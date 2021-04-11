EdgyTim - Week 5 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 Poll

2021 Spring Season: Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2021 EDGYTIM Week 4 Chicagoland Top 30 poll was released on Saturday night. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Loyola Academy 4-0 (1)- The Ramblers keep rambling on and hopefully they can find a Week 5 game. Next: TBA

2. Lincoln Way East 4-0 (2)- The schedule hasn't been overwhelming...or has East just made it look that way? Next: vs Sandburg

3. Mount Carmel 3-1 (3)- The Caravan will look to finish the remainder of the season strong. Next: vs St Viator

4. Warren Township 4-0 (4)- Speaking of schedules....the Blue Devils have been making this all look too easy this spring. Next: @ Mudelein

5. St. Rita 3-1 (5)- Can the Mustangs carry this spring run into the fall season? If so look out! Next: @ Benet Academy

6. Marist 3-1 (6)- The Redhawks defense rose to the occasion on Saturday with a 13-0 shutout at Nazareth Academy. Next: vs St. Patrick

7. Maine South 4-0 (11)- The Big One is this week in the Central Suburban South conference. See you there? Next: vs New Trier

8. Joliet Catholic 4-0 (12)- Is Jordan Anderson the spring season Chicagoland Player of the Year? Next: vs DePaul Prep

9. Glenbard West 2-0 (9)- The Hilltoppers keep trying to climb and overcome COVID concerns this season. Next: @ Hinsdale Central

10. Brother Rice 2-2 (10)- The Crusaders are also looking for a strong finish to the spring season. Next: vs Carmel

11. Naperville Central 4-0 (14)- The Redhawks just outmuscled DeKalb in it's 41-7 win over DeKalb on Friday. Next: @ Metea Valley

12. Hinsdale Central 4-0 (15) People have also been a bit quiet these days on the Red Devils, who just keep winning and get it's biggest test of the spring (hopefully) this week. Next: vs Glenbard West

13. Nazareth Academy 2-1 (8)- The Road Runners lost to Marist but this is a team that will continue to develop and be ready for the fall season. Next:vs Notre Dame

14. Barrington 4-0 (17)- The Broncos are also on a roll this spring and have the look of a team that would have made post-season noise if we had...you know...one of those post-season deals. Next: vs Hoffman Estates

15. Prospect 4-0 (18) The Knights are also rolling this spring and it looks like an other big test this week against the Bison (4-0) in Buffalo Grove. Next: @ Buffalo Grove

16. Wheaton South 3-1 (23) The Dukane race is is influx but regardless of the situation, beating Batavia is always a big win. Next: vs St. Charles East

17. Batavia 3-1 (7) The Bulldogs won't make excuses, but losing QB Kyle Oroni to injury is a huge loss. Next: @ Glenbard North

18. St. Charles North 3-1 (21)- The North Stars get a big win over Wheaton North and look ready for a strong finish this spring. @ Lake Park

19. Wheaton North (3-1) (18) The Falcons will look to bounce back this week after it's 14-12 loss to St. Charles North. Next: vs Geneva

20. Huntley 4-0 (22) The Red Raiders have also rolled over it's schedule so far. Next: vs Hampshire

21. Lake Forest (4-0) (25) The Scouts have been really strong this spring, but can we just get them and Warren to play a game for fun in Week 7? Next: @ Stevenson

22. DeKalb 2-1 (13)- The Barbs will need to get back to work this week after it's 41-7 loss on Friday to Naperville Central. Next: vs Neuqua Valley

23. St. Francis 4-0 (24)- The Spartans once again get a big game from QB Tommy Rittenhouse in walloping Riverside-Brookfield. Next: vs Elmwood Park

24. Palatine 3-1 (26)- The Pirates are having a really strong spring season, and up next are the Saxons in the Burg. Next: vs Schaumburg

25. Antioch 4-0 (26)- The Sequoits pull off a little more magic and rally from behind to beat Wauconda 28-27 to remain undefeated. Next: @ Grant

26. New Trier (4-0) (29) The Trevians will get it's chance to make some noise this Friday night in Park Ridge. Next: @ Maine South

27. Cary-Grove (2-0) (NR) The Trojans come out of COVID concerns well enough to beat rival Prairie Ridge on Saturday in the mud. Next: @ Crystal Lake Central

28. Lincoln Way West (4-0) (NR) Head coach Luke Lokanc and staff has the Warriors playing great and now will finish the spring in two strong opponents in Bradley then LW East. Next: vs Bradley

29. Bartlett (4-0) (30) The Hawks get Fenton next then a huge Week 6 finale against South Elgin. Next: @ Fenton

30. Hillcrest (3-1) (28) The Hawks lose to Loyola 37-0 but gain respect for stepping up and taking on a 8A power. Next: vs Bremen

Out: Oswego/Homewood Flossmoor

Others to Watch (in no order): Neuqua Valley/Crete-Monee/Richmond Burton/Lemont/Shepard/South Elgin/Deerfield/Phillips/Simeon/Buffalo Grove/Vernon Hills/Wilmington/Blue Island Eisenhower/Kankakee