EdgyTim - Week 5: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 Poll
1. Loyola Academy (4-0) (1) TBA
2. Lincoln Way East (4-0) (2) vs Sandburg
3. Warren Township (4-0) (3) @ Mundelein
4. Marist (3-1) (4) vs St Patrick
5. Maine South (4-0) (7) vs New Trier
6. Glenbard West (2-0) (6) @ Hinsdale Central
7. Brother Rice (2-2) (5) vs Carmel
8. Edwardsville (3-1) (8) @ O'Fallon
9.Naperville Central (4-0) (9) @ Metea Valley
10. Hinsdale Central (4-0) (10) vs Glenbard West
On The Rise (in no order): O'Fallon/Barrington/Huntley/Palatine/New Trier