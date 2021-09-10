Week 3 Top Games and Best Guesses
Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Week 3 Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.
EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 8-2 in Week 2 and 13-7 overall
Week 3: My Winners and Best Guesses
EDGY's Take: I've seen both live already t6his year ( like that means anything lol) and at least I have somewhat of a feel for both the Mustangs and the Ramblers. St. Rita got a nice road win last Friday night 27-14 against a quality opponent in Trinity Kentucky by...well....running the football and doing St Rita things. Loyola walloped Rochester 56-7 as the Ramblers looked to be in mid season form. St Rita has had this one circled on the calendar since losing to Loyola 7-3 back in Week 1 of the spring season. However, this isn't spring anymore and both teams are looking to get a big jump start in this CCL crossover battle. St. Rita looks to be minus standout senior RB Kaleb Brown (Ohio State), yet the offense is capable with a big offensive line anchored by Valen Erickson (Nebraska), steady QB play from Tommy Ulakowski and backup RB Kyle Clayton is a potential game breaker. Loyola will always ride it's defense, yet the offense also looks very capable this season. Loyola junior QB Jake Stearney is a name to watch along with senior RB Marco Maldonado who runs behind a massive offensive line.
Biggest storyline? Can St. Rita get it's offense in gear and get the running game on track while also being more effective with the play action passing game? Can the Loyola defense take away the St Rita running game? Expect a great game on Saturday in Wilmette.
EDGY's Pick: Loyola 21 St. Rita 13
EDGY's Take: Two weeks ago this was looking like a marquee matchup, and while the records aren't exactly what we all anticipated...this is still a strong old school ESCC showdown on many levels. Nazareth Academy (0-2) and head coach Tim Racki is looking for answers after dropping the Road Runners first two games to both Richards and Lemont by a combined 6 points. The Road Runners have talent sill on hand in the likes of senior WR Trell Harris, junior WR/DB Justin Taylor along with senior WR/S Peter Roll plus senior QB Aidan Pieper, yet they are still in search of it's first win this season. Marist (2-0) and head coach Ron Dawczak have rolled to a strong season start with lopsided wins over Curie and Richards, the same Richards team that beat Nazareth Academy 20-19 in Week 1. The Redhawks will rely on senior QB Dontrell Jackson Jr. (Coastal Carolina) along with a big and experienced offensive line anchored by senior OT Deuce McGuire (Northwestern) while the Redhawks defense is always a strength.
Biggest storyline? Can Nazareth get it's usually potent offense kicked into a higher gear this week? Has Marist truly been tested yet this season?
EDGY's Pick: Marist 35 Nazareth Academy 21
East St. Louis at St. John Bosco
EDGY's Take: A huge game and a huge test for East St. Louis on several levels as the Flyers fly into California and take on the #2 ranked team in the State of California in St. John Bosco, who also happens to be ranked as the #3 team on the nation according to the latest USA Today Super 25 poll. So how stacked is St. John Bosco you ask? The Braves roster features 18 players from the Class of 2022 holding scholarship offers with three players ranked as 4 star recruits, twelve 3 stars and one 2 star ranked names according to Rivals.com. The Class of 2023 features 10 players holding scholarship offers including four 4 star recruits along with three 3 star names. The Class of 2024 also features 7 players already holding early scholarship offers this fall.
Biggest storyline? Can the Flyers avoid turnovers and penalties and limit giving St John Bosco additional touches? Can St. John Bosco defense handle the extra large East St. Louis offensive line in check? Also can the Flyers at least stalemate when it comes to the kicking game?
EDGY's Pick: St. John Bosco 37 East St. Louis 21
Marmion Academy at Montini Catholic
EDGY's Take: Marmion Academy and head coach Dan Thorpe has the Cadets at 2-0 and this is a Marmion team that is coming off a weird spring season that saw them play just three games. However, Marmion brings back a ton of experience and some key impact players led by senior NIU commit WR Dane Partridge along with senior OL/DL Jerrod Durian, senior OL Matt Harris plus junior DE Ivan Erickson. Montini Catholic got a big road win last Friday 17-10 over Sterling in Sterling as the Broncos defense limited a solid Golden Warriors offense in the win. Keep an eye on Montini Catholic junior Cole Teschner along with junior RB Joshua Robinson yet this is an offense still trying to find another gear or two.
Biggest storyline? Can the Marmion offense consistently ding a very good Montini defense? Can the Montini offense start to generate more points and production beginning on Friday night?
EDGY's Pick: Montini Catholic 21 Marmion Academy 20
EDGY's Take: Barrington (1-1) and head coach Joe Sanchez got a nice Week 2 win over Wheeling 41-0 after getting shut out in Week 1 by Warren Township 19-0. The Broncos are starting to get it's offense in order as QB Harley Thompson along with RB Evan Penesis are starting to click along with WR Ben Cocoma. New Trier is also 2-0 and will look towards senior QB Nevan Cremascoli along with a veteran offensive line. The Trevians are also a bit less experienced this fall overall but they also seem to be rounding into mid-season form.
Biggest storyline? Can the Barrington offense generate more production this week against a very strong opponent in New Trier? Can New Trier also find it's sea legs against an always strong Barrington defense?
EDGY's Pick: New Trier 28 Barrington 27 OT
EDGY's Take: The EDGYTIM Game of the Week is here and is also a huge early Dukane conference showdown. Batavia is 2-0 and got a big 21-13 win over Oswego as the Bulldogs rally from being down 13-0 early for the win. The Bulldogs offense has been breaking in sophomore QB Ryan Boe while the run game led by RB Josh Dornick is a strength along with the Batavia defense. Wheaton North (2-0) is also rolling and has scored 80 points in two weeks as the Falcons offense led by senior QB Mark Forcucci (Holy Cross) has a stable of big and talented receivers while the Wheaton North defense is also solid led by junior LB Ross Dansdill.
Biggest storyline? Can the Bulldogs get payback over Wheaton North after losing to the Falcons in the spring season? Can Wheaton North slow down the Batavia power running game? Can the Batavia defense make the Falcons passing game uncomfortable? It's really, really hard to win in Batavia on a Friday night.
EDGY's Pick: Batavia 28 Wheaton North 21
EDGY's Take: Both Glenbard South and South Elgin are undefeated and both are looking to make the post-season this fall. Glenbard South and head coach Ryan Crissey will look towards a potent offense led by senior RB Trevor Burnett while sophomore Michael Champagne has shown flashes of becoming a big time passer, someone that's been a known entity on the camp circuit since grade school. South Elgin (2-0) and head coach Dragan Teonic have blown out it's first two opponents as the Storm are already getting a big performance from sophomore QB Jake Sullivan is another underclassmen signal caller already on various recruiting radar screens.
Biggest storyline? Can either team's defense show up and show out on Friday night? Which underclassmen signal caller plays like an upperclassmen on Friday night?
EDGY's Pick: South Elgin 38 Glenbard South 28
Sacred Heart Griffin at Rochester
EDGY's Take: The Leonard Bowl is always highly anticipated each and every year as son (Derek Leonard) takes on Dad (Ken Leonard) for bragging rights and in most cases a potential Central State 8 conference title. Rochester is coming off a 56-7 loss to Class 8A power Loyola, and while the Rockets have a terrific all around player in senior QB Hank Beatty (Illinois) how healthy is this team heading into this week? Sacred Heart Griffin is 2-0 but has yet to be tested this season, The Cyclones and Hall of Fame head coach Ken Leonard has a D1 level weapon is junior WR Keshon Singleton and several new faces on both sides of the football this fall including QB Ty Lott.
Biggest storyline? How healthy is Rochester for this game last suffering some injuries in the lopsided loss to Loyola? Can SHG ramp up the intensity this week against Rochester after cruising through the first two weeks of the season?
EDGY's Pick: Rochester 42 SHG 27
EDGY's Take: The Fox Valley conference is always fun and always has this game is always competitive. Prairie Ridge and head coach Chris Schremp is still killing it on the ground this season as first year starting QB Mason Loucks play has been a key. Loucks, who ius the backup quarterback has taken control of the Wolves option game and will also have a steady group of backs in RB Zach Bentsen plus R Nathan Greetham. Huntley and head coach Matt Zimolzak was able to post the Red Raiders first win last week over McHenry, yet the Red Raiders look like a team still trying to put things all together.
Biggest storyline? Can Huntley offense come ready to play and generate more points this week? Can the Prairie Ridge offense consistently run the football against the Red Raiders defense?
EDGY's Pick: Prairie Ridge 35 Huntley 17
EDGY's Take: Lake Zurich (1-1) is looking for a bounce back win this week after getting shut out by St. Charles North 24-0 as the Bears struggled on offense. The Bears and head coach Ron Plantz will look towards its run game led by RB Ben Cooper along with a handful of other capable backs. Libertyville (2-0) is coming off a big win last Friday over Evanston as the Wildcats got a big game from RB Tommy Latka while QB Connor Dickson added two rushing touchdowns in the 35-13 win.
Biggest storyline? Can Lake Zurich get it's offense and run game into a higher gear this week? Can Libertyville also keep getting yards and points on the ground against the always tough Lake Zurich defense?
EDGY's Pick: Libertyville 21 Lake Zurich 14
EDGY's Take: Wilmington (2-0) and veteran head coach Jeff Reents has the Wildcats playing well, including two early quality wins and look for the Wildcats to go to it's trusted ground and pound power run game and a committee of capable backs this fall. Wilmington will look towards RB Ryan Banas, RB Colin James and RB Jacob Friddle. Coal City (1-1) and first year head coach Francis Loughran is coming off a huge Week 2 win power Bishop McNamara as QB Braden Reilly had a big game while RB Ashton Harvey is another key for the Coalers.
Biggest storyline? Can Coal City slow down the Wilmington power run game? Can the Wilmington defense slow down Coal City and RB Ashton Harvey? Last possession type of game here perhaps?
EDGY's Pick: Wilmington 28 Coal City 21