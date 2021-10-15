Week 8 Top Games and Best Guesses

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Week 7 Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.

EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 6-4 in Week 7 and 50-21 overall

Week 8: My Winners and Best Guesses

Kenwood vs Simeon at Gately

EDGY's Take: Kenwood (7-0) and head coach Sinque Turner has built the Broncos into a CPL power and this is a team with plenty of talent this season. Kenwood will look towards QB Lou Henson along with RB Davonte Johnson and Kenwood also has several scholarship level players in junior WR/S Logan Lester, senior WR/DB Jalil Martin, senior OLB Bjourn Mayes and senior DB Diego Oliver. Simeon (3-4) and head coach Dante Culbreath is looking to bounce back from last week' 27-21 loss to Morgan Park and are in must tin mode this week. The Wolveriens will look towards senior QB Korey Flowers along with standout junior WR Malik Elzy while junior RB/DB Andre Crews is another key two way starter for Simeon.

Biggest storyline? Can the Kenwood defensive line matchup against the young but big Simeon offensive line? Can the Simeon defense limit the Kenwood big play ability?

EDGY's Pick: Kenwood 28 Simeon 20

Bishop McNamara at ICCP

EDGY's Take: The Pedialyte Bowl? Both Bishop McNamara and ICCP have several key underclassmen who have played huge roles so far this fall. Bishop McNamara (4-3) and Hall of Fame head coach Rich Zinnani pulled out a huge upset 36-15 win last Friday over St. Francis in coaching his last ever regular season home game to keep the Irish playoff chances alive. Bishop McNamara will get the football into the hands of sophomore RB Tony Phillips early and often while QB Brady Bertrand is also very capable in the play action passing game. Immaculate Conception (7-0) and head coach Bill Krefft has a younger team this fall but the kids are getting it at the right time of the year. Keep an eye on sophomore QB Dennis Mandala along with sophomore WR/DB Kareem Parker this season for the Knights.

Biggest storyline? Can the Bishop McNamara defense limit the ICCP big play potential? Can the ICCP defense slow down the potent Bishop McNamara running game for four quarters?

EDGY's Pick: ICCP 31 Bishop McNamara 28

Prospect at Hersey

EDGY's Take: The Battle for the Mid Suburban East title is this week in Arlington Heights and will be highlights by two standout quarterbacks. Hersey (7-0) and head coach Joe Pardun are rolling this season as the Huskies will rely on senior QB Jimmy Makuh who has been getting more and more talk as a potential Player of the Year candidate both in the Mid Suburban East and in Chicagoland. Prospect also has a major impact player at quarterback in senior Frank Covey, who is also a threat with both the run and the pass this season for the Knights.

Biggest storyline? Can either team's defense force a turnover or two, or at least try to slow down the other's quarterback on Friday? Last possession wins?

EDGY's Pick: Hersey 37 Prospect 31

Warren Township at Libertyville

EDGY's Take: Warren Township (6-1) and head coach Bryan McNulty is again rolling over all comers this season in the North Suburban conference. The Blue Devils will rely in it's always tough as nails defense along with a terrific season from senior RB Maurice Edwards (Vanderbilt) who has been putting up big numbers all year long. Libertyville (5-2) and head coach Mike Jones will look to get the ground game going with it's nig offensive line. The Wildcats are hoping to get some key starter back this week from injury including RB Tommy Layka who has been the main ball carrier for Libertyville this fall.

Biggest storyline? Can the Libertyville offensive line push around a very speedy and aggressive Warren defense? Can the Warren offense get out of the gates quickly this week and put pressure on the Libertyville offense to come from behind?

EDGY's Pick: Warren Township 38 Libertyville 6

TF South at Lemont

EDGY's Take: This is a key battle for the South Suburban Blue conference title. TF South (6-1) and head coach Bob Padjen as the Rebels are looking to keep up its';winning ways this Friday. TF South will look towards RB Ernest Temple and a big and physical offensive line while QB Jacob Urdiales is very capable with the play action passing game. Lemont (7-0) and head coach Bret Kooi has a very stacked roster this season and keep an eye on senior RB Albert Kunickis along with senior OL Mack Indestad (Eastern Michigan) as well as talent on the defensive side of the football with junior S Noah Taylor, senior DL Tyler Wilms and LB CJ Campos.

Biggest storyline? Can the TF South offense run the football consistently against the Lemont defensive line? Can the Lemont offense get the run game in gear against a quick TF South defensive line?

EDGY's Pick: Lemont 35 TF South 21