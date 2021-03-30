 EdgyTim - Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-30 07:04:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

Get registered today for The Stage Spring Showcase
Get registered today for The Stage Spring Showcase
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 Poll

1. East St. Louis (2-0) (1) @ Edwardsville

2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) (2) @ Crystal Lake Central

3. Cary Grove (1-0) (3) @ Crystal Lake South

4. Antioch (2-0) (4) vs Grayslake North

5. Rock Island (2-0) (5) vs Galesburg

6. Lake Forest (2-0) (6) vs Libertyville

7. Crete-Monee (1-0) (7) vs Thornridge

8. Providence Catholic (1-1) (9) @ St. Rita

9. Libertyville (2-0) (NR) @ Lake Forest

10. Lemont (1-1) (8) vs TF North

Out: Peoria

On The Rise (in no order): Simeon/Deerfield/Peoria/Glenwood/Shepard

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}