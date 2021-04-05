 EdgyTim - Week 4 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll
Get registered today for The Stage Spring Showcase
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 Poll

1. East St. Louis (3-0) (1) vs O'Fallon

2. Lake Forest (3-0) (6) @ Zion-Benton

3. Rock Island (3-0) (5) @ Sterling

4. Antioch (3-0) (4) vs Wauconda

5. Crete-Monee (21-0) (7) @ Rich Township

6. Cary Grove (1-0) (3) @ Prairie Ridge

7. Crystal Lake Central (3-0) (NR) @ McHenry

8. Normal West (2-1) (NR) vs Champaign Centennial

9. Peoria (2-1) (NR) vs Bloomington

10. Lemont (2-1) (10) vs Bremen

Out: Prairie Ridge/Providence Catholic/Libertyville

On The Rise (in no order): Simeon/Shepard/Prairie Ridge/Libertyville/Providence Catholic/St. Ignatius

{{ article.author_name }}