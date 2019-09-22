2019 Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2019 EDGYTIM Week 5 Chicagoland Top 30 poll released late Saturday night. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln Way East 4-0 (1)- The Griffins dispatch the Raiders and square off against another Southwest Suburban giant in the H-F Vikings. See you there. Next: vs Homewood-Flossmoor

2. Mount Carmel 4-0 (7)- The Caravan play terrific defense, QB Justin Lynch has big bro's swagger and RB/LB Kenenna Odeluga is a two way monster . Next: @ Marmion Academy

3. Nazareth Academy 3-1 (3)- The Road Runners will get ready for a really tough end of the 2019 regular season slate. Next: vs Leo

4. Homewood-Flossmoor 4-0 (4)- The Vikings will need to find a way of getting past and around a very good Lincoln-Way East defense on thew road this Friday. Next: @ Lincoln-Way East

5. Loyola Academy 2-2 (2)- The Ramblers defense potentially is as strong as ever, yet the offense seems stuck at times in second gear. That needs to get corrected and soon. Next: @ St. Ignatius

6. Warren Township 4-0 (6) The Blue Devils defense just beats the will out of opposing offenses this season. Next: vs Lake Forest

7. Batavia 3-1 (5)- I told ya that Glenbard North was going to be a tough matchup last week for the Doggies. Next: @ Wheaton South

8. Glenbard West 4-0 (8)- The Hilltoppers continue to load up the points and the wins, but can the Dukies present a stiffer test this Saturday? Next: vs York

9. Notre Dame 4-0 (25)- The combination of QB Anthony Sayles and senior RB Julian Schurr has been deadly for the Dons this season. Next: vs St. Patrick

10. Hinsdale Central 4-0 (12)- The Red Devils play lights out defense and the offense just finds a way each week. Next up is the Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket game. Next: vs Downers Grove North

11. Phillips 4-0 (11)- The Wildcats will get a much needed test this week against Morgan Park. Next: @ Morgan Park

12. Bolingbrook 3-1 (9)- The Raiders take it's first loss to top ranked Lincoln-Way East last Friday, yet the Raiders is healthy can become a dangerous team to face later this season. Next: @ Bradley

13. Providence Catholic 3-1 (10)- The Celtics out gained the Dons but turnovers and allowing the big play did the Celtics in losing to Notre Dame 28-7. Next: vs Carmel

14. Brother Rice 3-1 (13)- The Crusaders win bragging rights for the next year after beating neighborhood rival Marist. Next: @ Joliet Catholic

15. Hersey 4-0 (14)- Hersey trailed Glenbrook North 14-0 early but then kicked it's offense into gear for the 42-24 win last Friday. Next: @ Wheeling

16. Minooka 4-0 (15)- The Indians take care of business and now the real big tests await including this week as they head up north on Ridge Road to take on the Wolves (4-0). Next: @ Oswego East

17. Montini Catholic 3-1 (16)- The Broncos rang the warning bell as in Deontay Bell in coming from behind to beat St. Rita 45-35 last Friday. Bell had 500 yards of total offense in the win. Next: vs St. Viator

18. Oswego 4-0 (17)- The Panthers now get ready to rumble in Southwest Prairie West play and open up against the speedy Plainfield North Tigers. Next: vs Plainfield North

19. St. Charles North 3-1 (18)-The North Stars got out of the gates quickly and never looked back in beating Geneva 31-6. Next: @ Lake Park

20. Neuqua Valley 3-1 (19)- The Wildcats survive and get a huge 4th quarter defensive stops to beat DeKalb 34-30 on Friday night. Next: @ Waubonsie Valley

21. Barrington 3-1 (20)- The Broncos take care of business and beat Glenbrook South last Friday. This week begins the Mid Suburban West version of Survivor. Next: @ Palatine

22. Maine South 2-2 (21)- Junior QB Luke Leongas is back from injury for the Hawks and plays well in beating Palatine last Friday night. Next: @ Niles West

23. Hillcrest 4-0 (22)- The Hawks roll in beating Bremen last Friday. Besides junior RB Mar'Kiese Irving also keep an eye on junior QB Robert Myles for the Hawks this season. Next: @ Oak Forest

24. Willowbrook 3-1 (24)- The Warriors are now looking to remain on and roll and put up some wins over the remaining regular season schedule. Next: @ Addison Trail

25. Huntley 4-0 (NR) The Red Raider ground and pound it's way to a BIG 21-14 upset win over Cary-Grove last Friday. Next: vs Crystal Lake South

26. Crete-Monee 4-0 (29)- The Warriors as expected got a good test and beat Thornton 35-28 on homecoming last Friday night. Next: @ Harper Woods, Michigan

27. Fremd 2-2 (30)- The Vikings grind out a 19-15 win over Evanston last Friday. 19-15 final...that's so Fremd isn't it? Next: @ Schaumburg

28. Andrew 3-1 (NR)- The TBolts are off and running this season as head coach Adam Lewandowski has been turning Andrew into a consistent winner. Next: vs Stagg

29. Simeon 2-1 (NR)- The Wolverines have had a weird season already, including a 55-0 Week 1 loss to national power St. Francis (Maryland) and then having no Week 2 game on the schedule. Simeon has now won two straight games and will be a force in the CPL and beyond this season. Next: vs Perspectives

30. Cary Grove 3-1 (26) The Trojans lost to Huntley and now everyone in the Fox Valley is in first place (ok not exactly...but it's closer to the truth than you might think). Next: @ Dundee-Crown

Out: Waubonsie Valley/Marist/Wheaton South

Others to Watch (in no order): Prairie Ridge/Richards/Coal City/Immaculate Conception/Rolling Meadows/Prospect/Conant/Hoffman Estates/Antioch/Oswego East/Plainfield North/Lemont/Deerfield/Shepard/Glenbard East/South Elgin/Kankakee/St. Rita/Benet Academy/St. Charles East