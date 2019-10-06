2019 Week 7 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2019 EDGYTIM Week 7 Chicagoland Top 30 poll released late Saturday night. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln Way East 6-0 (1)- East backup QB Ty Slager is sure playing more like a savy veteran in leading the Griffins over rival Linclon-Way Central. Next: vs Lockport

2. Mount Carmel 6-0 (2)- The Caravan continue to get a big season on both sides of the football in junior RB/LB Kenenna Odeluga. Next: vs DeLaSalle

3. Nazareth Academy 5-1 (3)- The Road Runners finally get another chance at getting payback this week against the Redhawks, who thew Road Runners last beat in 2015. Next: @ Marist

4. Loyola Academy 4-2 (5)- The Ramblers have sorted some issues out on offense including getting RB Vaughn Pemberton the football early and often. Next: vs Benet Academy

5. Warren Township 6-0 (6) The Blue Devils defense remains locked in this season. Will Lake Zurich provide a much needed test this week? Next: @ Lake Zurich

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 5-1 (4)- The Vikings defense has been solid this season and posted a 34-0 shutout over Sandburg last Friday. Next: @ Lincoln Way West

7. Batavia 5-1 (7)- Suddenly this week hosting the Saints has turned into quite a big showdown in the Dukane Conference. Next: vs St. Charles East

8. Glenbard West 6-0 (8)- RB Jaylen Moore is getting it done on the offensive side of the football as well as on special teams this season. Next: @ Lyons Township

9. Notre Dame 6-0 (9)- The Dons defense has allowed just 48 points in 6 games so far this season. Next: @ Leo

10. Hinsdale Central 6-0 (10)- The Red Devils junior QB Michael Brescia is having a big season so far for Hinsdale Centra. Next: vs Proviso West

11. Bolingbrook 5-1 (12)- The Raiders will look to finish out the 2019 regular season strong and host Sandburg this Friday. Next: vs Sandburg

12. Neuqua Valley 5-1 (20)- The Wildcats beat rival Naperville Central and is senior QB Mark Gronowski the Chicagoland Player of the Year? Next: @ Metea Valley

13. Hersey 6-0 (15)- Speaking of Player of the Year candidates, Hersey QB Jordan Hansen is right at the top of that class. Next: @ Buffalo Grove

14. Minooka 6-0 (16)- The Indians defense pitches a 34-0 shutout against a solid Plainfield North team last Friday . Next: vs Yorkville

15. Oswego 6-0 (18)- The Panthers pulled away in the second half in beating West Aurora 40-21. Next: vs Oswego East

16. Maine South 4-2 (22)- Head coach Dave Inserra gets his 200th career win on Friday over Evanston. Next: @ Glenbrook North

17. Brother Rice 4-2 (14)- The Crusaders just couldn't find an answer to the Loyola run game and RB Vaughn Pemberto. Next: vs St. Laurence

18. Hillcrest 5-1 (23)- The Hawks also have a Player of the Year candidate in junior RB Mar'Kiese Irving. Next: vs Tinley Park

19. Willowbrook 5-1 (24)- Will this week hosting York be a much needed big test for the Warriors? Next: vs York

20. Huntley 5-1 (25) The Red Raiders are getting a nice season so far in QB Bruno Bosman. Next: vs Hampshire

21. Montini Catholic 4-2 (17)- The Broncos just couldn't dent the Notre Dame defense and fall to Notre Dame 28-7 on Friday. Next: @ St. Joseph

22. St. Charles East 5-1- The Saints get a big game from it's defense along with RB Cole Conn in upsetting rival St. Charles North 31-21 on Friday. (NR) Next: @ Batavia

23. Conant 6-0 (NR)- Remember the name Malik Frederick for the Cougars the remainder of the season. Huge win on Saturday upsetting Barrington. Next: vs Schaumburg

24. Crete-Monee 6-0 (26)- The Warriors QB Trayvon Rudolph literally did it all in the Crete-Monee 50-0 win on Saturday over Rich East. Next: @ Thornwood

25. Fremd 4-2 (27)- The Vikings defense forced a handful of key turnover in it's 28-10 win over Palatine. Next: vs Barrington

26. Andrew 5-1 (28)- The TBolts hang on and get the close 14-10 road win over Bradley on Friday night. Next: vs Lincoln Way Central

27. Cary Grove 5-1 (30) The Trojans take care of business on Saturday in beating NcHenry 41-2. Next: @ Jacobs

28. Simeon 4-1 (29)- The Wolverines Chau Smith's late 77 yard touchdown run around end was the difference maker for Simeon in upsetting Phillips 14-6 on Saturday night. Next: @ Hubbard

29. Barrington 4-2 (30) The Broncos will now look to bounce back from Saturday's loss to Conant on the road at Fremd. Next: @ Fremd

30. Phillips 5-1 (11)- The Wildcats need to find a way of getting it's offense on track starting this week hosting Lane Tech. Next: vs Lane Tech

Out: Providence Catholic/St. Charles North

Others to Watch (in no order): St. Rita/Providence Catholic/Prairie Ridge/Richards/Coal City/Immaculate Conception/Rolling Meadows/Hoffman Estates/Antioch/Lemont/South Elgin/Kankakee/Benet Academy/St. Charles North/Wheaton St. Francis