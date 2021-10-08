Week 7 Top Games and Best Guesses

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Week 7 Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.

EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 5-5 in Week 6 and 44-17 overall

Week 7: My Winners and Best Guesses

Rochester at Glenwood

EDGY's Take: No question this is a big game in the Central State 8 conference race as Rochester (5-1/5-0) and head coach Derek leonard is looking to maintain it's undefeated record in the conference. The Rockets will look to spread the wealth on offense led by senior QB Hank Beatty (Illinois). Glenwood and head coach David Hay was suppose to be a young and developing team this fall, but the Titans have pushed the clock a year ahead of time. The Titans have gotten a big year so far from QB Jack Knutson and this starting lineup is stacked with talented underclassmen.

Biggest storyline? Can the Glenwood defense figure out and slow down Hank Beatty and the Rockets spread offense? Can the Rockets defense get the Titans offense off the field and prevent Glenwood from controlling time of possession?

EDGY's Pick: Rochester 35 Glenwood 24

Wheaton North at Wheaton South

EDGY's Take: Year in and year out the Battle of Wheaton is a big game and both schools have plenty on the line here. Wheaton North (5-1/3-1) and head coach Joe Wardynski has relied upon senior QB Mark Forcucci (Holy Cross) along with a steady dose of a quality running game and a defense led by junior ILB Ross Dansdill. Wheaton South (3-3/2-2) and first year head coach Sean Norris ias in search of some stability this season as the Tigers have been literally up and down from week to week so far this fall. The Tigers offense will look towards QB Matt Sommerdyke while RB/WR Brandon Bell is a true big play threat this fall.

Biggest storyline? Can the Wheaton South defense handle the balanced offense from Wheaton North? Can the Wheaton South offense move the football, limit the turnovers and win time of possession this week?

EDGY's Pick: Wheaton North 21 Wheaton South 17

Barrington at Palatine

EDGY's Take: That wacky Mid Suburban West is always a pretty wild conference race, but this season in particular has been extra wacky in many regards. Both Barrington (3-3/1-1) and head coach Joe Sanchez is looking to stay on a roll after a win over Schaumburg 28-12 last week. The Broncos added standout RB Evan Panesis from the injury list and Barrington three losses this fall all come against top level opponents (Warren/Glenbrook South/Hoffman Estates). Palatine (3-3/1-1) was looked at early this season as a favorite by many to win the Mid Suburban west, yet injuries have played a key role in derailing the early success for the Pirates. RB Bobby Widlowski has been a consistent performer all season for the Pirates along with WR/DB Kameron Lewis.

Biggest storyline? Will the Palatine defense be "on" or "off" this week? Can the Barrington defense lock down the Palatine offense?

EDGY's Pick: Barrington 31 Palatine 28

Grayslake Central at Antioch

EDGY's Take: Grayslake Central (5-1/3-1) and head coach Mike Maloney are having a breakout season this fall. The Rams have gotten a big season so far from QB Darryl Overstreet Jr. while RB Kaiden Miller has also been a key performer all season long for the Rams. Antioch (3-3/3-1) and head coach Brian Glashagel are the defending champions of the Northern Lake County conference, and junior TE/DE Joey Neumann is a key playmaker this fall for the Sequoits.

Biggest storyline? Can Grayslake Central beat the champs in Antioch? Can the Sequoits defense slow down the Rams weapons on offense?

EDGY's Pick: Grayslake Central 28 Antioch 21

Minooka at Plainfield North

EDGY's Take: Minooka (3-3/1-1) has been up and down all season long but was able to kick things into a higher gear last week beating Oswego East 33-10 last Friday. The Indians have settle in at quarterback with senior Ethan Murphy while standout WR Malik Armstrong (NIU) has switched over to play running back to great success and gave the Indians offense a much needed boost. Plainfield North (4-2/1-1) and head coach Anthony Imbordino is looking to bounce back from a double OT 24-17 loss last week to Oswego. The Tigers will loom towards QB Harrison Klein along with RB Jared Gumila and this team always has speed and athletes on both sides of the football this fall.

Biggest storyline? Can the Minooka defense continue to show up and play better football this week? Can the Plainfield North defense contain Malik Armstrong and the Indians offense?

EDGY's Pick: Plainfield North 27 Minooka 21