EdgyTim - Week 5: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 Poll
1. East St. Louis (3-1) (1) vs Belleville East
2. Lake Forest (4-0) (2) @ Stevenson
3. Antioch (4-0) (4) @ Grant
4. Cary Grove (2-0) (6) @ Crystal Lake Central
5. Crete-Monee (3-0) (5) @ Bloom Township
6. Rock Island (3-1) (3) vs Geneseo
7. Peoria (3-1) (9) TBA/Big 12 playoffs
8. Normal West (2-1) (8) TBA/Big 12 Playoff
9. Libertyville (3-1) (NR) vs Zion Benton
10. Lemont (2-1) (10) @ Tinley Park
On The Rise (in no order): Simeon/Shepard/Providence Catholic/St. Ignatius/Glenwood