EdgyTim - Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

On The Rise (in no order): Simeon/Deerfield/Peoria/Glenwood/Shepard

Out: Peoria

10. Lemont (1-1) (8) vs TF North

7. Crete-Monee (1-0) (7) vs Thornridge

6. Lake Forest (2-0) (6) vs Libertyville

5. Rock Island (2-0) (5) vs Galesburg

4. Antioch (2-0) (4) vs Grayslake North

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.