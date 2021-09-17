Week 4 Top Games and Best Guesses
EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 9-2 in Week 2 and 22-9 overall
Week 4: My Winners and Best Guesses
EDGY's Take: The Caravan (3-0) and head coach Jordan Lynch are off to a strong start, including a thrilling Week 1 win over St. Rita. The Caravan have been getting a big season from several key underclassmen including junior RB/DB Jaden Bossie along with sophomore RB/DB Darrion Dupree plus junior ATH Damarion Arrington and a Mount Carmel defense that has allowed just 29 points so far this fall. Marist and head coach Ron Dawzcak and the Redhawks (3-0) are also off to a strong start including last Friday's 28-14 win over Nazareth Academy. Senior QB Dontrell Jackson Jr. (Coastal Carolina) has tons of varsity experience and will operate along with a big and physical offensive line led by senior OG Deuce McGuire (Northwestern). The Marist defense has also been a strength and has allowed just 21 points so far this fall.
Biggest storyline? Can the Mount Carmel offense dent the Redhawks defense? Can the Marist offense finish drives and put up points against the Caravan defense. Whoever can limit turnovers wins this tight game this week.
EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel 21 Marist 14
Loyola Academy at Brother Rice
EDGY's Take: Loyola Academy and head coach John Holecek has the Ramblers off and running and the offense has been consistently productive this fall behind junior QB Jake Stearney along with senior RB Marco Maldonado and a big and talented offensive line. The Ramblers defense is always a strength and keep an eye on senior S James Kreutz along with junior DE Brooks Bahr tis fall for Loyola. Brother Rice and head coach Brian Badke will also rely on his talented offense led by QB Jack Lausch (Notre Dame PWO) plus senior RB Aaron Vaughn Jr. and senior TE Henry Boyer (Illinois). The Crusaders defense is also impressive and keep an eye on the defensive line led by senior Kevin Frazier plus junior Roderick Pierce III while senior S/RB Khary Shaw is a major impact two way starter for Brother Rice this season.
Biggest storyline? Has Brother Rice been as battle tested as Loyola so far this fall? How well can Loyola handle the long Friday rush hour commute to the South Side?
EDGY's Pick: Loyola Academy 28 Brother Rice 21
Providence Catholic at Joliet Catholic
EDGY's Take: While this Will County rivalry game hasn't been played every year, the times these two get together has generally been pretty special games. Joliet Catholic (3-0) and head coach Jake Jaworski are on a roll behind a strong traditional JCA power run game led by a strong group of backs in senior Vinny Iannatone and senior RB/S Malachi Hood plus a nice mix of play action passing game led by senior QB Aidan Voss. The JCA defense has also been strong this season and keep an eye on the linebackers led by senior Robbie Purchase and Michael Rouse. Providence Catholic and head coach Mark Coglianese has a younger roster this fall but was able to pull out an impressive 21-20 win last week over Fenwick. Junior QB Lucas Proudfoot is a name to watch along with senior WR Brayden Garrigan while RB Ethan Litynski also had a big game for the Celtics last Friday night.
Biggest storyline? Will JCA standout RB Jordan Anderson be back in the lineup this week? Can Providence slow down the Joliet Catholic run game? Can the JCA defense slow down the Providence play action passing game?
EDGY's Pick: Joliet Catholic 31 Providence Catholic 24
EDGY's Take: This is open week of CPL Land of Lincoln Illini conference play as Taft (2-1) and first year head coach Zach Elder will rely on a b ig and experience offensive and defensive line led by junior Grzegorz Krupa (6-foot-3, 255 pounds) along with senior ILB Ryan Porebski. Phillips (1-2) and first year head coach Joe Winston is looking to get on a winning streak after two rough non conference losses to Batavia and Mount Carmel. Keep an eye on senior QB Tyler Turner along with senior WR Avante Savage plus senior OL/DL Damien Thomas for the Wildcats this season.
Biggest storyline? Can the Taft defense slow down the multiple weapons on the Phillips roster? Can the Phillips line play matchup agains Taft upfront on both sides of the football?
EDGY's Pick: Phillips 28 Taft 12
St. Charles North at Wheaton North
EDGY's Take: Both Wheaton North (2-1) and St. Charles North (2-1) are coming off losses in Week 3. Wheaton North is looking to rebound after a rough 23-20 OT loss to Batavia, as the Falcons offense will rely on senior QB Mark Forcucci (Holy Cross) along with a deep group of backs and receivers including senior WR Seth Kortenhoeven. The Wheaton North defense is also a strength and is led by junior ILB Ross Dansdill. St. Charles North and head coach Rob Pomazak will look towards freshman QB Ethan Plumb along with RB Drew Surges and a defense that has been a strength all season led by senior DL/OL Paolo Gennarelli and senior LB George Litgen III.
Biggest storyline? Can the Wheaton North offense put up consistent points against the North Stars defense? Can St. Charles North find more consistency offensively starting this week against the Falcons?
EDGY's Pick: Wheaton North 21 St. Charles North 14
EDGY's Take: Both Harlem (2-1) and Freeport (2-1) are looking to get a bit more separation in the NIC-10 conference race with a win this week. Harlem and head coach Bobby Moynihan will rely an experience tam back this fall led by senior RB/LB Adrian Palos and an offense that has speed and talent. Freeport has been putting up points this fall led by QB Xzaveon Segner, yet the Pretzels will need to shore up a defense that allowed 49 points last week to Hononegah.
Biggest storyline? Can the Harlem offense find a way to put up more points and offense in bunches? Can the Freeport offense dent a very strong Harlem defense this week?
EDGY's Pick: Harlem 35 Freeport 21
Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor
EDGY's Take: Both Lockport (3-0) and Homewood-Flossmoor (3-0) are off to strong starters this season and both will need to ramp up it's level of competition this week as the schedule gets much more difficult for both the rest of the remaining regular season slate. Lockport and head coach George Czart has been knocking on the door the last few seasons for a major breakout. The Porters are getting a big season so far from senior QB Hayden Timosciek while senior RB Ty Schultz has returned from a spring season injury and adds to an already strong Porters offensive attack. Also for Lockport keep an eye on the Zilzer twins in senior DE Cody Silzer and senior DE Cole Silzer along with senior S Danny Martisek on the defensive side of the football. Homewood Flossmoor and first year head coach Terrell Alexander has also started off the season strong with solid play on the offensive side of the football from QB Cameron Oglesby plus senior WR Myles Walton. The defense will rely on senior LB Malyk Jones plus OLB Christian McKinney.
Biggest storyline? Can the Lockport offense continue to generate points against a very strong H-F defense? Can the Vikings running game get going if the passing game begins to get keyed on?
EDGY's Pick: Lockport 28 H-F 27
EDGY's Take: A huge game year in and year out in the Southwestern conference located on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. O'Fallon (2-1) and head coach Byron Gettis will look towards junior QB Colt Michael along with a strong group of backs and receivers this season. Edwardsville (2-1) is coming off a much needed win last Friday over Champaign Central as the Tigers defense, which had been ripped up the first two week of the season played inspired football in the 48-0 win. Edwardsville has made a change in quarterback with sophomore Jake Curry taking over for junior James Disasto-Hutchins who has been moved to defensive end.
Biggest storyline? Can the Edwardsville defense come to play this week against the O'Fallon offense? Can the O'Fallon defense lock down the Edwardsville running game?
EDGY's Pick: O'Fallon 29 Edwardsville 21
EDGY's Take: This could end up being a huge game in the Western Big 6 conference race as both Moline and Rock Island are looking to get a nice boost with a win here. Moline (2-1) and head coach Mike Morrissey has a loaded roster with a ton of play makers including QB Alex Ponder along with ATH Matthew Bailey plus RB Riley Fuller is also having a big season for the Maroons. Rock Island (2-1) and head coach Ben Hammer also has a ton of firepower led by QB Eli Reese along with WR Marieon Anderson plus WR Kai Rios.
Biggest storyline? Can either team's defense slow dow the other's offensive attack?
EDGY's Pick: Moline 42 Rock Island 39
Springfield at Sacred Heart Griffin
EDGY's Take: Springfield (2-1) and head coach Roy Gully will again get the football into the hands of the most dangerous playmaker in Central/Southern Illinois in QB Rashad Rochelle (Rutgers). Rochelle has been a menace for the entire Central State 8 and Springfield has beaten the Cyclones in two of the last three meetings. Sacred Heart Griffin and Hall of Fame head coach Ken Leonard has a you g but talented team this fall led by QB Ty Lott along with WR Jake Hamilton.
Biggest storyline? Can the SHG defense find and contain The Train? Can the Springfield defense also find a way to limit the Cyclones big play ability?
EDGY's Pick: Springfield 46 SHG 42