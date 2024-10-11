Week 7 EDGY's Top Games and Winners 10 Words Or Less

Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 7. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week.

The Ten Words or Less Edition!

Wheaton North at Geneva - Geneva looked good on Friday. North scares me here. Close. EDGY's Pick: Geneva

Woodstock North at Richmond Burton Is the Thunder for real? Mike Noll finds a way. EDGY's Pick: Richmond Burton

Dunlap at Washington- Have the Eagles Been Tested? Metamora's defense needs to show. EDGY's Pick: Metamora

Boylan at Hononegah Can Boylan stonewall the Indians? Hononegah remains the king. EDGY's Pick: Hononegah

Minooka at Plainfield North Minooka offense remains in neutral. North offense can be explosive. EDGY's Pick: Plainfield North

York at Glenbard West The Dukes need a win. GBW also needs this. Close. EDGY's Pick: York

Sterling at Quincy Quincy QB Brayden Little rules. Maybe next year Golden Warriors. EDGY's Pick: Quincy

Homewood Flossmoor at Bradely H-F has talent in bunches. Bradley always tough at home EDGY's Pick: Bradley

JCA at Mount Carmel - Can JCA run the football? Can MC win minus Elliott? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel

Dixon at Johnston City- Cullen Shaner is the man. Can Austin Brown play Friday? EDGY's Pick: Dixon