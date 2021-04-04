EdgyTim - Week 4 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Spring Season: Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy 3-0 (1)- Can the Ramblers remain hot despite the possibility of no game for the next two weeks? Next: TBA

2. Lincoln Way East 3-0 (2)- Can Lockport provide the Griffins a much needed spring season test this Friday? Next: @ Lockport

3. Mount Carmel 2-1 (3)- The Caravan bounce back with a nice home win over Marist. Next: @ DeLaSalle

4. Warren Township 3-0 (4)- Could this week against Lake Zurich provide any sort of test for the kids form the Home of Six Flags? Next: vs Lake Zurich

5. St. Rita 2-1 (10)- The Mustangs keep rolling this spring and can a 6-0 record be closer in view? Next: vs Marian Catholic

6. Marist 2-1 (5)- A tough road loss to Mount Carmel, so look for the Redhawks to be refocused for Nazareth this week. Next: @ Nazareth Academy

7. Batavia 3-0 (7) The Dukane Playoffs begin this week and a very solid showdown here with WWS. Next: vs Wheaton South

8. Nazareth Academy 2-0 (8)- The Road Runners get a big test in Week 4 hosting Marist. Marist Next: vs Marist

9. Glenbard West 2-0 (9)- Can the Hilltoppers get back at it this week after having to miss Week 3 via COVID concerns? Next: vs Lyons

10. Brother Rice 1-2 (5)- The Crusaders will look to bounce back from a Week 3 loss at home to Loyola. Next: @ St. Laurence

11. Maine South 3-0 (11)- The Hawks will look to take care of business against the Titans before even considering who's up next in Week 5. Next: @ Glenbrook South

12. Joliet Catholic 3-0 (12)- The Hilltoppers had a scare from St. Ignatius on Thursday night. Next: @ Carmel

13. DeKalb 2-0 (13)- Huge game (fingers crossed) in the DVC on Saturday in DeKalb. Next: vs Naperville Central

14. Naperville Central 3-0 (15)- Can the Redhawks get the road win on Saturday in DeKalb? Next: @ DeKalb

15. Hinsdale Central 3-0 (16) The Red Devils defense has allowed just 14 points so far this season. Next: @ Proviso West

16. Oswego 3-0 (17)- Always a big game whenever these two rival get together. Can the Panthers maintain it's series dominance over East? Next: @ Oswego East

17. Barrington 3-0 (19)- The Broncos are rolling but expect more challenges to come starting this week against Fremd. Next: vs Fremd

18. Wheaton North 3-0 (NR)- The Young Falcons get a big cross town 17-14 win over Wheaton South on Saturday. Next: @ St. Charles North

19. Prospect 3-0 (24) The Knights get another big game from QB Gary Moeller and wallop rival Hersey last Thursday. Next: @ Rolling Meadows

20. Homewood-Flossmoor 2-1 (22)- The Vikings will get a strong test this week from Lincoln Way West. Next: vs Lincoln Way West

21. St. Charles North 2-1 (23)- The North Stars get a tough opening round of the Dukane playoffs hosting Wheaton North. Next:vs Wheaton North

22. Huntley 3-0 (NR)- The Red Raiders are getting a big spring from it''s offense and RB Alex Janke. Next: @ Dundee-Crown

23. Wheaton South 2-1 (18) Nothing easy this week when the Tigers hit the road to take on Batavia. Next: @ Batavia

24. St. Francis 3-0 (25)- St. Francis rolled Aurora Christian 48-6 on Saturday. Next: @ Riverside-Brookfield

25. Lake Forest (3-0) (28) The Scouts will look to finish strong the remaining 3 weeks of the spring season. Next: @ Zion-Benton

26. Palatine 3-0 (NR)- Palatine gets a big win over rivals Fremd last Thursday. FYI WR Josh Bostick is the real deal. Next: vs Hoffman Estates

27. Antioch 3-0 (27)- The Kaliakmanis brothers are again doing Kaliakmanis brother things. Next: vs Wauconda

28. Hillcrest (3-0) (29) The Hawks walloped Tinley Park 73-0. Next: vs TF North

29. New Trier (3-0) (NR) The Trevians are quietly 3-0 and get a big 14-7 win over Evanston. Next: @ Glenbrook North

30. Bartlett (3-0) (NR)- Here Come The Hawks. Bartlett is getting a strong spring from QB Jacob Scearse. Next: vs West Chicago

Out: Prairie Ridge/Fremd/Bolingbrook/Cary Grove/Hersey

Others to Watch (in no order): Willowbrook/Neuqua Valley/Crystal Lake Central/Phillips/Simeon/Crete-Monee/Richmond Burton/Lincoln Way West/Lemont/ShepardSouth Elgin/Sycamore/Morris/Yorkville