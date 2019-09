Class 6A

2019 Preseason Enrollments and Classification

1. Providence Catholic (1) 4-1 vs St. Rita

2. Crete-Monee (2) 5-0 @ Rich East

3. Glenwood (3) 5-0 vs Decatur Macarthur

4. Simeon 3-1 (4) vs Phillips @ Gately

5. Prairie Ridge 4-1 (6) vs Jacobs

6. Cary-Grove 4-1 (6) vs McHenry

7. Lemont 3-1 (8) vs Tinley Park

8. Yorkville 4-0 (9) vs Oswego East

9. Normal West 4-1 (NR) @ Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis(

10. Springfield 4-1 (NR) @ SHG

Out: Peoria/Shepard

*note: Phillips has now moved from 6A to 7A per the latest IHSA state playoff outlook