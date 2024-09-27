Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 5. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week. EDGYTIM's Season Record: 29-11

New Trier at Maine South - The Hawks (1-3) finally get away from non conference play, and that's a very good thing right now for Maine South. Now that Maine South has settled in with sophomore QB Jameson Purcell, look for the passing game to also start to kick things into a higher gear starting this week. New Trier and head coach Brian Doll are also in search of a turnaround after they also started the season 1-3. The Trevians have scored three points over the last two games....and that's never good going into Swagger High. Can Maine South also find it's defense this week? EDGY's Pick: Swagger High Cary Grove at Prairie Ridge The annual Ground and Pound Bowl is back this time in Crystal Lake. Look for Cary Grove (4-0) to get its power run game in gear led by the coaches son QB Peyton Seaburg along with standout FB/LB Logan Abrams. Prairie Ridge (4-0) will counter the Trojans with it's own power running game, however Prairie Ridge junior QB Luke Vanderwiel along with FB Jack Finn. Look for whoever has the football last to win this one. Last time around it was a late missed PAT that cost Cary Grove an undefeated season and a conference crown, and yes this can be that type of game again this season. EDGY's Pick: Cary Grove Hoffman Estates at Fremd - Welcome to the Everyone is Undefeated Bowl. Both are getting it's first taste and test in the Mid Suburban West conference race. Hoffman Estates (4-0) has gotten it done behind a strong running game plus the duo threat quarterback in Nate Cleveland and junior QB Austin Lesniak. Fremd (4-0) has relied on the arm and passing talents of Johnny Touchdown aka O'Brien (Northwestern) while two way starter senior WR/S Brennan Saxe is another key for the Vikings.Can the Dark Side defense arise in time to slow down the Hawks? EDGY's Pick: Fremd

Plainfield North at Oswego- The Southwest Prairie West race begins this weekend and I fully expect most of these games including this one to be closely played battles. Plainfield North (2-2) has a handful of new impact starters led by QB Justice Byrd along with senior RB Malik Jassim, while the Tigers lineup on both sides of the football is experienced. Oswego (4-0) and head coach Brian Cooney defense has been on lock down while the offense has more firepower compared to recent past teams led by senior QB Brett Connolly and a strong running game plus a deep pass threat in senior WR Jeremiah Cain (Northern Iowa). Look for another tight, four quarters plus game here and Oswego senior 3 star ranked LB Carson Cooney is a difference maker for the Panthers. EDGY's Pick: Oswego Bradley at Lincoln Way Central Bradley (4-0) has an undefeated record yet the Boilermakers haven't been tested just yet this season. The Boilermakers will rely on the Kohl connection in senior QB Gavin Kohl along with junior TE/FB Calvin Kohl. Lincoln Way Central (2-2) and head coach Dave Woodburn seemed to get things clicking in last weeks win over DeKalb. Central junior QB Drew Woodburn is starting to get settled into the Knights offense and this will be another big test and game for the Knights at hime. EDGY's Pick: Lincoln Way Central

Lincoln Way West at Naperville Central- Lincoln Way West (3-1) dropped it's forst game of the year to Sandburg who built an early lead then held on for the win. The Warriors and head coach Luke Lokanc will lean on a strong play action passing game with QB Chase Hetfleisch along a speedy receiver corps led by senior WR Austin Rosewell along with senior WR DeAndre Coates. Naperville Central (4-0) and head coach Mike Ulreich has also a balanced offense led by senior RB Aiden Clark while senior QB Seby Hayes and senior WR DeShaun Williams is a deep threat as well for the Redhawks. So who's defense rises to the occasion and limit the other team's big play capability? EDGY's Pick: Naperville Central Hinsdale Central at York Hinsdale Central (2-2) is looking to ramp things up this week as West Suburban Silver action really kicks into gear. The Red Devils have a very solid signal caller in junior QB Riley Contreras and a very strong core of backs and receiver along with a big and physical offensive line anchored by junior OL Gene Riordan. York is again out of the gates quickly this season and the offense is led by senior QB Bruno Massel who is a threat with his arm and his legs this season while RB Jimmy Connors is another key playmaker for the Dukes. York also has size on both sides of the line the senior 4 star ranked OL/DL Joseph Reiff is a key. Can the Red Devils offense get the football away from the ball control York offense? I'll take the Dukes here but I get the feeling Central makes this one closer than many might feel. EDGY's Pick: York

Joliet Catholic at Nazareth Academy Joliet Catholic (3-1) and head coach Jake Jaworski was able to get some big plays from the Hilltoppers power running game led by senior RB Larry Stringham while junior QB Lucas Simulick was able to unlock the Hill's play action passing game with success in beating Marist last Friday. Nazareth Academy (3-1) only loss came to Mount Carmel and the Road Runners have a bonafide standout in senior QB Logan Malachuk along with a deep and talented group of offensive skills players. Can the JCA defense limit the big play ability of the Nazareth Academy wide open offense? Can the JCA power run game limit the Road Runners touches on offense and force a handful of turnovers? If JCA can win time of possession and limit the penalties and turnovers...they have a real shot at the upset win here. EDGY's Pick: Nazareth Academy Providence Catholic at St Francis Providence Catholic (2-2) and head coach Tyler Plantz just does not have any wiggle room in the Celtics remaining schedule. Providence Catholic will lean on junior QB Leo Slepski along with a young but very talented group of offensive skill players still looking for a big breakout game this season. St. Francis (3-1) after beating Loyola Academy in an upset win in Week 3 lost last Friday to St. Rita. The Spartans and head coach Bob McMillen has a very deep and talented group here and junior QB Brady Palmer is having a big season this fall and is surrounded with big time play makers led by junior WR Zachary Washington along with junior TE Gavin Mueller. Can the Providence defense limit the big play ability of the St Francis offense for four quarters? EDGY's Pick: St. Francis