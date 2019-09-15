2019 Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 3-0 (1)- The Griffins will hit the road on Friday and try to beat the Raiders on the Black Turf in what is always a fun and lively rivalry game. Next: @ Bolingbrook

2. Loyola Academy 2-1 (2)- The Ramblers also hit the road and face a hot Caravan team playing at home... Also K Nate Van Zelst is a real weapons for Loyola this season. Next: @ Mount Carmel

3. Nazareth Academy 2-1 (3)- The Road Runners take care of Fenwick last Friday and now hit the road and head to Burbank to take on the Vikings. Next: @ St. Laurence

4. Homewood-Flossmoor 3-0 (4)- The Vikings continue to roll behind it's veteran offensive line and explosive skills while senior QB Dominic Jones is on an early season roll. Next: @ Lockport

5. Batavia 2-1 (5)- The Bulldogs will square off against another team that like Batavia loves to run and play fast and physical defense in Glenbard North. Next: vs Glenbard North

6. Warren Township 3-0 (6) The Blue Devils will start to see the schedule ramp up starting this Friday in the Ville. Next: @ Libertyville

7. Mount Carmel 3-0 (8)- The Caravan are getting a big season for junior QB Justin Lynch, yet this team will be truly tested on Friday night against Loyola. Next: vs Loyola

8. Glenbard West 3-0 (9)- The Hilltoppers have been on cruise control over the past few weeks and the offensive production from a team known more for it's defense is impressive. Next: @ Addison Trail

9. Bolingbrook 3-0 (10)- The Raiders will take on rival Lincoln Way East with all hands on deck this Friday. Next: vs Lincoln-Way East

10. Providence Catholic 3-0 (24)- The Celtics have a talented QB in junior Kevin Conway, big tall receivers plus plenty of play makers on both sides of the ball this season. Next: vs Notre Dame

11. Phillips 3-0 (11)- The Wildcats get it's first in-state win last Friday over Taft. Next: vs Raby

12. Hinsdale Central 3-0 (13)- The Red Devils win the Doings Cup over rival Hinsdale South on Friday and take on the young Huskies in Oak Park on Friday. Next: @ OPRF

13. Brother Rice 2-1 (7)- The Crusaders lose to Providence last Friday, yet sophomore RB Willie Shaw is another top running back prospect in a growing list of impressive young backs this season in Illinois. Next: vs Marist

14. Hersey 3-0 (14)- Hersey QB Jordan Hansen again leads the way for the Huskies in beating Maine East last Friday. Next: @ Glenbrook North

15. Minooka 3-0 (15)- The Indians experienced roster and team is starting to take it's game to another level so far this season. Next: @ Joliet Central

16. Montini Catholic 2-1 (16)- The Broncos drop a tough loss last Friday against Mount Carmel, yet this is a Montini team that will bounce back and has a lot of football left this season. Next: vs St. Rita

17. Oswego 3-0 (17)- The Panthers are starting to look like the team that has dominated the Southwest Prairie for years and look to square off against Plainfield East on the road this Friday. Next: @ Plainfield East

18. St. Charles North 2-1 (18)-The North Stars get two late come from behind touchdowns to beat Wheaton North last Friday. Next: vs Geneva

19. Neuqua Valley 2-1 (19)- The Wildcats take nationally ranked East St. Louis down to the wire and lost to the Flyers 50-48 in overtime.The Wildcats offense is no question a load to handle this season. Next: vs Dekalb

20. Barrington 2-1 (20)- The Broncos defense pitches it's second straight shutout in beating New Trier 35-0 on Friday. Also the Barrington offense has gotten on track over the past two weeks. Next: @ Glenbrook South

21. Maine South 1-2 (25)- Has any coaching staff in Chicagoland been able to adjust it's personnel on the fly and win more than Dave Inserra and staff? The Hawks get Ryan Kilburn involved in the offense and good things happened against Fremd. Next: vs Palatine

22. Hillcrest 3-0 (NR)- The Hawks and head coach Mo Weaver has one of the top underclassmen running backs in Illinois in Mar'Kiese Irving and a Hawks defense with speed and pull off a big upset win over Richards last Friday. Next: @ Bremen

23. Waubonsie Valley 2-1 (21) The Warriors get walloped against the top ranked team in Kentucky last Friday. Then again which tp ranked Illinois team fared well this season against highly ranked OOS opponents? Next: @ Naperville North

24. Willowbrook 2-1 (28)- The Warriors trailed Downers grove South for a half but just kept fighting and pulled off the 32-15 win on Friday. Next: @ Leyden

25. Notre Dame 3-0 (NR) The Dons just play hard nosed football and punish all comers and pulled of an impressive 21-14 win over Marist on Friday. Next: @ Providence Catholic

26. Cary Grove 3-0 (27) The Trojans go to 3-0 and lead what looks to be a wild and wide open Fox Valley Conference race this season. Big game this Friday hosting the Red Raiders. Next: vs Huntley

27. Marist 2-1 (23)- The Redhawks will go from the fire into the blast furnace this Friday on the road down the street at Brother Rice. It doesn't get much bigger than the South Side Super Bowl. Next: @ Brother Rice

28. Wheaton South 3-0 (NR)- The Tigers have been manhandling all comers so far this season, yet the schedule begins to ramp up this week in St. Charles. Next: @ St. Charles East

29. Crete-Monee 3-0 (NR)- The Warriors have a ton of weapons led by senior QB Trayvon Rudolph and Crete gets a nice test on Friday against Thornton Township. Next: vs Thornton Township

30. Fremd 1-2 (26)- The Vikings have dropped two straight games to ranked opponents, and this week won't be any easier against a Wildkits team in an almost must win mode. Next: @ Evanston

Out: Prairie Ridge/Richards/Wheaton North/Naperville Central

Others to Watch (in no order): Jacobs/Huntley/Prairie Ridge/Richards/Wheaton North/Simeon/Coal City/Immaculate Conception/Rolling Meadows/Prospect/Antioch/Oswego East/Plainfield North/Lake Forest/Lemont