EdgyTim - Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll

1. St. Rita (2-1) (1) vs Marian Catholic

2. Rochester (3-0) (2) @ Sacred Heart Griffin

3. Joliet Catholic Academy (3-0) (3) @ Carmel

4. Sacred Heart Griffin (3-0) (4) vs Rochester

5. Hillcrest (3-0) (5) vs TF North

6. Boylan (3-0) (6) TBA

7 Sterling (3-0) (7) vs Rock Island

8. Kankakee (2-1) (9) @ Bloom Township

9. Troy (3-0) (NR) TBA

10. Sycamore (3-0) (NR) @ Morris

Out: Mascoutah/Fenwick

On The Rise (in no order) Montini Catholic/Mt. Zion/Morris/Marmion Academy/Mascoutah

