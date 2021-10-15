Week 8 Top Games and Best Guesses
EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 6-4 in Week 7 and 50-21 overall
Week 8: My Winners and Best Guesses
EDGY's Take: Kenwood (7-0) and head coach Sinque Turner has built the Broncos into a CPL power and this is a team with plenty of talent this season. Kenwood will look towards QB Lou Henson along with RB Davonte Johnson and Kenwood also has several scholarship level players in junior WR/S Logan Lester, senior WR/DB Jalil Martin, senior OLB Bjourn Mayes and senior DB Diego Oliver. Simeon (3-4) and head coach Dante Culbreath is looking to bounce back from last week' 27-21 loss to Morgan Park and are in must tin mode this week. The Wolveriens will look towards senior QB Korey Flowers along with standout junior WR Malik Elzy while junior RB/DB Andre Crews is another key two way starter for Simeon.
Biggest storyline? Can the Kenwood defensive line matchup against the young but big Simeon offensive line? Can the Simeon defense limit the Kenwood big play ability?
EDGY's Pick: Kenwood 28 Simeon 20
EDGY's Take: The Pedialyte Bowl? Both Bishop McNamara and ICCP have several key underclassmen who have played huge roles so far this fall. Bishop McNamara (4-3) and Hall of Fame head coach Rich Zinnani pulled out a huge upset 36-15 win last Friday over St. Francis in coaching his last ever regular season home game to keep the Irish playoff chances alive. Bishop McNamara will get the football into the hands of sophomore RB Tony Phillips early and often while QB Brady Bertrand is also very capable in the play action passing game. Immaculate Conception (7-0) and head coach Bill Krefft has a younger team this fall but the kids are getting it at the right time of the year. Keep an eye on sophomore QB Dennis Mandala along with sophomore WR/DB Kareem Parker this season for the Knights.
Biggest storyline? Can the Bishop McNamara defense limit the ICCP big play potential? Can the ICCP defense slow down the potent Bishop McNamara running game for four quarters?
EDGY's Pick: ICCP 31 Bishop McNamara 28
EDGY's Take: The Battle for the Mid Suburban East title is this week in Arlington Heights and will be highlights by two standout quarterbacks. Hersey (7-0) and head coach Joe Pardun are rolling this season as the Huskies will rely on senior QB Jimmy Makuh who has been getting more and more talk as a potential Player of the Year candidate both in the Mid Suburban East and in Chicagoland. Prospect also has a major impact player at quarterback in senior Frank Covey, who is also a threat with both the run and the pass this season for the Knights.
Biggest storyline? Can either team's defense force a turnover or two, or at least try to slow down the other's quarterback on Friday? Last possession wins?
EDGY's Pick: Hersey 37 Prospect 31
Warren Township at Libertyville
EDGY's Take: Warren Township (6-1) and head coach Bryan McNulty is again rolling over all comers this season in the North Suburban conference. The Blue Devils will rely in it's always tough as nails defense along with a terrific season from senior RB Maurice Edwards (Vanderbilt) who has been putting up big numbers all year long. Libertyville (5-2) and head coach Mike Jones will look to get the ground game going with it's nig offensive line. The Wildcats are hoping to get some key starter back this week from injury including RB Tommy Layka who has been the main ball carrier for Libertyville this fall.
Biggest storyline? Can the Libertyville offensive line push around a very speedy and aggressive Warren defense? Can the Warren offense get out of the gates quickly this week and put pressure on the Libertyville offense to come from behind?
EDGY's Pick: Warren Township 38 Libertyville 6
EDGY's Take: This is a key battle for the South Suburban Blue conference title. TF South (6-1) and head coach Bob Padjen as the Rebels are looking to keep up its';winning ways this Friday. TF South will look towards RB Ernest Temple and a big and physical offensive line while QB Jacob Urdiales is very capable with the play action passing game. Lemont (7-0) and head coach Bret Kooi has a very stacked roster this season and keep an eye on senior RB Albert Kunickis along with senior OL Mack Indestad (Eastern Michigan) as well as talent on the defensive side of the football with junior S Noah Taylor, senior DL Tyler Wilms and LB CJ Campos.
Biggest storyline? Can the TF South offense run the football consistently against the Lemont defensive line? Can the Lemont offense get the run game in gear against a quick TF South defensive line?
EDGY's Pick: Lemont 35 TF South 21
EDGY's Take: Oswego East (6-1) and head coach Tyson LeBlanc is looking to beat rival Oswego (5-2) in back to back games for the first time in school history. The Wolves first ever win over Panthers came back in the spring season, so Oswego has a ton of payback in mind. Oswego East is getting a big season from transfer QB Tre Jones along with standout senior WR/OLB Jared Badie while junior LB Oshobi Odior has been a huge addition to the Wolves defense. Oswego needed standout junior TE Deakon Tonielli to fill in at quarterback in last week's win over West Aurora, and the Panthers and head coach Brian Cooney will have both QB Cruz Ibarri and Julian Toma back in the lineup this week. The Panthers will look towards RB Mark Melton while senior WR/S Cameron Grays is a big time play makers this fall.
Biggest storyline? Can the Oswego East offense generate big plays against the Oswego defense? Can the Oswego offense settle back in at quarterback along with getting another big game from RB Mark Melton?
EDGY's Pick: Oswego 27 Oswego East 14
EDGY's Take: Lockport (7-0) and head coach George Czart has the Porters playing well this season and look for the Porters to establish the running game led by an experienced offensive line, senior RB Ty Schultz and RB Andrew Lopresto while senior QB Hayden Timosciek has been a consistently solid passer in the Porters play action passing game. Lockport is also getting a big season from a defense that features senior twin DE Cody Silzer and Cole Silzer both of who are committed to EIU. Lincoln Way East (5-2) is young this season but still very talented. The Griffins and head coach Rob Zvonar looks to also balance run and pass offensively and keep an eye on senior WR Trey Johnson along with senior WR Jack Tremblay (Central Michigan). The East defense again is young but talented and keep an eye on junior LB Jake Scianna .
Biggest storyline? Can Lockport get the running game going against the East defense? Can the Lockport defense shut down the balanced East offense? Expect a very low scoring tight game here.
EDGY's Pick: Lincoln Way East 21 Lockport 14 OT
EDGY's Take: The Upstate 8 conference race has all been about South Elgin this season. South Elgin head coach Dragan Teonic has an explosive and pretty balanced offense this season led by RB Mason Montgomery and RB Anthony Marshall and WR Jalen Jones while sophomore QB Jake Sullivan is settling in well this season and will be a sought after name in the Class of 2024. Bartlett (4-3) is seeking a win over the next two weeks to hopefully lock down a state playoff bid. Bartlett head coach Matt Erlenbaugh will look towards the Hawks offense led by QB Jacob Scearce plus a steady run game this fall while senior OL Thomas Hubbard is a key anchor on the Hawks offensive line.
Biggest storyline? Can the Bartlett defense slow down the Storm's offense? Can the South Elgin defense continue to lock down the entire Upstate 8 opponent this season?
EDGY's Pick: South Elgin 42 Bartlett 7
EDGY's Take: York (6-1) is looking to bounce back this week after a 27-23 loss to Hinsdale Central last Friday. The Dukes and head coach Mike Fitzgerald will look towards QB Matt Vezza and a deep group of receivers including senior WR Charlie Specht and WR Kelly Watson. The York defense has been very strong all season long and hadn't allowed more than 10 points in any game up until last Friday loss to Hinsdale Central. Willowbrook (5-2) and head coach Nick Hildreth got off to a slow start this season but have since won 5 straight games. The Warriors will look towards a strong running game spearheaded by RB Josh Brown.
Biggest storyline? Can York get back on track this week and limit the Willowbrook run game? Can Willowbrook win it's first game of the season against a team with a winning record?
EDGY's Pick: York 28 Willowbrook 20
Montini Catholic at Nazareth Academy
EDGY's Take: Easily one of the most intriguing games in Chicagoland this week as Montini Catholic (3-4) is looking to keep it's playoff hopes alive. The Broncos have weapons on offense and keep an eye on junior QB Cole Teschner along with junior RB Joshua Robinson. Nazareth Academy and head coach Tim Racki is also looking to keep it's playoff hopes a live this week. The Road Runners also have talent and several underclassmen are stepping up this season including freshman QB Logan Malachuk and freshman DE Gabe Kaminski. Nazareth will also look towards senior WR Trell Harris along with junior WR/DB Justin Taylor senior WR/S Peter Roll (Navy).
Biggest storyline? Can Montini slow down the multiple weapons from the Nazareth Academy offense? Can the Montini offense kick things into a higher gear against the Nazareth Academy defense?
EDGY's Pick: Nazareth Academy 34 Montini Catholic 21