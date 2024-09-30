2024 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 22nd season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

This week's guest list?

Sandburg HC Troy McAllister

TBA

Plus your phone calls at 815-254-7300 all show long

2024 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

10/4 Fri. 700p Sandburg at Lincoln Way Central

10/11 Fri. 700p Coal City @ Wilmington

10/18 Fri. 600p Lincoln Way West @ Lockport

10/25 Fri. 730p Joliet Catholic @ Providence Catholic

#all games days/times are tentative at this point