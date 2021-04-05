EdgyTim - Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll
Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 Poll
1. East St. Louis (3-0) (1) vs O'Fallon
2. Lake Forest (3-0) (6) @ Zion-Benton
3. Rock Island (3-0) (5) @ Sterling
4. Antioch (3-0) (4) vs Wauconda
5. Crete-Monee (21-0) (7) @ Rich Township
6. Cary Grove (1-0) (3) @ Prairie Ridge
7. Crystal Lake Central (3-0) (NR) @ McHenry
8. Normal West (2-1) (NR) vs Champaign Centennial
9. Peoria (2-1) (NR) vs Bloomington
10. Lemont (2-1) (10) vs Bremen
Out: Prairie Ridge/Providence Catholic/Libertyville
On The Rise (in no order): Simeon/Shepard/Prairie Ridge/Libertyville/Providence Catholic/St. Ignatius
