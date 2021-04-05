EdgyTim - Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll
Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll
1. St. Rita (2-1) (1) vs Marian Catholic
2. Rochester (3-0) (2) @ Sacred Heart Griffin
3. Joliet Catholic Academy (3-0) (3) @ Carmel
4. Sacred Heart Griffin (3-0) (4) vs Rochester
5. Hillcrest (3-0) (5) vs TF North
6. Boylan (3-0) (6) TBA
7 Sterling (3-0) (7) vs Rock Island
8. Kankakee (2-1) (9) @ Bloom Township
9. Troy (3-0) (NR) TBA
10. Sycamore (3-0) (NR) @ Morris
Out: Mascoutah/Fenwick
On The Rise (in no order) Montini Catholic/Mt. Zion/Morris/Marmion Academy/Mascoutah
