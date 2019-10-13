2019 Week 8 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 7-0 (1)- Unsung hero? K Dominic Dzioban. Next: @ Sandburg

2. Mount Carmel 7-0 (2)- Unsung Hero? WR Tony Livermore. Next: @ St. Viator

3. Nazareth Academy 6-1 (3)- Unsung hero? LB Marcus Griffin. Next: @ Notre Dame

4. Loyola Academy 5-2 (5)- Unsung hero? K Nate Van Zelst. Next: @ Marian Central Catholic

5. Warren Township 7-0 (6) Unsung hero? OL Matt Rich. Next: @ Stevenson

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 6-1 (4)- Unsung hero? OL Denzel Bryant. Next: vs Bolingbrook

7. Glenbard West 7-0 (8)- Unsung hero? LB Will Skowronski. Next: vs Hinsdale Central

8. Notre Dame 7-0 (9)- Unsung hero? LB Anthony Ranallo. Next: vs Nazareth Academy

9. Hinsdale Central 7-0 (10)- Unsung hero? S Owen Goss. Next: @ Glenbard West

10. Bolingbrook 6-1 (12)- Unsung hero? WR Antonio King. Next: @ Homewood-Flossmoor

11. Neuqua Valley 6-1 (20)- Unsung hero? FS Greg Teresky. Next: @ Naperville North

12. Hersey 7-0 (15)- Unsung hero? WR/S Jimmy Matanovic. Next: vs Elk Grove

13. Minooka 7-0 (16)- Unsung hero? RB/DB Connor Etzkorn . Next: vs West Aurora

14. Oswego 7-0 (18)- Unsung hero? WR/DB Jack Lemke. Next: @ Yorkville

15. Maine South 5-2 (22)- Unsung hero? LB Liam Barry. Next: vs Glenbrook South

16. St. Charles East 6-1- Unsung hero? WR/S Nathan Hull. (NR) Next: vs Wheaton North

17. Batavia 5-2 (7)- Unsung hero? RB Art Taylor. Next: @ St. Charles North

18. Hillcrest 6-1 (23)- Unsung hero? QB Robert Myles. Next: @ Lemont

19. Willowbrook 6-1 (24)- Unsung hero? WR/DB Deandre Holliday. Next: @ Morton

20. Huntley 6-1 (25) Unsung hero? K Brian Varva. Next: vs Burlington Central

21. Montini Catholic 5-2 (17)- Unsung hero? RB/DB CJ Bufkin. Next: vs DeLaSalle

22. Fremd 5-2 (27)- Unsung hero? OL Jack Walsh. Next: @ Conant

23. Crete-Monee 7-0 (26)- Unsung hero? ILB Terry Elias. Next: vs Bloom

24. Andrew 6-1 (28)- Unsung hero? TE/LB Jason Kirnbauer. Next: vs Lockport

25. Cary Grove 6-1 (30) Unsung Hero? LB Johnny Gagliano. Next: vs Prairie Ridge

26. Rolling Meadows 7-0 (NR) Unsung hero? DL Jose Altman. Next : vs Wheeling

27. Prairie Ridge 6-1 (NR) Unsung hero? WR Taidhgin Trost. Next: @ Cary Grove

28. Simeon 5-1 (29)- Unsung hero? OL Khalyl Warren. Next: @ Curie

29. Lemont 6-1 (NR) Unsung hero? QB Luke Bailey. Next: vs Hillcrest

30. Phillips 6-1 (11)- Unsung hero? QB/S Antonio Brown. Next: @ Westinghouse

Out: Brother Rice/Conant/Barrington

Others to Watch (in no order): St. Rita/Providence Catholic/Richards/Coal City/Immaculate Conception/St. Laurence/Antioch/South Elgin/Kankakee/Wheaton St. Francis/Yorkville/Grant/DeKalb/Maine West/Wilmington/Proviso East/Kaneland