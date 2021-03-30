EdgyTim - Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll
1. East St. Louis (2-0) (1) @ Edwardsville
2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) (2) @ Crystal Lake Central
3. Cary Grove (1-0) (3) @ Crystal Lake South
4. Antioch (2-0) (4) vs Grayslake North
5. Rock Island (2-0) (5) vs Galesburg
6. Lake Forest (2-0) (6) vs Libertyville
7. Crete-Monee (1-0) (7) vs Thornridge
8. Providence Catholic (1-1) (9) @ St. Rita
9. Libertyville (2-0) (NR) @ Lake Forest
10. Lemont (1-1) (8) vs TF North
Out: Peoria
On The Rise (in no order): Simeon/Deerfield/Peoria/Glenwood/Shepard
