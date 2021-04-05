EdgyTim - Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

On The Rise (in no order): Simeon/Shepard/Prairie Ridge/Libertyville/Providence Catholic/St. Ignatius

Out: Prairie Ridge/Providence Catholic/Libertyville

10. Lemont (2-1) (10) vs Bremen

9. Peoria (2-1) (NR) vs Bloomington

8. Normal West (2-1) (NR) vs Champaign Centennial

4. Antioch (3-0) (4) vs Wauconda

1. East St. Louis (3-0) (1) vs O'Fallon

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.