Week 6 Top Games and Best Guesses

EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 8-2 in Week 5 and 39-12 overall

Week 6: My Winners and Best Guesses

Normal Community at Peoria

EDGY's Take: This is a big showdown game in the Big 12 conference and could very well end up determining the winner of the conference this week. Normal Community (5-0/5-0) will rely heavily on senior QB Chase Mackay who has been a key big time play maker for the Ironmen this season along with two way standout RB/DB Chris Taylor. Peoria (4-1/4-0) and head coach Tim Thornton has been getting a big season from RB Eddie Clark and the Lions offense is always a non stop up and down attack that never rests.

Biggest storyline? Can the NCHS defense slow down and contain the Lions spread no huddle offense? Can the Peoria defense slow down Chase Mackay and the Ironmen balanced offensive attack?

EDGY's Pick: Peoria 48 Normal Community 35

Brother Rice at Mount Carmel

EDGY's Take: Yet another big week in the CCL Blue as Brother Rice will look to get a huge win on the road Friday night at Mount Carmel. Can the Caravan find a way to bounce back from a stunning Week 5 27-0 shutout loss to St. Ignatius? Brother Rice has a ton to offer including an explosive offense led by senior QB Jack Lausch along with senior RB Aaron Vaughn Jr. and the defense also has star power in senior S/WR Khary Shaw along with junior ILB Henry Ivers. Mount Carmel and head coach Jordan Lynch has a very young but talented team as junior QB/S Damarion Arrington is a name to watch along with junior RB/DB Jaden Bossie plus sophomore RB Darrion Dupree. The defense also has some key names to watch in junior DE Asher Tomazewski plus junior DE/OLB Danny Novickas.

Biggest storyline? Can Mount Carmel bounce back after a rough Week 5 loss? Can the Brother Rice offense keep producing big yards and points this week?

EDGY's Pick: Brother Rice 28 Mount Carmel 21

Glenbrook South at Maine South

EDGY's Take: Glenbrook South (5-0) has been a really nice story this fall as the Titans are running the football led by RB Will Collins and RB/LB Matt Burda along with playing strong defense all season long. Maine South (4-1) only loss this season came to Palatine as the Hawks will again rely on it's big play offense anchored by senior QB Rowan Keefe along with TE/DE Chris Petrucci (Northwestern).

Biggest storyline? Can the Titan establish the running game early and often against the Maine South defense? Cam=n the Glenbrook South defense slow down the Hawks spread offense?

EDGY's Pick: Maine South 37 Glenbrook South 21

Morgan Park vs Kenwood

EDGY's Take: Both Kenwood (5-0/2-0) and Morgan Park (3-2/2-0) are looking to become one of the top teams in the Chicago Public League this season, and a win here no question would be a statement for each program. Kenwood and head coach Sinque Turner has some talent on board this fall behind junior WR Logan lester, junior ATH Kahlil Tate along with sophomore QB Nacari McFarland and the Broncos have lots of speed and skills again this season. Morgan Park and head coach Chris James is looking ton rebound from a Week 5 loss to Taft. The Mustangs have young talent as well in sophomore WR/RB/DB Tysean Griffin plus freshman QB Marcus Thaxson and freshman RB Jovan Clark.

Biggest storyline? Can the Kenwood offensive line win the line of scrimmage again the Morgan Park defense? Can the Morgan Park defense slow down all the weapons from Kenwood for four quarters?

EDGY's Pick: Morgan Park 28 Kenwood 14

Wheaton North at Glenbard North

EDGY's Take: Wheaton North's only blemish this fall is a Week 3 23-20 loss to Batavia, otherwise the Falcons have lived up to the preseason hype. The Falcons will rely on senior QB Mark Forcucci along with a strong group of receivers while the Wheaton North defense is also solid led by junior ILB Ross Dansdill. Glenbard North (4-1) and head coach Ryan Wilkens always embraces the underdog role and the Panthers have gotten it done by playing it's usual brand of fast and physical defense, and have also gotten a nice season from QB Justin Bland along with RB Demarion Ellingston.

Biggest storyline? Can the Glenbard North defense derail the Falcons passing game? Can the Wheaton North defense stop the Glenbard North ball control/run game and win time of possession?

EDGY's Pick: Wheaton North 21 Glenbard North 20