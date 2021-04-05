EdgyTim - Week 4: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

Week 4: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll
Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 Poll
1. Loyola Academy (3-0) (1) TBA
2. Lincoln Way East (3-0) (2) @ Lockport
3. Warren Township (3-0) (3) vs Lake Zurich
4. Marist (2-1) (4) @ Nazareth Academy
5. Glenbard West (2-0) (6) vs Lyons Township
6. Brother Rice (1-2) (5) @ St. Laurence
7. Maine South (3-0) (8) @ Glenbrook South
8. Edwardsville (2-1) (7) @ Belleville West
9.Naperville Central (3-0) (9) @ DeKalb
10. Hinsdale Central (3-0) (10) @ Proviso West
Out: None
On The Rise (in no order) Oswego/Barrington/Homewood-Flossmoor/Huntley/Palatine
