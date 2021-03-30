EdgyTim - Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll
Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 Poll
1. Mount Carmel (1-1) (1) vs Marist
2. Batavia (2-0) (2) vs Geneva
3. Nazareth Academy (1-0) (3) @ DeLaSalle
4. DeKalb (1-0) (4) @ Waubonsie Valley
5. Wheaton South (2-0) (5) @ Wheaton North
6. St. Charles North (1-1) (6) vs St Charles East
7. Prospect (2-0) (7) vs Hersey
8. Hersey (2-0) (8) @ Prospect
9. Hononegah (2-0) (9) @ Boylan
10. Lincoln Way West (2-0) (NR) vs Stagg
Out: Phillips
On The Rise (in no order): Willowbrook/Normal Community/Benet AcademyLibertyville/Phillips
