EdgyTim - Week 4: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

 Week 4: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll
football

Week 4: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Week 4 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 Poll

1. Loyola Academy (3-0) (1) TBA

2. Lincoln Way East (3-0) (2) @ Lockport

3. Warren Township (3-0) (3) vs Lake Zurich

4. Marist (2-1) (4) @ Nazareth Academy

5. Glenbard West (2-0) (6) vs Lyons Township

6. Brother Rice (1-2) (5) @ St. Laurence

7. Maine South (3-0) (8) @ Glenbrook South

8. Edwardsville (2-1) (7) @ Belleville West

9.Naperville Central (3-0) (9) @ DeKalb

10. Hinsdale Central (3-0) (10) @ Proviso West

Out: None

On The Rise (in no order) Oswego/Barrington/Homewood-Flossmoor/Huntley/Palatine

