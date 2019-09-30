Class 7A

2019 Preseason Enrollments and Classification

1. Mount Carmel 5-0 (1) @ Marist

2. Nazareth Academy 4-1 (2) vs DeLaSalle

3. Batavia 4-1 (3) @ Geneva

4. Glenbard West 5-0 (4) @ Downers Grove North

5. Phillips 5-0 (5) vs Simeon @ Gately

6. Brother Rice 4-1 (6) @ Loyola

7. Hersey 5-0 (7) vs Prospect

8. St. Charles North 4-1 (8) @ St. Charles North

9. Willowbrook 4-1 (9) @ Hinsdale South

10. Andrew 4-1 (10) @ Bradley

*note: Phillips has moved from 6A to 7A per this week's IHSA state playoff outlook