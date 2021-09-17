Week 4 Top Games and Best Guesses

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Week 3 Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.

EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 9-2 in Week 2 and 22-9 overall

Week 4: My Winners and Best Guesses

Mount Carmel at Marist

EDGY's Take: The Caravan (3-0) and head coach Jordan Lynch are off to a strong start, including a thrilling Week 1 win over St. Rita. The Caravan have been getting a big season from several key underclassmen including junior RB/DB Jaden Bossie along with sophomore RB/DB Darrion Dupree plus junior ATH Damarion Arrington and a Mount Carmel defense that has allowed just 29 points so far this fall. Marist and head coach Ron Dawzcak and the Redhawks (3-0) are also off to a strong start including last Friday's 28-14 win over Nazareth Academy. Senior QB Dontrell Jackson Jr. (Coastal Carolina) has tons of varsity experience and will operate along with a big and physical offensive line led by senior OG Deuce McGuire (Northwestern). The Marist defense has also been a strength and has allowed just 21 points so far this fall.

Biggest storyline? Can the Mount Carmel offense dent the Redhawks defense? Can the Marist offense finish drives and put up points against the Caravan defense. Whoever can limit turnovers wins this tight game this week.

EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel 21 Marist 14

Loyola Academy at Brother Rice

EDGY's Take: Loyola Academy and head coach John Holecek has the Ramblers off and running and the offense has been consistently productive this fall behind junior QB Jake Stearney along with senior RB Marco Maldonado and a big and talented offensive line. The Ramblers defense is always a strength and keep an eye on senior S James Kreutz along with junior DE Brooks Bahr tis fall for Loyola. Brother Rice and head coach Brian Badke will also rely on his talented offense led by QB Jack Lausch (Notre Dame PWO) plus senior RB Aaron Vaughn Jr. and senior TE Henry Boyer (Illinois). The Crusaders defense is also impressive and keep an eye on the defensive line led by senior Kevin Frazier plus junior Roderick Pierce III while senior S/RB Khary Shaw is a major impact two way starter for Brother Rice this season.

Biggest storyline? Has Brother Rice been as battle tested as Loyola so far this fall? How well can Loyola handle the long Friday rush hour commute to the South Side?

EDGY's Pick: Loyola Academy 28 Brother Rice 21

Providence Catholic at Joliet Catholic

EDGY's Take: While this Will County rivalry game hasn't been played every year, the times these two get together has generally been pretty special games. Joliet Catholic (3-0) and head coach Jake Jaworski are on a roll behind a strong traditional JCA power run game led by a strong group of backs in senior Vinny Iannatone and senior RB/S Malachi Hood plus a nice mix of play action passing game led by senior QB Aidan Voss. The JCA defense has also been strong this season and keep an eye on the linebackers led by senior Robbie Purchase and Michael Rouse. Providence Catholic and head coach Mark Coglianese has a younger roster this fall but was able to pull out an impressive 21-20 win last week over Fenwick. Junior QB Lucas Proudfoot is a name to watch along with senior WR Brayden Garrigan while RB Ethan Litynski also had a big game for the Celtics last Friday night.

Biggest storyline? Will JCA standout RB Jordan Anderson be back in the lineup this week? Can Providence slow down the Joliet Catholic run game? Can the JCA defense slow down the Providence play action passing game?

EDGY's Pick: Joliet Catholic 31 Providence Catholic 24

Taft at Phillips

EDGY's Take: This is open week of CPL Land of Lincoln Illini conference play as Taft (2-1) and first year head coach Zach Elder will rely on a b ig and experience offensive and defensive line led by junior Grzegorz Krupa (6-foot-3, 255 pounds) along with senior ILB Ryan Porebski. Phillips (1-2) and first year head coach Joe Winston is looking to get on a winning streak after two rough non conference losses to Batavia and Mount Carmel. Keep an eye on senior QB Tyler Turner along with senior WR Avante Savage plus senior OL/DL Damien Thomas for the Wildcats this season.

Biggest storyline? Can the Taft defense slow down the multiple weapons on the Phillips roster? Can the Phillips line play matchup agains Taft upfront on both sides of the football?

EDGY's Pick: Phillips 28 Taft 12

St. Charles North at Wheaton North

EDGY's Take: Both Wheaton North (2-1) and St. Charles North (2-1) are coming off losses in Week 3. Wheaton North is looking to rebound after a rough 23-20 OT loss to Batavia, as the Falcons offense will rely on senior QB Mark Forcucci (Holy Cross) along with a deep group of backs and receivers including senior WR Seth Kortenhoeven. The Wheaton North defense is also a strength and is led by junior ILB Ross Dansdill. St. Charles North and head coach Rob Pomazak will look towards freshman QB Ethan Plumb along with RB Drew Surges and a defense that has been a strength all season led by senior DL/OL Paolo Gennarelli and senior LB George Litgen III.

Biggest storyline? Can the Wheaton North offense put up consistent points against the North Stars defense? Can St. Charles North find more consistency offensively starting this week against the Falcons?

EDGY's Pick: Wheaton North 21 St. Charles North 14