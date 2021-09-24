Week 5 Top Games and Best Guesses
Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Week 5 Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.
EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 9-1 in Week 4 and 31-10 overall
Week 5: My Winners and Best Guesses
EDGY's Take: Vernon Hills (3-1) only loss was to Hoffman Estates this season and the Cougars are getting a big season out of junior QB Nolan Lazor, the son of Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor,.Vernon Hills also has plenty of talent on both sides of the football including senior WR Jake Pieper plus WR/DB Alex Gil and senior TE/DE Eric Rimas. Deerfield (3-1) and head coach Steve Winiecki also is off to a great start this fall with a roster loaded with experience and talent. Keep an eye on senior WR Luke Jones, senior RB/LB Luke Woodson along with senior QB Austin Layette for the Warriors.
Biggest storyline? Can the Deerfield defense limit the big play potential of the Vernon Hills offense? Will Deerfield's experienced roster pay off this week against Vernon Hills?
EDGY's Pick: Deerfield 28 Vernon Hills 27
EDGY's Take: Batavia and head coach Dennis Piron has the Bulldogs off to a 4-0 start as the Bulldogs will look to establish it's power running game while also relying on a strong defense this fall. The Batavia offense is led by sophomore QB Ryan Boe who has made terrific progress this fall, and also keep an eye on RB Jalen Buckley plus a hard as nail defense led by junior LB Tyler Jansey who is one of several impact players. Glenbard North and head coach Ryan Wilkens is also a program that looks towards a balanced look on offense, while also playing hard nosed defense week in and week out. Keep an eye on junior QB Ryan Prell, senior WR/DB Josh Applewhite, senior WR/DB Shea Gaffney along with senior OL/DL Paulie Robertson.
Biggest storyline? Can the Batavia offense move the football consistently against a strong Glenbard North defense? Can the Batavia defense lock down Glenbard North's balanced offense?
EDGY's Pick: Batavia 21 Glenbard North 13
Naperville Central at Neuqua Valley
EDGY's Take: This huge Dupage Valley conference showdown will feature two teams on a serious early season roll. Naperville Central and first year head coach Mike Ulreich has the Redhawks rolling with a balanced offense keyed by senior QB Owen Prucha along with senior WR Reggie Fleurima (Northwestern) while the Redhawks defense has been a steady force all season. Neuqua Valley and head coach bill Ellinghaus has an experienced team that is clicking in all three phases this season. Junior QB Mark Mennecke has been one of the top signal callers in the suburbs this fall and has several key targets in senior WR Carter Sessa along with junior WR Grant Larkin. Could Neuqua Valley senior K Palmer Domschke end up being a key different maker, with his 50 yard plus field goal range?
Biggest storyline? Whoever has the football last wins? Can Neuqua Valley's defense limit the big play ability of the Redhawks offense? Can the Naperville Central defense cover and defend the entire field against the Wildcats weapons?
EDGY's Pick: Neuqua Valley 24 Naperville Central 21
EDGY's Take: The Fox Valley Super Bowl is back and is playing on a Saturday for homecoming at Cary Grove. Both Prairie Ridge and Cary Grove know each other as well as they know their own teams in many regards. Both programs run an almost identical offensive power running option game, both play hard nosed and very physical defense. Cary Grove will look towards senior QB Jameson Sheehan along with senior WB/LB Wade Abrams plus senior FB/LB Nick Hissong. Prairie Ridge will counter with RB Zach Bensten, senior QB Mason Loucks and FB Nathan Greetham.
Biggest storyline? Can either team's defense slow down and limit the other's power running game? Will the forward pass play a larger role in this meeting than ever before?
EDGY's Pick: Cary Grove 28 Prairie Ridge 21
EDGY's Take: Buffalo Grove and head coach Jeff Vix has been getting it done this season behind a steady running game along with a lights out defensive effort. For Buffalo Grove keep an eye on senior QB Michael Cervantes along with RB Cole Nixon while the defense is anchored by senior DE Trystan Anderson along with senior DL/OL Eli Shereshovech IV. Prospect has gotten a big season from do it all QB/DB Frank Covey IV as the Knights will look towards a younger lineup that's gaining more and more experience and confidence this fall.
Biggest storyline? Can the Buffalo Grove defense continue to limit the opposing offenses including Prospect? Can the Buffalo Grove offense run the football against the Knights defense?
EDGY's Pick: Buffalo Grove 24 Prospect 17
EDGY's Take: Hononegah (4-0) has been the frontrunner in the NIC-10 conference this fall and will look towards it's balanced offense led by QB Isaac Wisenand plus RB Bryce Goodwine and a big and very physical offensive line including junior OC Jacob Klink. Boylan (3-1) is getting a big season for an offense that has scored over 40 points in each of it's last two games, and keep an eye on Boylan RB Mehki Glover along with senior QB Joey Appino this season.
Biggest storyline? Can the Hononegah offensive line manhandle the Boylan defensive front? Can the Boylan offense ball control and win time of possession and the game?
EDGY's Pick: Hononegah 31 Boylan 14
Lincoln Way East at Bolingbrook
EDGY's Take: Lincoln Way East (3-1) has been able to get things back on track after a Week 2 loss to Naperville Central as the Griffins keep getting a steady performance from QB Brennan Stolarek along with senior WR Jack Tremblay and senior WR Trey Johnson, while the defense is anchored by junior LB Jake Scianna along with senior S Jon Guch and senior DL Michael Cardilli. Bolingbrook (4-0) and head coach John Ivlow has the Raiders rolling behind a steady running game anchored by senior RB Jaquan Howard while the Raiders offensive skills group is s strength with sophomore WR/DB IMarion Stewart plus sophomore WR/DB Kyran Berry-Johnson. Junior S Damon Walters is a leader while QB Bobby Ervin has been a nice surprise for the Raiders offense this season.
Biggest storyline? Can the Bolingbrook offensive establish the run against the East defense? Can the East offense begin to generate more overall production and points this week?
EDGY's Pick: Lincoln Way East 21 Bolingbrook 20 OT
EDGY's Take: O'Fallon was able to upset the Flyers last spring 28-19 as the Panthers got a big game from then senior QB Ty Michael and a relentless Panthers defense in the win. O'Fallon this fall is rolling as junior QB Colt Michael leads a productive Panthers offense and includes RB Chris Caldwell, RB Deander Lawrence plus WR Tamarion Bivins. The line play for the Panthers is also a key this fall and the Panthers have size upfront on both sides of the football. East St. Louis only loss this season came to national power St.John Bosco as the Flyers look to take on literally all comers across the nation this season. The offense is led by an offensive line that is more NFL sized anchored by junior 4 star ranked OT Miles McVay plus junior 3 star ranked Paris Patterson, while the skills group is also stacked. Keep an eye on senior 5 star ranked WR Luther Burden along with senior 4 star ranked WR/DB Toriano Pride.
Biggest storyline? Will East St. Louis remember last year's results and focus in on beating the Panthers this time around? Can O'Fallons offense play ball control and keep the Flyers offense on the sidelines?
EDGY's Pick: East St. Louis 35 O'Fallon 21
EDGY's Take: Despite early season struggled for both Simeon (2-2) and Phillips (2-2) this is still the game of the year in the Chicago Public League until proven otherwise. Simeon and head coach Dante Culbreath will look towards his offense to lead the way behind senior QB Korey Flowers who's main target this season is standout 4 star ranked junior WR Malik Elzy. Senior RB/DB Andrew Crews is a talented all around player who will see action in all three phases of the game on Saturday. Phillips and first year head coach Joe Winston, who was the Wildcats offensive coordinator under Troy McAllister (Sandburg) will look towards senior QB Tyler Turner who has a big arm with good overall touch. Senior OL Jalin Caldwell (Grand Valley State) is a name to watch along with senior WR Avante Savage and the Wildcats senior OL/DL Damien Thomas is another key to watch this week.
Biggest storyline? Can the Wolverines offense get on track against a solid Phillips defense? Can the Phillips offense sustain long drives and finish with points?
EDGY's Pick: Simeon 35 Phillips 28
Crete-Monee at Joliet Catholic
EDGY's Take: Crete-Monee (3-1) and head coach John Konecki doesn't shy away from anyone when it comes to scheduling and look for the Warriors to be more than ready to take on Joliet Catholic in Joliet on Friday night. The Warriors got a huge game last week from junior QB Joshua Franklin and the Warriors always have speed and skills on offense including RB Chance Joseph plus senior WR/DB Eddie Clark Jr.. Upfront keep an eye on senior OL/DL Xavier Slayton along with senior DE Brandon Harry. Joliet Catholic (4-0) has been clicking all season long as the running game, always a staple at JCA is strong led by senior TB Jordan Anderson (Illinois) along with senior RB Vinny Iannatone while senior QB Aidan Voss is also a solid and effective run/pass threat this fall. The Hilltoppers defense will be tested this week, and a strength this season has the the linebacker play led by senior Robbie Purchase along with senior Michael Rouse.
Biggest storyline? Can the Crete-Monee defense fins the football and stop the run against the JCA double wing running game? Can the JCA defensive secondary cover the multiple weapons from the Crete offense?
EDGY's Pick: JCA 36 Crete-Monee 28