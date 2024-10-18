Week 8 EDGY's Top Games and Winners

in other news
Week 7: The Underclassmen Report
Week 7 The Underclassmen Report features the top underclassmen from Cary Grove/Prairie Ridge/Conant/Barrington
2024 Breakdown: Revisit Glenbard West
Breakdown: EDGYTIM revisits the 2024 Glenbard West Hilltoppers.
WR LaVista checked out Kentucky
Libertyville (Ill.) junior WR Blaise LaVista (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) made a recent game day visit to Kentucky.
Marcus Harper II: "We know who we are"
The offensive line at Oregon has steadily improved throughout the season, and Marcus Harper III gave us his insights.
Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 7. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week.
EDGYTIM's Season Record: 52-18
Another Ten Words or Less Edition!
Bloomington at Peoria - Big Two Weeks for Peoria. Is Bloomington back? . Close. EDGY's Pick: Peoria
Byron at Dixon: Is Caden Considine playing? Can Dixon stop the run? EDGY's Pick: Byron
Morris at Sycamore- Morris needs a marquee win. Sycamore is tough at home. EDGY's Pick: Sycamore
Libertyville at Lake Forest Can Libertyville close out strong? How good is Lake Forest? EDGY's Pick: Libertyville
Minooka at Oswego Can Minooka put up points? Is Oswego an 8A contender? EDGY's Pick: Oswego
Edwardsville at East St. Louis- Can Edwardsville hang here? Are these Flyers elite? . EDGY's Pick: East St. Louis
Lyons Township at York - Can Lyons run the football? Can York control tempo? EDGY's Pick: York
Glenwood at Sacred Heart Griffin Can Glenwood make a run? Can SHG slow down Glenwood? EDGY's Pick: Glenwood
Mount Carmel at Fenwick - Could MC be looking ahead? Can Fenwick hang with MC? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel
Aurora Christian at Wheaton Academy - Can AC slow down WA? Stop sleeping on Wheaton Academy. EDGY's Pick: Wheaton Academy