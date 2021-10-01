Week 6 Top Games and Best Guesses
EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 8-2 in Week 5 and 39-12 overall
Week 6: My Winners and Best Guesses
EDGY's Take: This is a big showdown game in the Big 12 conference and could very well end up determining the winner of the conference this week. Normal Community (5-0/5-0) will rely heavily on senior QB Chase Mackay who has been a key big time play maker for the Ironmen this season along with two way standout RB/DB Chris Taylor. Peoria (4-1/4-0) and head coach Tim Thornton has been getting a big season from RB Eddie Clark and the Lions offense is always a non stop up and down attack that never rests.
Biggest storyline? Can the NCHS defense slow down and contain the Lions spread no huddle offense? Can the Peoria defense slow down Chase Mackay and the Ironmen balanced offensive attack?
EDGY's Pick: Peoria 48 Normal Community 35
EDGY's Take: Yet another big week in the CCL Blue as Brother Rice will look to get a huge win on the road Friday night at Mount Carmel. Can the Caravan find a way to bounce back from a stunning Week 5 27-0 shutout loss to St. Ignatius? Brother Rice has a ton to offer including an explosive offense led by senior QB Jack Lausch along with senior RB Aaron Vaughn Jr. and the defense also has star power in senior S/WR Khary Shaw along with junior ILB Henry Ivers. Mount Carmel and head coach Jordan Lynch has a very young but talented team as junior QB/S Damarion Arrington is a name to watch along with junior RB/DB Jaden Bossie plus sophomore RB Darrion Dupree. The defense also has some key names to watch in junior DE Asher Tomazewski plus junior DE/OLB Danny Novickas.
Biggest storyline? Can Mount Carmel bounce back after a rough Week 5 loss? Can the Brother Rice offense keep producing big yards and points this week?
EDGY's Pick: Brother Rice 28 Mount Carmel 21
Glenbrook South at Maine South
EDGY's Take: Glenbrook South (5-0) has been a really nice story this fall as the Titans are running the football led by RB Will Collins and RB/LB Matt Burda along with playing strong defense all season long. Maine South (4-1) only loss this season came to Palatine as the Hawks will again rely on it's big play offense anchored by senior QB Rowan Keefe along with TE/DE Chris Petrucci (Northwestern).
Biggest storyline? Can the Titan establish the running game early and often against the Maine South defense? Cam=n the Glenbrook South defense slow down the Hawks spread offense?
EDGY's Pick: Maine South 37 Glenbrook South 21
EDGY's Take: Both Kenwood (5-0/2-0) and Morgan Park (3-2/2-0) are looking to become one of the top teams in the Chicago Public League this season, and a win here no question would be a statement for each program. Kenwood and head coach Sinque Turner has some talent on board this fall behind junior WR Logan lester, junior ATH Kahlil Tate along with sophomore QB Nacari McFarland and the Broncos have lots of speed and skills again this season. Morgan Park and head coach Chris James is looking ton rebound from a Week 5 loss to Taft. The Mustangs have young talent as well in sophomore WR/RB/DB Tysean Griffin plus freshman QB Marcus Thaxson and freshman RB Jovan Clark.
Biggest storyline? Can the Kenwood offensive line win the line of scrimmage again the Morgan Park defense? Can the Morgan Park defense slow down all the weapons from Kenwood for four quarters?
EDGY's Pick: Morgan Park 28 Kenwood 14
Wheaton North at Glenbard North
EDGY's Take: Wheaton North's only blemish this fall is a Week 3 23-20 loss to Batavia, otherwise the Falcons have lived up to the preseason hype. The Falcons will rely on senior QB Mark Forcucci along with a strong group of receivers while the Wheaton North defense is also solid led by junior ILB Ross Dansdill. Glenbard North (4-1) and head coach Ryan Wilkens always embraces the underdog role and the Panthers have gotten it done by playing it's usual brand of fast and physical defense, and have also gotten a nice season from QB Justin Bland along with RB Demarion Ellingston.
Biggest storyline? Can the Glenbard North defense derail the Falcons passing game? Can the Wheaton North defense stop the Glenbard North ball control/run game and win time of possession?
EDGY's Pick: Wheaton North 21 Glenbard North 20
Naperville North at Naperville Central
EDGY's Take: The annual Battle of Naperville is always entertaining and well attended. Naperville North (2-3) and head coach Sean Drendel will look towards junior QB Aidan Gray along with senior WR Zeke Williams (NIU) an the Huskies offense has plenty of big play ability. Naperville Central (3-2) also has a talented signal caller in senior QB Owen Prucha and his main target has been senior WR Reggie Fleurima (Northwestern) while the Redhawks defense have kept them in every game this fall.
Biggest storyline? Can the Naperville North defense slow down Naperville Central? Can the Naperville North offense keep the Redhawks defense on the field and then finish drives with points?
EDGY's Pick: Naperville Central 27 Naperville North 14
EDGY's Take: A terrific Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 crossover showdown here between Sycamore (4-1) and Richmond Burton (5-0). Sycamore and veteran head coach Joe Ryan only loss came in Week 1 to DeKalb and the Spartans have been again very balanced offensively this fall. Keep an eye on Sycamore QB Elijah Meier, RB Zach Crawford along with a veteran offensive and defensive line. Richmond Burton and Hall of Fame head coach Mike Noll has led the Rockets to 25 straight wins and senior RB/LB Brock Wood is a name to watch in what is always a punishing Richmond Burton running game.
Biggest storyline? Can the Sycamore defense lock down Brock Wood and the RB running game? Can the Richmond Burton defense limit the touches of the Sycamore offense?
EDGY's Pick: Sycamore 21 Richmond Burton 14
EDGY's Take: Yet another interesting North Suburban conference showdown between Lake Forest (4-1) and Libertyville (4-1). Libertyville and head coach Mike Jones is looking to bounce back this week after a loss to Mundelein last Friday 14-6 and look for the Wildcats to look towards QB Connor Dickson along with a big and physical line led by senior John Sears. Lake Forest is also looking to get things going this week after having to sit out last week as the Scouts added a forfeit win over Waukegan. Lake Forest has a big time running back in senior Jahari Scott and a solid play action passing game led by senior QB Leo Schieeler.
Biggest storyline? Can the Libertyville defense contain the Scouts diverse offense? Can the Lake Forest defense derail the Libertyville run game?
EDGY's Pick: Lake Forest 28 Libertyville 21
EDGY's Take: Glenbard West (5-0) and head coach Chad Hetlet have been cruising through the West Suburban Silver slate so far this season. The Hilltoppers will look towards a strong running game along with a speedy all out attacking defense. Glenbard West has some real talent to watch this season in WR/DB Joey Pope, QB Korey Tai along with WR Julius Ellens and OL/DL Chris Terek. York (5-0) is off to it's best start since 2000 and got a huge performance last week from backup QB Dan Vezza who led the Dukes to a win over Lyons Township. The Dukes also have a younger roster as this program under head coach Mike Fitzgerald continues to make positive steps over the past few seasons.
Biggest storyline? Can the York defense slow down the Glenbard West offense on Duchon Field? Can the York offense win time of possession against Glenbard West and control the football and time of possession?
EDGY's Pick: Glenbard West 35 York 21
EDGY's Take: Loyola Academy (5-0) has remained the state's top ranked Class 8A team, but it hasn't been all smooth lately. Loyola and head coach John Holecek has won back to back close call wins over Brother Rice (46-43) and Fenwick (27-24). The Ramblers offense will look towards junior QB Jake Stearney along with a very strong offensive line and skill position group. Marist (4-1) and head coach Ron Dawczak only loss came to Mt. Carmel in Week 4 and the Redhawks will look towards senior QB Dontrell Jackson Jr. plus a big and experienced offensive line anchored by senior OL Deuce McGuire (Northwestern).
Biggest storyline? Can the Loyola defense come ready to play this week and slow down the Redhawks offense? Can Marist (or anyone for that natter) beat Loyola in Wilmette on a Saturday?
EDGY's Pick: Loyola 31 Marist 21