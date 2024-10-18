Week 8 EDGY's Top Games and Winners

Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 7. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week.

Another Ten Words or Less Edition!

Bloomington at Peoria - Big Two Weeks for Peoria. Is Bloomington back? . Close. EDGY's Pick: Peoria

Byron at Dixon: Is Caden Considine playing? Can Dixon stop the run? EDGY's Pick: Byron

Morris at Sycamore- Morris needs a marquee win. Sycamore is tough at home. EDGY's Pick: Sycamore

Libertyville at Lake Forest Can Libertyville close out strong? How good is Lake Forest? EDGY's Pick: Libertyville

Minooka at Oswego Can Minooka put up points? Is Oswego an 8A contender? EDGY's Pick: Oswego

Edwardsville at East St. Louis- Can Edwardsville hang here? Are these Flyers elite? . EDGY's Pick: East St. Louis

Lyons Township at York - Can Lyons run the football? Can York control tempo? EDGY's Pick: York

Glenwood at Sacred Heart Griffin Can Glenwood make a run? Can SHG slow down Glenwood? EDGY's Pick: Glenwood

Mount Carmel at Fenwick - Could MC be looking ahead? Can Fenwick hang with MC? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel

Aurora Christian at Wheaton Academy - Can AC slow down WA? Stop sleeping on Wheaton Academy. EDGY's Pick: Wheaton Academy