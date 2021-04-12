EdgyTim - Week 5: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 Poll

1. East St. Louis (3-1) (1) vs Belleville East

2. Lake Forest (4-0) (2) @ Stevenson

3. Antioch (4-0) (4) @ Grant

4. Cary Grove (2-0) (6) @ Crystal Lake Central

5. Crete-Monee (3-0) (5) @ Bloom Township

6. Rock Island (3-1) (3) vs Geneseo

7. Peoria (3-1) (9) TBA/Big 12 playoffs

8. Normal West (2-1) (8) TBA/Big 12 Playoff

9. Libertyville (3-1) (NR) vs Zion Benton

10. Lemont (2-1) (10) @ Tinley Park

On The Rise (in no order): Simeon/Shepard/Providence Catholic/St. Ignatius/Glenwood