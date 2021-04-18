EdgyTim - Week 6 Chicagoland Top 30

2021 Spring Season: Week 6 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy 5-0 (1)- The Ramblers look for payback this week in Chicago and no one in the Loyola program will forget how 2019 went for them against Marist. Next: @ Marist

2. Lincoln Way East 5-0 (2)- East will get (hopefully) a solid final test for the spring 2021 season this week against district rival Lincoln Way West. Next Lincoln Way West

3. Mount Carmel 4-1 (3)- One more top ranked team for the Caravan this week hosting Brother Rice. Next @ Brother Rice

4. Warren Township 5-0 (4)- Can Libertyville come into Gurnee and take the Blue Devils on a much needed thrill ride? Next: vs Libertyville

5. St. Rita 4-1 (5)- The Mustangs are aiming to finish strong this season but the Dons from MD are awaiting and coming off an upset win over Nazareth Academy. Next vs Niles Notre Dame

6. Marist 4-1 (6)- The Redhawks will no question have a valid argument if they can take down top ranked Loyola for the top of the polls with a win. Next: vs Loyola

7. Maine South 5-0 (7)- The Hawks showed that they will have another strong team in the fall and keep an eye on the emergence of junior QB Rowan Keefe. Next: TBA

8. Joliet Catholic 5-0 (8)- The Hilltoppers will look to wrap up the spring season with a win over COVID impacted Cadets on Friday. Look out for JCA in the fall folks. Next: vs Marmion Academy

9. Brother Rice 3-2 (10)- Can the Crusaders pull the upset win at home this week against rival Mount Carmel? Next:vs Mount Carmel

10. Naperville Central 4-1 (11)- The Redhawks will look to finish up strong this week. Next: TBA

11. Hinsdale Central 5-0 (12) The Red Devils are yet another team that seemed to have the makings of a program that could have been a strong post-season threat. Next: @ Lyons Township

12. Barrington 5-0 (14)- Huge game this Friday as the Broncos will take on Prospect in the MSL championship game. Hey...let's do this every year! Next: vs Prospect

13. Prospect 5-0 (15) The Knights have a ton of weapons and a highly under rated leader on QB Alex "Gary" Moeller this spring. Next: @ Barrington

14. Wheaton South 4-1 (16) The Tigers get to take on St. Charles North in the Dukane Conference tournament final at NIU. Next: vs St Charles North @ NIU

15. Batavia 4-1 (17) The Bulldogs get as nice bounce back win over Glenbard North on Friday. Next: vs Wheaton North @ NIU

16. St. Charles North 3-1 (18)- Will the North Stars be impacted by the shutdown in Week 5? Big test this week against Wheaton South at NIU. Next: vs Wheaton South @ NIU

17. Wheaton North (4-1) (19) The Falcons will look to go out with a win this week against Batavia at NIU. Next: vs Batavia @ NIU

18. Glenbard West 2-1 (9)- The Hilltoppers will look to get a Week 6 win at Duchon Field hosting the OPRF Huskies. Next: vs OPRF

19. Huntley 5-0 (20) The Red Raiders look to be ready to challenge all comers for the FVC championship this week. Next: TBA

20 Lake Forest (5-0) (21) The Scouts have the look of a team that would also have made major noise in a post-season. Next: vs Waukegan

21. Palatine 4-1 (24)- The Pirates are definitely one of the top stories in Chicagoland this spring and can the Pirates keep that going into the fall season? Next: vs Buffalo Grove

22. St. Francis 5-0 (23)- Yes the Spartans are this good when all healthy and on board. Look for another big run this coming fall. Next: vs Bishop McNamara

23. Cary-Grove (3-0) (27) The Trojans struggle with an extended COVID delayed season no question will be a big part of the story this sporing. Regardless, this is still a strong team and program. Next: TBA

24. Antioch 5-0 (25)- The Sequoits just win baby. One last go around for the Kaliakmanis brother this week. Next: vs Lakes

25. Lincoln Way West (5-0) (28) The Warriors have an opportunity to slay the team down Route 30 in Cobalt Blue on Friday. Next:vs Lincoln Way East

26. Bartlett (5-0) (29) The Hawks will look to finish with an undefeated record this spring at South Elgin (5-0). Next: @ South Elgin

27. Hillcrest (4-1) (30) The Hawks are always up for a South Suburban rival and will look to finish strong against the Bulldogs on Friday. Next: vs Richards

28. New Trier (4-1) (26) The Trevians have no time to feel bad after losing on Friday to Maine South. Next up is a very strong Evanston team awaiting. Next: vs Evanston

29. Neuqua Valley (3-0) (NR) The Wildcats also have struggled with various COVID delays, but this is a young team to watch for the fall kids. Next: TBA

30. Crete-Monee (4-0) (NR) The Warriors have rolled this spring but up next is it's biggest challenge in Kankakee. Next: vs Kankakee

Out: Nazareth Academy/DeKalb

Others to Watch (in no order): Richmond Burton/Shepard/South Elgin/Libertyville/Simeon/Deerfield/Kankakee/Morgan Park/Vernon Hills/Grayslake North/Wilmington/Oswego