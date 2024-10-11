Advertisement

in other news

2025 LB Pierce is happy to be back

2025 LB Pierce is happy to be back

Brother Rice four star ILB Christian Pierce (6-foot-0, 210 pounds) checks in and recaps his season and recruiting news.

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
The Caravan and The Hilltopper

The Caravan and The Hilltopper

The Caravan vs. The Hilltoppers: An in depth look and history lesson between these two highly successful programs.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Batavia

2024 Breakdown: Batavia

2024 Fall Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Batavia Bulldogs

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Geneva

2024 Breakdown: Geneva

2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Geneva Vikings.

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
Recruit Roundup: O'Brien sets school record in win over league rival

Recruit Roundup: O'Brien sets school record in win over league rival

Northwestern Recruit Roundup: Fremd senior QB Johnny O'Brien sets school record in win over league rival

External content
 • Tim OHalloran

in other news

2025 LB Pierce is happy to be back

2025 LB Pierce is happy to be back

Brother Rice four star ILB Christian Pierce (6-foot-0, 210 pounds) checks in and recaps his season and recruiting news.

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
The Caravan and The Hilltopper

The Caravan and The Hilltopper

The Caravan vs. The Hilltoppers: An in depth look and history lesson between these two highly successful programs.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Batavia

2024 Breakdown: Batavia

2024 Fall Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Batavia Bulldogs

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
Advertisement
Published Oct 11, 2024
Week 7 EDGY's Top Games and Winners 10 Words Or Less
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM

Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 7. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week.

EDGYTIM's Season Record: 44-16

The Ten Words or Less Edition!

Wheaton North at Geneva - Geneva looked good on Friday. North scares me here. Close. EDGY's Pick: Geneva

Woodstock North at Richmond Burton Is the Thunder for real? Mike Noll finds a way. EDGY's Pick: Richmond Burton

Dunlap at Washington- Have the Eagles Been Tested? Metamora's defense needs to show. EDGY's Pick: Metamora

Boylan at Hononegah Can Boylan stonewall the Indians? Hononegah remains the king. EDGY's Pick: Hononegah

Minooka at Plainfield North Minooka offense remains in neutral. North offense can be explosive. EDGY's Pick: Plainfield North

York at Glenbard West The Dukes need a win. GBW also needs this. Close. EDGY's Pick: York

Sterling at Quincy Quincy QB Brayden Little rules. Maybe next year Golden Warriors. EDGY's Pick: Quincy

Homewood Flossmoor at Bradely H-F has talent in bunches. Bradley always tough at home EDGY's Pick: Bradley

JCA at Mount Carmel - Can JCA run the football? Can MC win minus Elliott? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel

Dixon at Johnston City- Cullen Shaner is the man. Can Austin Brown play Friday? EDGY's Pick: Dixon

football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement