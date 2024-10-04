Week 6 EDGY's Top Games and Winners

Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 5. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week. EDGYTIM's Season Record: 38-12

Mount Carmel at Brother Rice - Yet another solid game in a conference that seems to generate great games weekly this season. If you believe the rumor mill and the street one team here is missing a key player this week and we'll find out on kickoff if that's the case or not. Mount Carmel (5-1) has simply rolled behind an explosive offense and gets enough defense , but is this the week the Caravan defense steps up a level or two? The Caravan defense has some big time names on the rise led by junior 4 star ranked DE Braeden Jones plus junior DE Joey Quinn while the secondary is patrolled by senior DB Havy Payne (EIU). Brother Rice ad lost three straight before walloping St. Pats last Saturday 48-0 to get back on track. The Crusaders also have some big time defenders in senior 4 star ranked LB Christian Pierce along with sophomore DT King Liggins, but can the Rice secondary lock down the MC receivers and backs for four quarters? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel Nazareth Academy at St. Rita Nazareth Academy (4-1) and head coach Tim Racki has played much improved football in the regular season compared to the last few seasons. The Road Runners senior group is pretty special led by senior QB Logan Malachuk along with senior 4 star ranked OLB/DE Gabe Kaminski (Stanford) and Naz just has playmakers all over the field. St. Rita and head coach Martin Hopkins has been doing it the old school way. winning the line of scrimmage, mixing in enough play action passing game by senior QB Steven Armbruster on offense and playing smothering defense for four quarters. I still like Naz here but hey I'm been admittedly pretty wrong on the Mustangs so far this season..... EDGY's Pick: Nazareth Academy Providence Catholic at Marist- Providence Catholic (3-2) and head coach Tyler Plantz literally pulled a win from the jaws of defeat last Friday in beating St Francis on a last second Hail Mary that maybe was caught and maybe wasn't. The Celtics have a ton of underclassmen talent this season and QB AJ Rayford is coming off a big game last Friday along with two way starter in senior Gavin Hagan. Marist was able to bounce back last Friday over ICCP after a Week 4 loss to JCA. The Redhawks will rely on senior QB Jacob Ritter along with RB John McAuliffe and a defense with plenty of talent especially on the defensive line anchored by senior DE Brad Fitzgibbon (Iowa) and senior DE Achilles Anderson (Harvard). Can the Celtics offense get cranked up this week and get points in bunches? Is this game a must win for Providence? EDGY's Pick: Marist

Fenwick at St. Laurence Fenwick (4-1) and head coach Matt Battaglia has the Friars rolling this season and getting a big season from QB Jamen Williams while senior 4 star ranked DE/WR Nathaniel Marshall (Auburn) will be the best player on the field. St. Laurence (5-0) and head coach Adam Nissan has reloaded this year after the Vikings 2023 Class 4A state title game appearance. St. Laurence has gotten a big season from incoming transfer senior QB Chase Kwiatkowski and the Vikings defense remains the programs calling card. Will this be the biggest test the Vikings have faced all season in Fenwick? EDGY's Pick: Fenwick Geneva at Batavia The 106th meeting between these two long time rivals should once again be highly entertaining. Batavia is back doing Batavia things like running the football led by RB Nathan Whitwell and a big and physical offensive and defensive line play while the Bulldogs play action passing game is just fine led by QB Bodi Anderson along with senior WR Isaiah Brown. Geneva and head coach Boone Thorgesen has gotten the Vikings program back towards on track and could this be the year the Vikings break though and beat Batavia? The Vikings feature the state's best receiver in four star ranked Talyn Taylor (Georgia) and the play of senior QB Tony Chahino has been a big key so far this fall. Can the Batavia defense limit the big plays from the Geneva passing game? Can the Geneva defense get the football back from the Batavia ball control offense? Can Geneva stand toe to toe against the Bulldogs and throw haymakers for four quarters? EDGY's Pick: Batavia

Morris at Rochelle- Morris (4-1) and head coach Alan Thorson has once again put together a strong regular season run with it's only loss coming to state ranked Peoria. The Morris Football Club had a strong showing last Friday 50-10 over Kaneland (4-1) and the offense again has a strong run game led by RB Caeden Curran and a strong offensive line along with a steady play action passing game led by QB Brady Varner. Rochelle (4-1) and head coach Kyle Kissack will look to do Rochelle things such as running the football early and often along with playing fast and physical defense. Keep an eye out for senior RB/LB Grant Gensler along with RB/S Elijah Harvey who operate behind an experienced Hubs offensive line. Can the Rochelle running game ball control; and keep the Morris offense on the sidelines? EDGY's Pick: Morris Barrington at Fremd Barrington (5-0) and veteran head coach Joe Sanchez is coming off a blowout win over Conant and the Broncos are getting a big season from senior QB Nick Peipert (St.Thomas) who also has a nice surrounding cast on offense including sophomore WR Austin Coles plus senior RB Calvin Jackson and also keep an eye on senior DE/OLB Jack Burdynski for Barrington. Fremd (5-0) and veteran head coach Lou Sponsel has leaned on standout junior QB Johnny O'Brien and a defense that has quietly played well all season and senior two way starter WR/DB Brennan Saxe is a key leader for the Vikings this fall. Can the Barrington defense ding the Fremd defense early and get the Vikings defense back on it's heels? Can the Barrington defense limit the big plays from the Vikings and senior QB Johnny Touchdown? EDGY's Pick: Barrington

Downers Grove North at York- Downers Grove North (5-0) and head coach Joe Horeni have been walloping all comers so far this season with an explosive offensive attack led by junior 3 star ranked QB Owen Lansu (Minnesota). The Trojans also have play makers all over the field including senior DE/TE Joe Edwards, senior LB Jake Gregorio along with senior WR/S Charlie Cruse. York (5-0) and first year head coach Don Gelsomino has picked up the torch and keeps moving the Dukes forward by operating a strong running game, a very solid play action passing game and a stifling defense. York has gotten a big season so far from senior QB Bruno Massel along with RB Henry Duda while York senior 4 star ranked OL/DL Joseph Reiff (Notre Dame) is a difference maker. Can the York defense limit the big play ability from the DGN offense? Can the York running game control time of possession and tempo for four quarters? EDGY's Pick: Downers Grove North Naperville Central at Lockport - Both Naperville Central (5-0) and Lockport (3-2) haven't played much over the years but both programs do several things very similar. Naperville Central and head coach Mike Ulreich plays strong defense while on offense establishing the running game and controlling tempo. The Redhawks will look towards RB Aiden Clark who is having a big season along with a steady play action passing game with senior QB Seby Hayes along with senior WR DeShaun Williams (Illinois State). Lockport and head coach George Czart has been running the football effective so far this season lede by RB Anthony Poselli while junior QB Brandan Meecher was called into duty after starting QB Conley Pheiffer left last week's game due to injury. Lockport also has big size upfront on both sides of the football in sophomore OT Ethan Posey (6-foot-7, 290 pounds) plus junior DT Michael Pratt. Can Naperville Central generate enough offense against a strong Lockport defense? Can the Lockport offense find another gear or two this week? EDGY's Pick: Naperville Central