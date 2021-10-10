2021 Fall Season: Week 8 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2021 Fall Season EDGYTIM Week 8 Chicagoland Top 30 poll released Saturday night on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Loyola Academy 7-0 (1) The Ramblers take care of business over Providence Catholic and now look towards getting into post-season shape. Any chance or a Marco Maldonado sighting anytime soon? Next: @ St Patrick

2. Joliet Catholic 7-0 (3) The Hilltoppers are for real and feel bad for some lower seeded 4A opponents come IHSA state playoff time. It could get ugly. Next: @ Benet Academy

3. Neuqua Valley 7-0 (4) The Wildcats get one step closer to getting into the DVC conference championship game in Week 9. Next: vs DeKalb

4. Warren Township 6-1 (5) The Blue Devils keep winning and piling up the points. Can that formula continue into the Class 8A post-season? If so the kids from Six Flags will be on another long extended thrill ride this post-season. Next: @ Libertyville

5. Brother Rice 5-2 (2) The Crusaders no question have a Player of the Year candidate in QB Jack Lausch this season. Next: @ Marian Catholic

6. St. Rita 5-2 (6) Can/will be see a Kaleb Brown sighting sometime soon? The Mustangs need to heal up for a post-season run. Next: vs Providence Catholic

7. Batavia 7-0 (7) The Bulldogs will wind up as a top seed in Class 7A and can no question make a claim for being a tad under rated here. Next: vs St Charles East

8. Wheaton North 6-1 (8) The Falcons win a tight 10-8 game last Friday over rival Wheaton South....as expected. Next: vs Geneva

9 Cary Grove 7-0 (9) The Trojans will be another top seed in Class 6A once the postseason rolls around. Can anyone stop the Trojans offense? Next: vs Burlington Central

10. Marist 5-2 (10) The Redhawks get a 34-0 win over Montini and no question knows what lies ahead in a few weeks. Next: @ Carmel

11. Hinsdale Central 6-1 (11) The Redhawks get a big win last Friday over York and will now focus on beating Proviso West and one more looming West Sub Silver monster in Week 9. Next: vs Proviso West

12. Lockport 7-0 (12) The Porters have been looking forward to this game Friday night and while the season has been terrific so far, a win this Friday night would take things to a new level for the Porter fans and program. Next: vs Lincoln Way East

13. Hersey 7-0 (13) Bother Hersey and Prospect have been in dire need of a big game and now it's here! Next: vs Prospect

14. St. Ignatius 7-0 (14) The Wolfpack will quietly build it's way towards a strong finish to the regular season and this is a dangerous team in Class 6A. Next: @ DePaul Prep

15. Maine South 6-1 (17) The Hawks always seem to find a way to win and they wrap up the regular season with two strong games starting this week hosting the Wildkits. Trier Next: vs Evanston

16. Mount Carmel 5-2 (20) The Young Caravan keep climbing and they will also look towards a BIG game upcoming in Week 9. Next: @ St. Viator

17. York 6-1 (16) The Dukes will look to bounce back from Friday's close loss to Hinsdale Central at Willowbrook, a team you can never look past. Next: @ Willowbrook

18. Glenbard West 6-1 (18) The Hilltoppers also will finish with two strong opponents to end the regular season starting this Friday at Lyons. Next: @ Lyons Township

19. Lemont 7-0 (19) The Lemont Team to be Name Later will play for the South Suburban Blue conference title this week in Lemont agains the TF South No Nickname Yet team. Next: vs TF South

20. Lincoln Way East 5-2 (27) The Griffins continue to build it's way towards a state playoff run but will need to bring it's A game this week to Lockport. Next: @ Lockport

21. Bolingbrook 5-2 (16) The Raiders two losses came on a combined 9 points. Next: @ Lincoln Way Central

22. Crete-Monee 5-2 (21) Look for the Warriors to get things lined up for a big finish. Next: vs Bloom

23. Kankakee 7-0 (22) The Kays have simply been overwhelming opponents lately and are also gearing up for a big Week 9 and beyond. Next: @ Thornton

24. Richards 6-1 (23) The Bulldogs will also look to finish the regular season strong and to earn a high seed in the playoffs. Next: vs Hillcrest

25. South Elgin 7-0 (24) The Storm get a 29-0 win over Elgin on Friday night and the 29 poimnts scored was the lowest so far this fall for South Elgin. Next: @ Bartlett

26. Hoffman Estates 6-1 (25) The Hawks also have a Player of the Year candidate in do it all Jashawn Johnson (Western Michigan) Next: vs Schaumburg

27. Oswego 5-2 (26) The Panthers will look for some serious payback against rival Oswego East this week, who beat Oswego for the first time in school history this past spring season. Next: vs Oswego East

28. Glenbrook South 6-1 (NR) The Titans get a nice 26-24 win over New Trier on Friday night. Next: @ Glenbrook North

29. Richmond Burton 7-0 (29) The Rockets sneak past Johnsburg 23-20 on Friday night. Hmmmmmmmm. Next: vs Harvard

30. Glenbard North 5-2 (30) The Panthers get in the win column on Friday after two straight weeks of heartbreaking 21-20 losses and beat Lake Park 28-7. Next: @ St. Charles North

Out: Homewood-Flossmoor

Next In: Deerfield/ICCP/Naperville North/Morris/Wilmington/Wauconda/Prospect/Kenwood/Phillips/Plainfield North/Plainfield Central/Fenwick











