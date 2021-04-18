Week 6 Chicagoland Top 30
2021 Spring Season: Week 6 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll
(this is the free version of the 2021 EDGYTIM Week 6 Chicagoland Top 30 poll was released on Saturday night. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
1. Loyola Academy 5-0 (1)- The Ramblers look for payback this week in Chicago and no one in the Loyola program will forget how 2019 went for them against Marist. Next: @ Marist
2. Lincoln Way East 5-0 (2)- East will get (hopefully) a solid final test for the spring 2021 season this week against district rival Lincoln Way West. Next Lincoln Way West
3. Mount Carmel 4-1 (3)- One more top ranked team for the Caravan this week hosting Brother Rice. Next @ Brother Rice
4. Warren Township 5-0 (4)- Can Libertyville come into Gurnee and take the Blue Devils on a much needed thrill ride? Next: vs Libertyville
5. St. Rita 4-1 (5)- The Mustangs are aiming to finish strong this season but the Dons from MD are awaiting and coming off an upset win over Nazareth Academy. Next vs Niles Notre Dame
6. Marist 4-1 (6)- The Redhawks will no question have a valid argument if they can take down top ranked Loyola for the top of the polls with a win. Next: vs Loyola
7. Maine South 5-0 (7)- The Hawks showed that they will have another strong team in the fall and keep an eye on the emergence of junior QB Rowan Keefe. Next: TBA
8. Joliet Catholic 5-0 (8)- The Hilltoppers will look to wrap up the spring season with a win over COVID impacted Cadets on Friday. Look out for JCA in the fall folks. Next: vs Marmion Academy
9. Brother Rice 3-2 (10)- Can the Crusaders pull the upset win at home this week against rival Mount Carmel? Next:vs Mount Carmel
10. Naperville Central 4-1 (11)- The Redhawks will look to finish up strong this week. Next: TBA
11. Hinsdale Central 5-0 (12) The Red Devils are yet another team that seemed to have the makings of a program that could have been a strong post-season threat. Next: @ Lyons Township
12. Barrington 5-0 (14)- Huge game this Friday as the Broncos will take on Prospect in the MSL championship game. Hey...let's do this every year! Next: vs Prospect
13. Prospect 5-0 (15) The Knights have a ton of weapons and a highly under rated leader on QB Alex "Gary" Moeller this spring. Next: @ Barrington
14. Wheaton South 4-1 (16) The Tigers get to take on St. Charles North in the Dukane Conference tournament final at NIU. Next: vs St Charles North @ NIU
15. Batavia 4-1 (17) The Bulldogs get as nice bounce back win over Glenbard North on Friday. Next: vs Wheaton North @ NIU
16. St. Charles North 3-1 (18)- Will the North Stars be impacted by the shutdown in Week 5? Big test this week against Wheaton South at NIU. Next: vs Wheaton South @ NIU
17. Wheaton North (4-1) (19) The Falcons will look to go out with a win this week against Batavia at NIU. Next: vs Batavia @ NIU
18. Glenbard West 2-1 (9)- The Hilltoppers will look to get a Week 6 win at Duchon Field hosting the OPRF Huskies. Next: vs OPRF
19. Huntley 5-0 (20) The Red Raiders look to be ready to challenge all comers for the FVC championship this week. Next: TBA
20 Lake Forest (5-0) (21) The Scouts have the look of a team that would also have made major noise in a post-season. Next: vs Waukegan
21. Palatine 4-1 (24)- The Pirates are definitely one of the top stories in Chicagoland this spring and can the Pirates keep that going into the fall season? Next: vs Buffalo Grove
22. St. Francis 5-0 (23)- Yes the Spartans are this good when all healthy and on board. Look for another big run this coming fall. Next: vs Bishop McNamara
23. Cary-Grove (3-0) (27) The Trojans struggle with an extended COVID delayed season no question will be a big part of the story this sporing. Regardless, this is still a strong team and program. Next: TBA
24. Antioch 5-0 (25)- The Sequoits just win baby. One last go around for the Kaliakmanis brother this week. Next: vs Lakes
25. Lincoln Way West (5-0) (28) The Warriors have an opportunity to slay the team down Route 30 in Cobalt Blue on Friday. Next:vs Lincoln Way East
26. Bartlett (5-0) (29) The Hawks will look to finish with an undefeated record this spring at South Elgin (5-0). Next: @ South Elgin
27. Hillcrest (4-1) (30) The Hawks are always up for a South Suburban rival and will look to finish strong against the Bulldogs on Friday. Next: vs Richards
28. New Trier (4-1) (26) The Trevians have no time to feel bad after losing on Friday to Maine South. Next up is a very strong Evanston team awaiting. Next: vs Evanston
29. Neuqua Valley (3-0) (NR) The Wildcats also have struggled with various COVID delays, but this is a young team to watch for the fall kids. Next: TBA
30. Crete-Monee (4-0) (NR) The Warriors have rolled this spring but up next is it's biggest challenge in Kankakee. Next: vs Kankakee
Out: Nazareth Academy/DeKalb
Others to Watch (in no order): Richmond Burton/Shepard/South Elgin/Libertyville/Simeon/Deerfield/Kankakee/Morgan Park/Vernon Hills/Grayslake North/Wilmington/Oswego