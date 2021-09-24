Week 5 Top Games and Best Guesses

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Week 5 Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.

EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 9-1 in Week 4 and 31-10 overall

Week 5: My Winners and Best Guesses

Vernon Hills at Deerfield

EDGY's Take: Vernon Hills (3-1) only loss was to Hoffman Estates this season and the Cougars are getting a big season out of junior QB Nolan Lazor, the son of Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor,.Vernon Hills also has plenty of talent on both sides of the football including senior WR Jake Pieper plus WR/DB Alex Gil and senior TE/DE Eric Rimas. Deerfield (3-1) and head coach Steve Winiecki also is off to a great start this fall with a roster loaded with experience and talent. Keep an eye on senior WR Luke Jones, senior RB/LB Luke Woodson along with senior QB Austin Layette for the Warriors.

Biggest storyline? Can the Deerfield defense limit the big play potential of the Vernon Hills offense? Will Deerfield's experienced roster pay off this week against Vernon Hills?

EDGY's Pick: Deerfield 28 Vernon Hills 27

Glenbard North at Batavia

EDGY's Take: Batavia and head coach Dennis Piron has the Bulldogs off to a 4-0 start as the Bulldogs will look to establish it's power running game while also relying on a strong defense this fall. The Batavia offense is led by sophomore QB Ryan Boe who has made terrific progress this fall, and also keep an eye on RB Jalen Buckley plus a hard as nail defense led by junior LB Tyler Jansey who is one of several impact players. Glenbard North and head coach Ryan Wilkens is also a program that looks towards a balanced look on offense, while also playing hard nosed defense week in and week out. Keep an eye on junior QB Ryan Prell, senior WR/DB Josh Applewhite, senior WR/DB Shea Gaffney along with senior OL/DL Paulie Robertson.

Biggest storyline? Can the Batavia offense move the football consistently against a strong Glenbard North defense? Can the Batavia defense lock down Glenbard North's balanced offense?

EDGY's Pick: Batavia 21 Glenbard North 13

Naperville Central at Neuqua Valley

EDGY's Take: This huge Dupage Valley conference showdown will feature two teams on a serious early season roll. Naperville Central and first year head coach Mike Ulreich has the Redhawks rolling with a balanced offense keyed by senior QB Owen Prucha along with senior WR Reggie Fleurima (Northwestern) while the Redhawks defense has been a steady force all season. Neuqua Valley and head coach bill Ellinghaus has an experienced team that is clicking in all three phases this season. Junior QB Mark Mennecke has been one of the top signal callers in the suburbs this fall and has several key targets in senior WR Carter Sessa along with junior WR Grant Larkin. Could Neuqua Valley senior K Palmer Domschke end up being a key different maker, with his 50 yard plus field goal range?

Biggest storyline? Whoever has the football last wins? Can Neuqua Valley's defense limit the big play ability of the Redhawks offense? Can the Naperville Central defense cover and defend the entire field against the Wildcats weapons?

EDGY's Pick: Neuqua Valley 24 Naperville Central 21

Prairie Ridge at Cary Grove

EDGY's Take: The Fox Valley Super Bowl is back and is playing on a Saturday for homecoming at Cary Grove. Both Prairie Ridge and Cary Grove know each other as well as they know their own teams in many regards. Both programs run an almost identical offensive power running option game, both play hard nosed and very physical defense. Cary Grove will look towards senior QB Jameson Sheehan along with senior WB/LB Wade Abrams plus senior FB/LB Nick Hissong. Prairie Ridge will counter with RB Zach Bensten, senior QB Mason Loucks and FB Nathan Greetham.

Biggest storyline? Can either team's defense slow down and limit the other's power running game? Will the forward pass play a larger role in this meeting than ever before?

EDGY's Pick: Cary Grove 28 Prairie Ridge 21

Buffalo Grove at Prospect

EDGY's Take: Buffalo Grove and head coach Jeff Vix has been getting it done this season behind a steady running game along with a lights out defensive effort. For Buffalo Grove keep an eye on senior QB Michael Cervantes along with RB Cole Nixon while the defense is anchored by senior DE Trystan Anderson along with senior DL/OL Eli Shereshovech IV. Prospect has gotten a big season from do it all QB/DB Frank Covey IV as the Knights will look towards a younger lineup that's gaining more and more experience and confidence this fall.

Biggest storyline? Can the Buffalo Grove defense continue to limit the opposing offenses including Prospect? Can the Buffalo Grove offense run the football against the Knights defense?

EDGY's Pick: Buffalo Grove 24 Prospect 17