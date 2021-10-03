 EdgyTim - Week 7 Chicagoland Top 30 poll
Week 7 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

All uncommitted 2022's Join us Wednesday December 8th at The Max in McCook
2021 Fall Season: Week 6 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2021 Fall Season EDGYTIM Week 7 Chicagoland Top 30 poll released Saturday night on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Loyola Academy 6-0 (1) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 at Mount Carmel. Next: vs Providence Catholic

2. Brother Rice 5-1 (3) Toughest remaining game? Week 7 vs JCA. Next: Joliet Catholic

3. Joliet Catholic 6-0 (3) Togchest remaining game? Week 7 @ Brother Rice Next: @ Brother Rice

4. Neuqua Valley 6-0 (4) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 DVC championship. Next: @ Waubonsie Valley

5. Warren Township 5-1 (8) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 vs Lake Forest Next: @ Mudelein

6. St. Rita 4-2 (6) Toughest remaining game? Week 8 vs Providence Next: Marian Central Catholic

7. Batavia 6-0 (10) Toughest remaining game? Week 7 at Geneva Next: @ Geneva

8. Wheaton North 5-1 (11) Toughest remaining game? Week 7 @ Wheaton South Next: @ Wheaton South

9 Cary Grove 6-0 (13) Toughest remaining game? Week 7 vs Jacobs Next: vs Jacobs

10. Marist 4-2 (5) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 vs Brother Rice Next: @ Montini

11. Hinsdale Central 5-1 (14) Toughest remaining game? Week 7 at York. Next: @ York

12. Lockport 6-0 (16) Toughest remaining game? Week 8 vs Lincoln Way East Next: @ Bolingbrook

13. Hersey 6-0 (15) Toughest remaining game? Week 8 vs Prospect Next: @ Wheeling

14. St. Ignatius 6-0 (17) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 vs Fenwick Next: vs St Viator

15. York 6-0 (NR) Toughest remaining game? Week 7 vs Hinsdale Central Next: vs Hinsdale Central

16. Bolingbrook 5-1 (21) Toughest remaining game? Week 7 vs Lockport Next: vs Lockport

17. Maine South 5-1 (20) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 at New Trier Next: @ Niles West

18. Glenbard West 5-1 (11) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 vs Hinsdale Central Next: @ Downers Grove North

19. Lemont 6-0 (22) Toughest remaining game? Week 8 vs TF South Next: @ Tinley Park

20 Mount Carmel 4-2 (18) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 vs Loyola Next: vs St Laurence

21. Crete-Monee 4-2 (25) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 at Kankakee Next: vs Rich Township

22. Kankakee 6-0 (26) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 vs Crete-Monee Next: vs Bloom

23. Richards 5-1 (27) Toughest remaining game? Week 7 at Evergreen Park Next: @ Evergreen Park

24. South Elgin 6-0 (28) Toughest remaining game? Week 7 at Bartlett Next: vs Elgin

25. Hoffman Estates 5-1 (NR) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 at Palatine Next: vs Conant

26. Oswego 4-2 (29) Toughest remaining game? Week 8 vs Oswego East Next: @ West Aurora

27. Lincoln Way East 4-2 (7) Toughest remaining game? Week 8 at Lockport Next: vs Homewood-Flossmoor

28. Homewood Flossmoor 4-2 (23) Toughest remaining game? Week 7 at Lincoln Way East Next: @ Lincoln Way East

29. Richmond Burton 6-0 (NR) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 at Marengo Next: @ Johnsburg

30. Glenbard North 4-2 (30) Toughest remaining game? Week 9 at Wheaton South Next: vs Lake Park

Out: Naperville Central/Palatine/Prairie Ridge

Next In: Deerfield/ICCP/St. Francis/Naperville North/Glenbrook South/Morris/Wilmington/Wauconda/Prospect/Kenwood/Phillips




{{ article.author_name }}