Week 6: My Class 7A Top 10 poll
Class 7A
2019 Preseason Enrollments and Classification
1. Mount Carmel 5-0 (1) @ Marist
2. Nazareth Academy 4-1 (2) vs DeLaSalle
3. Batavia 4-1 (3) @ Geneva
4. Glenbard West 5-0 (4) @ Downers Grove North
5. Phillips 5-0 (5) vs Simeon @ Gately
6. Brother Rice 4-1 (6) @ Loyola
7. Hersey 5-0 (7) vs Prospect
8. St. Charles North 4-1 (8) @ St. Charles North
9. Willowbrook 4-1 (9) @ Hinsdale South
10. Andrew 4-1 (10) @ Bradley
*note: Phillips has moved from 6A to 7A per this week's IHSA state playoff outlook