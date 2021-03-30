 EdgyTim - Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-30 07:04:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 3: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 Poll

1. Mount Carmel (1-1) (1) vs Marist

2. Batavia (2-0) (2) vs Geneva

3. Nazareth Academy (1-0) (3) @ DeLaSalle

4. DeKalb (1-0) (4) @ Waubonsie Valley

5. Wheaton South (2-0) (5) @ Wheaton North

6. St. Charles North (1-1) (6) vs St Charles East

7. Prospect (2-0) (7) vs Hersey

8. Hersey (2-0) (8) @ Prospect

9. Hononegah (2-0) (9) @ Boylan

10. Lincoln Way West (2-0) (NR) vs Stagg

Out: Phillips

On The Rise (in no order): Willowbrook/Normal Community/Benet AcademyLibertyville/Phillips

{{ article.author_name }}