EdgyTim - Week 6: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

Week 6 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 Poll

1. Mount Carmel (4-1) (1) @ Brother Rice

2. Prospect (5-0) (3) @ Barrington

3. Wheaton South (4-1) (4) vs St Charles North at NIU

4 Batavia (4-1) (5) vs Wheaton South at NIU

5. St. Charles North (3-1) (6) vs Wheaton South at NIU

6. Wheaton North (4-1) (7) vs Batavia at NIU

7. Lincoln Way West (5-0) (9) vs Lincoln Way East

8. Libertyville (4-1) (NR) @ Warren Township

9. Harlem (5-0) (10) TBA

10. Willowbrook (4-1) (NR) @ Proviso East

On The Rise (in no order): DeKalb/Nazareth Academy/Phillips/Buffalo Grove/TF South