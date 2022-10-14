Week 7 Games are Now Out! Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. Play Right Now: Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 8 Games Results are complied and announced on the Monday after each week's results. 1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 4PMCST. 2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification. The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here. Simply just click the link and play along. Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 8 Games

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. EDGYTIM's 2022 Fall Season Record: 53-23 overall Week 8: My Best Winners and Guesses

Morgan Park at Simeon EDGY's Take: Simeon (7-0) has been really strong all season long. The Wolverines offense has several key playmakers including senior RB Andre Crews along with senior 4 star ranked WR Malik Elzy (Cincinnati) yet the overall play of junior QB Keshawn parker has also been a big key along with a big, strong and experienced offensive line. The Simeon defense is as salty as ever and the overall talent level and youth is impressive led by sophomore DL Chris Burgess along with junior DE Mikeshun Beeler. Morgan Park (7-0) and head coach Chris James has a very young yet varsity experienced lineup this season after several top performers have started over the past season as underclassmen. Morgan Park will get the football into the hands of junior 4 star ranked ATH Tysean Griffin while sophomore QB Marcus Thaxton is on the rise along with junior WR/DB Chris Durr Jr. this fall. The Mustangs defense is also stacked with young talent and junior LB Jovan Clark is one of the top linebackers this season in Chicago. Biggest storyline? Can the more experienced Wolverines hold off the up and coming young Mustangs? Can the Simeon consistently run the football and control time of possession against the Morgan Park defense? Can Morgan Park break loose on a handful of big plays from it's offense and ramp up the tempo for four quarters against the Simeon defense? EDGY's Pick: Simeon 28 Morgan Park 27

Wheaton North at Geneva EDGY's Take: Wheaton North (6-1) is coming off a 8-7 win over rival Wheaton South from last Friday as the Falcons continue to get a big season from do it all Tyler O'Connor who will can and will play quarterback, running back, receiver along with handling all of the kicking duties as well as play defensive back. Also keep an eye on senior LB Ross Dansdill (Colgate) plus senior WR Karsten Libby for the Falcons. Geneva (5-2) is looking to bounce back this week after4 losing to rival 33-7 Batavia last Friday night. Geneva will look towards QB Nate Stempowski along with a talented group of backs and receivers led by sophomore WR Talyn Taylor. Biggest storyline? Can the Geneva defense limit Wheaton North and key on Tyler O'Connor for four quarters? Can the Wheaton North defense continue to slow the big play ability of the Geneva offense? EDGY's Pick: Wheaton North 21 Geneva 13

Edwardsville at East St. Louis EDGY's Take: Edwardsville (6-1) is coming off a 28-27 double overtime win against Belleville East (3-4) last Friday as the Tigers turned the football over four times but managed to come away with the win. For comparison purposed, East St. Louis (5-2) defeated Belleville East 57-0 in Week 4. The Tigers and head coach Matt Martin will look towards QB Jack Curry who will run the Edwardsville balanced offensive attack which features RB Jordan Bush and De'Shawn Larson. Also Edwardsville sophomore DE/TE Iose Epenesa (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) is a four star ranked name in the Class of 2025 w2ho is touting multiple Power 5 offers already this fall. East St. Louis (5-2) remains as stacked as ever and it's two losses this season come at the hands of out of state powers in St. Francis Academy in Baltimore and Creekside in Georgia. The Flyers and head coach Darren Sunkett will rely on and NFL sized offensive line led by senior four star OT Miles McVay (Alabama), senior four star OG Paris Patterson (Arkansas) plus senior three star ranked Brandon Henderson (Iowa State) while junior QB Robert "Pops" Battle remains one of the state's top passer this season. Battle has multiple weapons including sophomore RB TaRyan Martin and defensively the star power just never slows down. Defensively for the East Side? As star studded as the offense this season and the talent level has never been higher at East St. Louis this fall. Biggest storyline? Can Edwardsville control the clock, play keep away from East St Louis and finish long offensive drives with points? Can the Flyers offense power it's way down the field early and often against the Edwardsville defense? Can anyone in the State of Illinois slow down this 2022 Flyers team? EDGY's Pick: East St. Louis 50 Edwardsville 14

Lyons Township at Glenbard West EDGY's Take: Lyons Township (6-1) has been impressive this season and will get another big test this Saturday on the road at Glenbard West (5-2). The Lions will rely on junior QB Ryan Jackson along with a strong running game led by RB Danny Pasko while junior WR Noah Pfafflin is a name to watch and a big play threat. The Lions also have size and physicality upfront led by junior four star ranked OL/DL Eddie Tuerk along with senior OL/DL Aidan Hallett. Glenbard West (6-1) is coming off a close 28-21 win last week over Downers Grove North and will look attack Lyons Township behind a strong power running game and a speedy hard hitting defense. The Hilltoppers will look towards junior RB Julius Ellens along with a deep stable of ball carriers including senior QB Korey Tai. Glenbard West also has a big, physical and talented line play anchored by senior OL/DL Chris Terek (Wisconsin). Biggest storyline? Can the Glenbard West defense shut down the Lyons running game? Can the Lyons defense shut down the Glenbard West running game? EDGY's Pick: Glenbard West 28 Lyons Township 21

St. Rita at Providence Catholic EDGY's Take: St. Rita (5-2) and veteran head coach Todd Kuska is taking his final regular season lap as the Mustangs head coach this season having already announced this is his last season as the St Rita head coach. Providence Catholic (4-3)and first year head coach Tyler Plantz has quietly gotten the Celtics playing solid football all season long and pointed towards a post-season bid. Providence Catholic will look towards senior QB Lucas Proudfoot along with a solid running game led by RB Jamari Tribbett and a young but athletic and speedy defense. St. Rita will look towards getting the power running game going led by junior RB Ethan Middleton who looks to be coming back soon after missing with a recent injury and the Mustangs offensive line is a strength led bu senior OL Collin Gerger along with senior OL Nick Strelczyk. The Mustangs defense includes several experienced starters led by senior DE Pat Farrell (Illinois), senior ILB Matt Kingsbury along with senior DB Johnny Schmitt and the state's top kicker in senior Conor Talty (Alabama). Biggest storyline? Can the Providence defense limit the Mustangs running game? Can the St Rita defense slow down the Providence run game and force the Celtics into unwanted passing down and distance? Will the Mustangs kicking game end up being a factor with standout K/P Conor Talty? Providence always seems to play St. Rita tough, especially at home over the years. Expect this to be much closer than you'd think. EDGY's Pick: St. Rita 27 Providence 21