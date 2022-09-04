(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 3 Chicagoland Top 30 poll first released Saturday evening on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln Way East 2-0 (1) The Griffins sprinted out to a 31-0 halftime lead over Batavia in impressive fashion in the 31-14 win. Next: @ Stagg

2. Mount Carmel 2-0 (2) The Caravan posted a win over Phillips on Saturday night at Gately. Next up is an interesting matchup against the Dons. Next: @ Niles ND

3. Loyola Academy 2-0 (3) Loyola rolls to a 61-7 win over East Moline United on Saturday and best of all Loyola had United step up and play them, filling it's Week 2 schedule opening. Next: @ St Rita

4. Glenbard West 2-0 (5) The Hitters will start to zero in on what is shaping up to be a terrific West Sub Silver conference race at home this week against OPRF (2-0) Next: vs OPRF

5. Warren Township 2-0 (7) The Blue Devils get a big Week 2 win over Maine South 19-17 and now starts in conference play. Next: @ Libertyville

6. Maine South 1-1 (5) The Hawks will look to bounce back this week taking on Barrington. Next: @ Barrington

7. Batavia 1-1 (4) The Bulldogs sure looked like it found it's way in the second half of the 31-14 loss to top ranked Lincoln Way East. Next: @ Wheaton North

8. Simeon 2-0 (28) The Wolverines are getting big time production from an offense loaded with impact seniors led by RB Andre Crews and WR Malik Elzy. Next: @ Whitney Young

9. York 2-0 (10) The Dukes have been cruising early so far in 2022. Bigger test are on the near term horizon, I promise. Next: vs Proviso West

10. Joliet Catholic Academy 2-0 (11) The Hilltoppers hang on for dear life in beating ICCP 23-22 last Friday night. Next: @ DeLaSalle

11. Bolingbrook 1-1 (9) The Raiders will also look to bounce back from it's loss on Saturday to Simeon. Next: @ Lincoln Way West

12. Marist 1-1 (12) The Redhawks get a big test this Friday on the road against rival Nazareth Academy. Next: @ Nazareth Academy

13. Naperville North 2-0 (13) The Huskies have posted two early quality wins over H-F and Glenbard North. Next: vs Orchard Lake Minn

14. St Rita 1-1 (18) The Mustangs post a nice bounce back win last Friday over Brother Rice and next up is Loyola. Does anyone in the state have as strong of a first three game schedule than the Mustangs? Next: vs Loyola Academy

15. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (15) The Wolves roll over Central 63-28 (formerly known as Burlington Central) last Friday night. Next: vs Huntley

16. Lemont 2-0 (21) Lemont has posted two quality wins in non conference play and now take on Oak Forest to start the conference slate. Next: vs Oak Forest

17. Lockport 2-0 (19) The Porters schedule will now begin to ramp up starting this Friday in Bradley. Next: @ Bradley

18. Glenbard North 1-1 (14) The Panthers will look to reload after a 28-13 loss to old school rival Naperville North last Friday. Next: @ Geneva

19. Prospect 2-0 (22) The Knights have also been rolling early on and can the Wildkits provide a test for the high flying Prospect offense this week? Next: vs Evanston

20. Kankakee 1-1 (20) The Kays found it's offense this week and rolled past Washington from Central Illinois 42-0. Next: @ Thornridge

21. Brother Rice 1-1 (16) The Crusaders fall to rival St. Rita 17-12 on Friday. Next: @ Benet Academy

22. Palatine 2-0 (23) The Pirates roll past Buffalo Grove 50-7 last Friday and the Palatine offense has been on fire so far in 2022. Next: vs New Trier

23. Nazareth Academy 1-1 (17) The Road Runners drop a 24-17 loss to Lemont last Friday and it won't get any easier this Friday hosting Marist. Next: vs Marist

24. St Francis 2-0 (26) The Spartans get a nice non conference win over Western Big 6 and Class 5A power Sterling. Next: vs St Edward

25. Niles Notre Dame 2-0 (27) The Dons beat long time rival St. Pats 35-14 on Friday night. Huge test again this week taking on the Caravan. Next: vs Mount Carmel

26. Wheaton South 1-1 (NR) The Tigers get an impressive bounce back 10-7 OT win on Friday over Neuqua Valley. DuKane conference play starts this week at St. Charles North. Next: @ St Charles North

27. Jacobs 2-0 (NR) The Golden Eagles are getting a nice season so far from senior QB Max Benner along with a strong run game. Next: @ McHenry

28. Plainfield North 2-0 (NR) The Tigers get an impressive 19-9 win over Naperville Central as QB Demir Ashiru is having a big season so far for North. Next: @ Joliet West

29. Morris 2-0 (30) The Morris Football Club just keeps winning. Next: vs Kaneland

30. Neuqua Valley 1-1 (8) Fingers crossed that QB Mark Mennecke returns from an apparent injury in last week's 10-7 OT loss to Wheaton South. Next: @ St. Mary (St. Louis)

Out: Cary Grove/Naperville Central/St Patrick

Next In: Wheaton North/ICCP/Carmel/Kenwood/Morgan Park/Richmond Burton/Yorkville/St. Ignatius/Geneva/Marmion Academy/Glenbrook South/Sycamore/Wheaton Academy/Hersey/Grayslake Central/Crete-Monee/Homewood Flossmoor/Lincoln Way West/Glenbard South/South Elgin/Lyons Township/Oak Park-River Forest/Downers Grove North



