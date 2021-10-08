Week 7 Top Games and Best Guesses
Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Week 7 Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.
EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 5-5 in Week 6 and 44-17 overall
Week 7: My Winners and Best Guesses
EDGY's Take: No question this is a big game in the Central State 8 conference race as Rochester (5-1/5-0) and head coach Derek leonard is looking to maintain it's undefeated record in the conference. The Rockets will look to spread the wealth on offense led by senior QB Hank Beatty (Illinois). Glenwood and head coach David Hay was suppose to be a young and developing team this fall, but the Titans have pushed the clock a year ahead of time. The Titans have gotten a big year so far from QB Jack Knutson and this starting lineup is stacked with talented underclassmen.
Biggest storyline? Can the Glenwood defense figure out and slow down Hank Beatty and the Rockets spread offense? Can the Rockets defense get the Titans offense off the field and prevent Glenwood from controlling time of possession?
EDGY's Pick: Rochester 35 Glenwood 24
Wheaton North at Wheaton South
EDGY's Take: Year in and year out the Battle of Wheaton is a big game and both schools have plenty on the line here. Wheaton North (5-1/3-1) and head coach Joe Wardynski has relied upon senior QB Mark Forcucci (Holy Cross) along with a steady dose of a quality running game and a defense led by junior ILB Ross Dansdill. Wheaton South (3-3/2-2) and first year head coach Sean Norris ias in search of some stability this season as the Tigers have been literally up and down from week to week so far this fall. The Tigers offense will look towards QB Matt Sommerdyke while RB/WR Brandon Bell is a true big play threat this fall.
Biggest storyline? Can the Wheaton South defense handle the balanced offense from Wheaton North? Can the Wheaton South offense move the football, limit the turnovers and win time of possession this week?
EDGY's Pick: Wheaton North 21 Wheaton South 17
EDGY's Take: That wacky Mid Suburban West is always a pretty wild conference race, but this season in particular has been extra wacky in many regards. Both Barrington (3-3/1-1) and head coach Joe Sanchez is looking to stay on a roll after a win over Schaumburg 28-12 last week. The Broncos added standout RB Evan Panesis from the injury list and Barrington three losses this fall all come against top level opponents (Warren/Glenbrook South/Hoffman Estates). Palatine (3-3/1-1) was looked at early this season as a favorite by many to win the Mid Suburban west, yet injuries have played a key role in derailing the early success for the Pirates. RB Bobby Widlowski has been a consistent performer all season for the Pirates along with WR/DB Kameron Lewis.
Biggest storyline? Will the Palatine defense be "on" or "off" this week? Can the Barrington defense lock down the Palatine offense?
EDGY's Pick: Barrington 31 Palatine 28
EDGY's Take: Grayslake Central (5-1/3-1) and head coach Mike Maloney are having a breakout season this fall. The Rams have gotten a big season so far from QB Darryl Overstreet Jr. while RB Kaiden Miller has also been a key performer all season long for the Rams. Antioch (3-3/3-1) and head coach Brian Glashagel are the defending champions of the Northern Lake County conference, and junior TE/DE Joey Neumann is a key playmaker this fall for the Sequoits.
Biggest storyline? Can Grayslake Central beat the champs in Antioch? Can the Sequoits defense slow down the Rams weapons on offense?
EDGY's Pick: Grayslake Central 28 Antioch 21
EDGY's Take: Minooka (3-3/1-1) has been up and down all season long but was able to kick things into a higher gear last week beating Oswego East 33-10 last Friday. The Indians have settle in at quarterback with senior Ethan Murphy while standout WR Malik Armstrong (NIU) has switched over to play running back to great success and gave the Indians offense a much needed boost. Plainfield North (4-2/1-1) and head coach Anthony Imbordino is looking to bounce back from a double OT 24-17 loss last week to Oswego. The Tigers will loom towards QB Harrison Klein along with RB Jared Gumila and this team always has speed and athletes on both sides of the football this fall.
Biggest storyline? Can the Minooka defense continue to show up and play better football this week? Can the Plainfield North defense contain Malik Armstrong and the Indians offense?
EDGY's Pick: Plainfield North 27 Minooka 21
EDGY's Take: Lockport (6-0/2-0) and head coach George Czart has the Porters playing really strong football this season and os this the year of the Porters? Lockport has a balanced offense led by QB Hayden Timosciek along with RB Ty Schultz and the Porters big play maker is WR Ryan Little. The Lockport defense is a strength and keep an eye on twin DE Cole Silzer (EIU) and DE Cody Silzer (EIU) this fall for Lockport. Bolingbrook (5-1/2-1) and head coach John Ivlow has gotten huge play from QB Bobby Ervin who started the season as the backup. Bolingbrook senior RB Jawaun Howard is a big time back and both sophomore WR/DB I'Marion Stewart and sophomore WR/DB Kyan Berry-Johnson are both D1 level caliber athletes and game breakers while junior S Damon Walters is another high level caliber athlete for the Raiders.
Biggest storyline? Can either team's offenses move the chains consistently this week? Can Bolingbrook get the running game going? Can Lockport find a way to break a few big plays?
EDGY's Pick: Lockport 14 Bolingbrook 13
EDGY's Take: York (6-0/4-0) and head coach Mike Fitzgerald posted the programs signature of his tenure last week beating rival Glenbard West 12-10. The Dukes have gotten a big season from junior QB Matt Vezza whole the Dukes defense has allowed just 34 points in 6 games so far this season. Hinsdale Central (5-1/3-0) and head coach Dan Hartman will look towards a balanced offense with Slotback Thomas Skokna while QB Billy Cernugel has been solid this fall.
Biggest storyline? Can the Dukes defense keep locking down all comers this season? Can Hinsdale Central defense force the Dukes offense to turn the football over and give it's offense a few extra possessions?
EDGY's Pick: York 21 Hinsdale Central 14
Joliet Catholic at Brother Rice
EDGY's Take: No question is is a highly anticipated CCL/ESCC crossover showdown between the Joliet Catholic Academy Hilltoppers (6-0/2-0) and Brother Rice (5-1/1-1) on Friday night and this is also my in person Game of the Week. Joliet Catholic has gotten a big season from QB Aidan Voss along with RB Vinny Iannatone along with S/RB Malachi Hood (Illinois) while standout RB Jordan Anderson (Illinois) looks to be finally back from an early season injury. The Hilltoppers defense has also been solid all season and the linebacker play led by senior Robbie Purchase and senior Michael Rouse has been a strength. Brother Rice and head coach Brian Badke is looking to make some serious state playoff noise in his last season coaching the Crusaders. Senior QB Jack Lausch (Notre Dame) is looking more and more like an All State and Player of the Tear candidate and will rely on several key targets including RB Aaron Vaughn Jr. plus TE Henry Boyer (Illinois) and a stable of quality receivers. The Crusaders defense has been dealing with a rash of various injuries this fall yet have still found a way to win games.
Biggest storyline? Has Joliet Catholic been truly tested yet this season? How healthy is the Rice defense this week? Can the JCA secondary slow down the Brother Rice backs and receivers this week?
EDGY's Pick: Brother Rice 35 Joliet Catholic 28
Wheaton St. Francis at Bishop McNamara
EDGY's Take: Yet another terrific Metro Suburban Conference crossover game here as Bishop McNamara (3-3/3-1) and Hall of Fame head coach Rich Zinnani is looking to make one more deep state playoff run in his final year of coaching. The Irish will give the football to RB Tony Phillips early and often while QB Brady Bertrand is more than capable with the play action passing game. St. Francis (5-1/3-0) and head coach Bob McMillen has had to put together easily one of the strangest schedules in recent memory after having to deal with four] separate schools cancelling games for various reasons this fall. The Spartans offense is explosive and sophomore QB Alessio Milivojevic has developed into a big time passer who has a ton of weapons at his disposal. The St Francis defense has speed and junior OL/DL TJ McMillen is a Power 5 recruit and a inside force on both sides of the line.
Biggest storyline? Can the Bishop Mac offense move the football consistently against the Spartans defense? Can The St. Francis offense continue to pile up the points again this week?
EDGY's Pick: St. Francis 42 Bishop McNamara 21
EDGY's Take: While this game won't exactly have the overall appeal of previous meetings, both Simeon (3-3/3-0) and Morgan Park (3-3/2-1) are looking to get a leg up on the other in the CPL Illini Red Bird along with getting to 5 wins and a state playoff bid. Simeon and head coach Dante Culbreathe has several names to watch led by junior 4 star ranked WR Malik Elzy plus junior RB/DB Andre Crews. Morgan Park and head coach Chris James has a young but talented team this season and sophomore ATH Tysean Griffin is already holding a handful of Power 5 offers.
Biggest storyline? Can the Simeon defense slow down the multiple weapons from Morgan Park? Can the Morgan Park young linemen hold up against a more experience Wolverine lineup?
EDGY's Pick: Morgan Park 21 Simeon 20