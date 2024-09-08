Week 3 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30
2024 Week 3 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll1. Lincoln Way East 2-0 (1) The Griffins get back to work this week hosting the Chargers after a forced bye week in Week 2. Next: vs Stagg2. Loyola Academ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news