EdgyTim - Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

{{ timeAgo('2021-03-30 07:03:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll

1. St. Rita (1-1) (1) vs Providence Catholic

2. Rochester (2-0) (3) vs UHigh

3. Joliet Catholic Academy (2-0) (4) vs St. Ignatius

4. Sacred Heart Griffin (2-0) (2) vs Glenwood

5. Hillcrest (2-0) (7) @ Tinley Park

6. Boylan (2-0) (8) vs Hononegah

7. Mascoutah (2-0) (7) @ Troy

8 Sterling (2-0) (NR) @ Quincy

9. Kankakee (1-1) (9) vs Rich Township

10. Fenwick (0-1) (5) @ Marmion Academy

Out: Montini Catholic/Peoria

On The Rise (in no order) Montini Catholic/Mt. Zion/Sycamore/Peoria/Morris

