Week 3 Top Games and Best Guesses

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Week 3 Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.

EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 8-2 in Week 2 and 13-7 overall

Week 3: My Winners and Best Guesses

St. Rita at Loyola Academy

EDGY's Take: I've seen both live already t6his year ( like that means anything lol) and at least I have somewhat of a feel for both the Mustangs and the Ramblers. St. Rita got a nice road win last Friday night 27-14 against a quality opponent in Trinity Kentucky by...well....running the football and doing St Rita things. Loyola walloped Rochester 56-7 as the Ramblers looked to be in mid season form. St Rita has had this one circled on the calendar since losing to Loyola 7-3 back in Week 1 of the spring season. However, this isn't spring anymore and both teams are looking to get a big jump start in this CCL crossover battle. St. Rita looks to be minus standout senior RB Kaleb Brown (Ohio State), yet the offense is capable with a big offensive line anchored by Valen Erickson (Nebraska), steady QB play from Tommy Ulakowski and backup RB Kyle Clayton is a potential game breaker. Loyola will always ride it's defense, yet the offense also looks very capable this season. Loyola junior QB Jake Stearney is a name to watch along with senior RB Marco Maldonado who runs behind a massive offensive line.

Biggest storyline? Can St. Rita get it's offense in gear and get the running game on track while also being more effective with the play action passing game? Can the Loyola defense take away the St Rita running game? Expect a great game on Saturday in Wilmette.

EDGY's Pick: Loyola 21 St. Rita 13

Nazareth Academy at Marist

EDGY's Take: Two weeks ago this was looking like a marquee matchup, and while the records aren't exactly what we all anticipated...this is still a strong old school ESCC showdown on many levels. Nazareth Academy (0-2) and head coach Tim Racki is looking for answers after dropping the Road Runners first two games to both Richards and Lemont by a combined 6 points. The Road Runners have talent sill on hand in the likes of senior WR Trell Harris, junior WR/DB Justin Taylor along with senior WR/S Peter Roll plus senior QB Aidan Pieper, yet they are still in search of it's first win this season. Marist (2-0) and head coach Ron Dawczak have rolled to a strong season start with lopsided wins over Curie and Richards, the same Richards team that beat Nazareth Academy 20-19 in Week 1. The Redhawks will rely on senior QB Dontrell Jackson Jr. (Coastal Carolina) along with a big and experienced offensive line anchored by senior OT Deuce McGuire (Northwestern) while the Redhawks defense is always a strength.

Biggest storyline? Can Nazareth get it's usually potent offense kicked into a higher gear this week? Has Marist truly been tested yet this season?

EDGY's Pick: Marist 35 Nazareth Academy 21

East St. Louis at St. John Bosco

EDGY's Take: A huge game and a huge test for East St. Louis on several levels as the Flyers fly into California and take on the #2 ranked team in the State of California in St. John Bosco, who also happens to be ranked as the #3 team on the nation according to the latest USA Today Super 25 poll. So how stacked is St. John Bosco you ask? The Braves roster features 18 players from the Class of 2022 holding scholarship offers with three players ranked as 4 star recruits, twelve 3 stars and one 2 star ranked names according to Rivals.com. The Class of 2023 features 10 players holding scholarship offers including four 4 star recruits along with three 3 star names. The Class of 2024 also features 7 players already holding early scholarship offers this fall.

Biggest storyline? Can the Flyers avoid turnovers and penalties and limit giving St John Bosco additional touches? Can St. John Bosco defense handle the extra large East St. Louis offensive line in check? Also can the Flyers at least stalemate when it comes to the kicking game?

EDGY's Pick: St. John Bosco 37 East St. Louis 21

Marmion Academy at Montini Catholic

EDGY's Take: Marmion Academy and head coach Dan Thorpe has the Cadets at 2-0 and this is a Marmion team that is coming off a weird spring season that saw them play just three games. However, Marmion brings back a ton of experience and some key impact players led by senior NIU commit WR Dane Partridge along with senior OL/DL Jerrod Durian, senior OL Matt Harris plus junior DE Ivan Erickson. Montini Catholic got a big road win last Friday 17-10 over Sterling in Sterling as the Broncos defense limited a solid Golden Warriors offense in the win. Keep an eye on Montini Catholic junior Cole Teschner along with junior RB Joshua Robinson yet this is an offense still trying to find another gear or two.

Biggest storyline? Can the Marmion offense consistently ding a very good Montini defense? Can the Montini offense start to generate more points and production beginning on Friday night?

EDGY's Pick: Montini Catholic 21 Marmion Academy 20

Barrington at New Trier

EDGY's Take: Barrington (1-1) and head coach Joe Sanchez got a nice Week 2 win over Wheeling 41-0 after getting shut out in Week 1 by Warren Township 19-0. The Broncos are starting to get it's offense in order as QB Harley Thompson along with RB Evan Penesis are starting to click along with WR Ben Cocoma. New Trier is also 2-0 and will look towards senior QB Nevan Cremascoli along with a veteran offensive line. The Trevians are also a bit less experienced this fall overall but they also seem to be rounding into mid-season form.

Biggest storyline? Can the Barrington offense generate more production this week against a very strong opponent in New Trier? Can New Trier also find it's sea legs against an always strong Barrington defense?

EDGY's Pick: New Trier 28 Barrington 27 OT