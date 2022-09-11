(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 4 Chicagoland Top 30 poll first released Saturday evening on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln Way East 3-0 (1) The Griffins have a Southwest Suburban crossover this week against Andrew before hitting in conference play. Next: vs Andrew

2. Mount Carmel 3-0 (2) The road doesn't get any easier this week hosting the always strong Redhawks. Next: vs Marist

3. Loyola Academy 3-0 (3) The Ramblers are making it look pretty easy so far in 2022. CCL/ESCCBlue begins this week. Next: vs Brother Rice

4. Glenbard West 3-0 (4) The Hitters get a big game from junior RB Julius Ellens in beating OPRF 35-14 on Saturday. Next: @ Proviso West

5. Warren Township 3-0 (5) The Blue Devils have a passing game this season led by senior QB Adam Behrens. Next: @ Stevenson

6. Maine South 2-1 (6) Huge Central Suburban versus Mid Suburban showdown on Friday as the Hawks host the Knights. Next: vs Prospect

7. Simeon 3-0 (8) The Wolverines will get ready to ramp up the schedule later in the regular season. Next: @ Brooks

8. York 3-0 (9) The Dukes will get a much needed test starting this week hosting the Trojans. Next: vs Downers Grove North

9. Joliet Catholic 3-0 (10) Anytime both JCA and Providence Catholic gets together, it's a heated and intense rivalry game. Next: @ Providence Catholic

10. Bolingbrook 2-1 (11) The Raiders get back on track in last week's 46-6 win over Lincoln Way West. Freshman QB Jonas Williams continues to impress. Next: vs Sandburg

11. Marist 2-1 (12) The Redhawks get a big Week 3 win over Nazareth Academy behind QB Dermot Smyth and a defense that holds the Road Runners to a field goal. Next: @ Mount Carmel

12. Naperville North 3-0 (13) Huge DuPage Valley conference showdown this week as the Huskies take on Neuqua Valley in South Naperville. Next: @ Neuqua Valley

13. Wheaton North 3-0 (NR) The Falcons lost the memo that said they couldn't win another state title this season. Huge win over Batavia last Friday. Next: @ St. Charles North

14. Prairie Ridge 3-0 (15) Yet another big Week 4 showdown as the Wolves travel to Alqonquin to battle up and coming Jacobs. Next: @ Jacobs

15. Lemont 3-0 (16) The Lemont Football Team is rolling folks. Next: @ Bremen

16. Lockport 3-0 (17) Lockport escapes Bradley with a one point win last Friday. The schedule continues to ramp up this week hosting the H-F Vikings. Next: vs Homewood Flossmoor

17. St. Rita 1-2 (14) The Mustangs look to bounce back after a loss to Loyola last Friday. The toughest part of the schedule is behind the Mustangs, yet also don't overlook Benet. Next: @ Benet Academy

18. Prospect 3-0 (19) Big test on the road this Friday for the Knights. Next: @ Maine South

19. Kankakee 2-1 (20) The Kays will host Peoria Manual this week before getting into Southland conference play. Next: vs Peoria Manual

20. Batavia 1-2 (7) The good news is that the Bulldogs will be finally home after three straight weeks of road games to open up it's newly renovated stadium Friday night. Next: vs Lake Park

21. Brother Rice 2-1 (21) The Crusaders will now strap in down to take on the Ramblers in Wilmette this Saturday. Next: @ Loyola

22. Palatine 3-0 (22) The Pirates have been putting up points so far while the defense has also been consistently good after 3 weeks. Next: @ Glenbrook South

23. Lyons Township 3-0 (NR) The Lions go back to old school smash mouth football in beating Hinsdale Central 10-7 last Friday. Have I said already how strong the West Suburban Silver is in 2022? Next: @ OPRF

24. St. Francis 3-0 (24) The Spartans pitch a 38-0 shutout last Friday over St Edward. Next: @ Chicago Christian

25. Geneva 3-0 (NR) The Vikings beat Glenbard North last Friday 14-10 as the running game gets going behind RB Trey Valdez along with a defense that snagged four INT's in the win. Next: @ Wheaton South

26. Jacobs 3-0 (27) The Golden Eagles are in line to make a huge statement this Friday night against Fox Valley power Prairie Ridge. Can the Golden Eagles defense slow down the Wolves power run game? Next: vs Prairie Ridge

27. Plainfield North 3-0 (28) QB Demir Ashiru is a name you need to know for the Tigers this season. Next: vs Plainfield North

28. Morris 3-0 (29) The Morris Football Team gets a nice 32-24 win over Kaneland last Friday night. Next: vs Woodstock North

29. Neuqua Valley 2-1 (30) Huge game this Friday as the Wildcats host rival Naperville North. Next: vs Naperville North

30. Niles Nore Dame 2-1 (25) The Dons take one on the chin in a loss to Mount Carmel last Friday, and this week they face a Road Runners team search for answers. Next: @ Nazareth Academy

Out: Glenbard North/Nazareth Academy/Wheaton South

Next In (in no order): Immaculate Conception/Carmel/Kenwood/Morgan Park/Wheaton South/Richmond Burton/Yorkville St. Ignatius/Glenbrook South/Sycamore/Wheaton Academy/Hersey/Grayslake Central/Crete-Monee/Homewood-Flossmoor/Glenbard South/South Elgin