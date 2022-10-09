News More News
Week 8 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll

Final Week 8 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 7-0 (1) Player of the Year candidate? QB Braden Tischer Next: vs Lockport

2. Mount Carmel 7-0 (2) Player of the Year candidate? QB Blainey Dowling Next: vs St Viator

3. Loyola Academy 7-0 (3) Player of the Year candidate? QB Jake Stearney Next: vs St Patrick

4. York 7-0 (4) Player of the Year candidate? QB Matt Vezza Next: vs Willowbrook

5. Glenbard West 6-1 (5) Player of the Year candidate? RB Julius Ellens Next: vs Lyons Township

6. Simeon 7-0 (6) Player of the Year candidate? RB Andre Crews Next: vs Morgan Park

7. Maine South 5-2 (7) Player of the Year candidate? RB Michael Dellumo Next: @ Evanston

8. St. Rita 5-2 (8) Player of the Year candidate? Next: @ Providence Catholic

9. St. Charles North 6-1 (9) Player of the Year candidate? RB/LB Drew Surges Next: @ Glenbard North

10. Lake Zurich 6-1 (10) Player of the Year candidate? WR Tyler Erkman Next: vs Mundelein

11. Neuqua Valley 6-1 (11) Player of the Year candidate? WR/DB Grant Larkin Next: @ DeKalb

12. Wheaton North 6-1 (13) Player of the Year candidate? WR/S Karsten Libby Next: @ Geneva

13. Batavia 5-2 (14) Player of the Year candidate? LB/RB Tyler Jansey Next: @ St Charles East

14. Lemont 7-0 (15) Player of the Year candidate? QB Payton Soloman Next: @ Hillcrest

15. Hersey 7-0 (16) Player of the Year candidate? QB Colton Gumino Next: @ Elk Grove

16. Warren Township 6-1 (21) Player of the Year candidate? WR/KR Cassius Callahan Next: @ Lake Forest

17. Kankakee 6-1 (17) Player of the Year candidate? WR/S Jyaire Hill Next: vs Thornton

18. Crete-Monee 5-2 (18) Player of the Year candidate? WR Joshua Franklin Next: @ Bloom

19. Prospect 6-1 (20) Player of the Year candidate? QB Brad Vierneisel Next: @ Wheeling

20. Brother Rice 4-3 (NR) Player of the Year candidate? DL Roderick Pierce Next: vs Marian Catholic

21. Marist 4-3 (22) Player of the Year candidate? QB Dermot Smyth Next: vs Carmel

22. Plainfield North 7-0 (23) Player of the Year candidate? QB Demir Ashuri Next: vs West Aurora

23. Joliet Catholic/Lockport 5-2/5-2 (19/NR) Player of the Year candidate? QB TJ Schlageter/TE Hyatt Timosciek Next: @ Benet Academy/@ LW East

24. St. Francis 7-0 (24) Player of the Year candidate? QB Alessio Milivojevic Next: @ Riverside Brookfield

25. Prairie Ridge/Bolingbrook 6-1/4-3 (29/12) Player of the Year candidate? QB Tyler Vesey/QB Jonas Williams Next: @ Crystal Lake South/vs Lincoln Way Central

26. Naperville Central 5-2 (26) Player of the Year candidate? RB Tyler Dodd Next: @ Metea Valley

27. Naperville North 5-2 (27) Player of the Year candidate? QB Aidan Gray Next: @ Waubonsie Valley

28. Huntley 6-1 (28) Player of the Year candidate? RB Haiden Janke Next: @ Dundee Crown

29. Palatine 6-1 (29) Player of the Year candidate? RB Dominik Ball Next: @ Schaumburg

30. Richmond Burton 7-0 (NR) Player of the Year candidate? RB Steven Siegel Next: @ Harvard

Next In (In No Order): Glenbrook South/ICCP/Jacobs/St. Ignatius/Morgan Park/South Elgin/Lyons Township/Sycamore/Benet Academy/Notre Dame/Wauconda/Carmel/Geneva/Elk Grove/Yorkville

