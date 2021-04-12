EdgyTim - Week 5: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 Poll

1. Loyola Academy (4-0) (1) TBA

2. Lincoln Way East (4-0) (2) vs Sandburg

3. Warren Township (4-0) (3) @ Mundelein

4. Marist (3-1) (4) vs St Patrick

5. Maine South (4-0) (7) vs New Trier

6. Glenbard West (2-0) (6) @ Hinsdale Central

7. Brother Rice (2-2) (5) vs Carmel

8. Edwardsville (3-1) (8) @ O'Fallon

9.Naperville Central (4-0) (9) @ Metea Valley

10. Hinsdale Central (4-0) (10) vs Glenbard West

On The Rise (in no order): O'Fallon/Barrington/Huntley/Palatine/New Trier