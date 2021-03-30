EdgyTim - Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

On The Rise (in no order) Montini Catholic/Mt. Zion/Sycamore/Peoria/Morris

Out: Montini Catholic/Peoria

9. Kankakee (1-1) (9) vs Rich Township

6. Boylan (2-0) (8) vs Hononegah

4. Sacred Heart Griffin (2-0) (2) vs Glenwood

3. Joliet Catholic Academy (2-0) (4) vs St. Ignatius

2. Rochester (2-0) (3) vs UHigh

1. St. Rita (1-1) (1) vs Providence Catholic

