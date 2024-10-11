Week 7 EDGY's Top Games and Winners 10 Words Or Less

in other news
2025 LB Pierce is happy to be back
Brother Rice four star ILB Christian Pierce (6-foot-0, 210 pounds) checks in and recaps his season and recruiting news.
The Caravan and The Hilltopper
The Caravan vs. The Hilltoppers: An in depth look and history lesson between these two highly successful programs.
2024 Breakdown: Batavia
2024 Fall Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Batavia Bulldogs
Recruit Roundup: O'Brien sets school record in win over league rival
Northwestern Recruit Roundup: Fremd senior QB Johnny O'Brien sets school record in win over league rival
Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 7. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week.
EDGYTIM's Season Record: 44-16
The Ten Words or Less Edition!
Wheaton North at Geneva - Geneva looked good on Friday. North scares me here. Close. EDGY's Pick: Geneva
Woodstock North at Richmond Burton Is the Thunder for real? Mike Noll finds a way. EDGY's Pick: Richmond Burton
Dunlap at Washington- Have the Eagles Been Tested? Metamora's defense needs to show. EDGY's Pick: Metamora
Boylan at Hononegah Can Boylan stonewall the Indians? Hononegah remains the king. EDGY's Pick: Hononegah
Minooka at Plainfield North Minooka offense remains in neutral. North offense can be explosive. EDGY's Pick: Plainfield North
York at Glenbard West The Dukes need a win. GBW also needs this. Close. EDGY's Pick: York
Sterling at Quincy Quincy QB Brayden Little rules. Maybe next year Golden Warriors. EDGY's Pick: Quincy
Homewood Flossmoor at Bradely H-F has talent in bunches. Bradley always tough at home EDGY's Pick: Bradley
JCA at Mount Carmel - Can JCA run the football? Can MC win minus Elliott? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel
Dixon at Johnston City- Cullen Shaner is the man. Can Austin Brown play Friday? EDGY's Pick: Dixon