devils take care of business and beat Proviso East on Friday night. Next up is up and coming Lyons Township. Next: vs Lyons Township

17. Homewood-Flossmoor (2-0) (18) The Vikings get a road win over Cahokia as QB Cameron Oglesby had a big night for the Vikings. Next: vs Lincoln Way Central

18. St. Charles North (2-0) (19) The North Stars pitch a 24-0 shutout win on Friday night and the North Stars get a big game from RB/LB Drew Surges. Next: @ Wheaton South

19. Hersey (2-0) (20) The Huskies get a big game from RB Ben Clawson (4 rushing touchdowns) as the Huskies are now 2-0 on the season. Next: @ Maine East

20. Lockport (2-0) (21) The Porters blow past Metea Valley for the 48-0 win on Friday night. DO NOT sleep on this Porters team this season. Next: vs Bradley

21. Bolingbrook (2-0) (22) The Raiders keep getting big performances from it's offense while the defense also has plenty of talent and potential this season and pitched a 33-0 shutout over Simeon on Friday night. Next: vs Lincoln Way West

22. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-1) (17) The Tigers will look to bounce back after it's loss on Friday night to Neuqua Valley and taking on a hot St. Charles North is a big opening week if Dukane conference play. Next: vs St Charles North

23. Barrington (1-1) (24) The Broncos get on the winning track in shutting out Wheeling 42-0 on Friday night and get a big night from RB Evan Penesis. Next: @ New Trier

24. New Trier (2-0) (25) The Trevians get a 32-14 win over Stevenson on Friday night and will look forward to another big non conference battle on Friday hosting Barrington. Next: vs Barrington

25. Prairie Ridge (2-0) (26) The Wolves get another big performance from QB Mason Loucks in beating Burlington Central Friday night. Next: @ Huntley

26. Lemont (2-0) (27) The Lemont Still Missing A Mascot beats Nazareth Academy 16-10 on Friday night and will take on Shepard Friday night on the Astros new field turf field. Next: @ Shepard

27. Crete-Monee (1-1) (28) The Warriors get in the win column with a strong 18-13 non conference win over Plainfield North on Friday night. Next: vs Thornton

28. Kankakee (2-0) (29) The Kays post an impressive win on the road against Washington 28-14 Friday night and will look forward to hosting Thornridge this week. Next: @ Thornridge

29. Fenwick (2-0) (30) The Friars wallop Niles Notre Dame 42-7 as the Friars offense is starting to click. A big road test awaits the Friars this week on the Emerald Isle against Providence. Next: @ Providence Catholic

30. Richards (1-1) (23) The Bulldogs will now look forward to a bounce back game and hosting it's first home game on a brand new field turf surface against Argo. Next: vs Argo

Next Team Up: (in NO order): Richmond Burton/Prospect/Deerfield/ICCP/Marmion Academy/Buffalo Grove/Glenbard South/Glenbard North/Carmel/South Elgin/Wilmington/Crystal Lake Central/Kenwood/Morgan Park/Libertyville/Montini Catholic/Vernon Hills

