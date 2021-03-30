EdgyTim - Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll
Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll
1. St. Rita (1-1) (1) vs Providence Catholic
2. Rochester (2-0) (3) vs UHigh
3. Joliet Catholic Academy (2-0) (4) vs St. Ignatius
4. Sacred Heart Griffin (2-0) (2) vs Glenwood
5. Hillcrest (2-0) (7) @ Tinley Park
6. Boylan (2-0) (8) vs Hononegah
7. Mascoutah (2-0) (7) @ Troy
8 Sterling (2-0) (NR) @ Quincy
9. Kankakee (1-1) (9) vs Rich Township
10. Fenwick (0-1) (5) @ Marmion Academy
Out: Montini Catholic/Peoria
On The Rise (in no order) Montini Catholic/Mt. Zion/Sycamore/Peoria/Morris
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.