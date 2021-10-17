Week 9 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Fall Season: Week 9 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy 8-0 (1) The Ramblers will get a terrific road test in Week 9 taking on the Young Caravan. Next: @ Mount Carmel

2. Joliet Catholic 8-0 (2) The Hilltoppers are rolling yet the injuries are starting to mount. Can the Hillmen heal up and be ready for state playoff time? Next: @ Montini Catholic

3. Neuqua Valley 8-0 (3) Kudos to the entire Dupage Valley Conference for coming up with the Week 9 conference title game format! See you all in Naperville on Friday night. Next: vs Naperville North

4. Warren Township 7-1 (4) Can the Blue Devils lock down it's North Suburban title and a high seed in Class 8A this week? Next: vs Lake Forest

5. Brother Rice 6-2 (5) The South Side Super Bowl is back and will be as strong as ever on Friday night. Next: @ Marist

6. St. Rita 6-2 (6) Will we see Kaleb Brown return anytime soon? Inquiring Mustangs fans are hoping and waiting to see. Next: @ Niles ND

7. Batavia 8-0 (7) The Bulldogs just keep winning and look to lock up an undefeated regular season and a high seed in 7A. Next: @ St Charles North

8. Wheaton North 7-1 (8) The Falcons will also look to finish strong this week then become a dangerous team to face in Class 7A. Next: @ St. Charles East

9 Cary Grove 8-0 (9) The Trojans have rolled through the Fox Valley Conference this season but can Hampshire make Week 9 interesting? Next: @ Hampshire

10. Marist 6-2 (10) The South Side Super Bowl is always a blast, especially when you are the host school. Next: vs Brother Rice

11. Hinsdale Central 7-1 (11) The Red Devils have a ton on the line Saturday on the Shores of Lake Ellyn. Next: @ Glenbard West

12. St. Ignatius 8-0 (14) The Wolfpack will finish the regular season with a strong opponent in Fenwick. Did anyone outside of the Wolfpack imagine an 8-0 season heading into Week 9? Next: vs Fenwick

13. Mount Carmel 6-2 (16) The Young Caravan will get a huge test on Friday night hosting Loyola and just how far has this team developed this season? We begin to find out on Friday night. Next: vs Loyola Academy

14. Maine South 7-1 (15) The Hawks will wrap up the regular season taking on longtime rival New Trier. Next: @ New Trier

15. York 7-1 (17) The Dukes get a nice bounce back win last week over Willowbrook and will look to secure a high seed with a win this week over the OPRF Huskies. Next: vs OPRF

16. Lincoln Way East 6-2 (20) The Griffins pull out a big 12-10 win over Lockport last Friday night. Next: vs Bradley

17. Lockport 7-1 (12) The Porters will look to get things back on track this week hosting Andrew. . Next: vs Andrew

18. Glenbard West 7-1 (18) The Hilltoppers get a nice 35-3 win over Lyons last Friday night and have a chance to upset Hinsdale Central at home on Saturday. Next: vs Hinsdale Central

19. Lemont 8-0 (19) Lemont might be still in search of a nickname, but this team definitely has an identity as a hard nosed, gritty winner. Next: @ Oak Forest

20. Bolingbrook 6-2 (21) The Raiders continue to win this season behind a solid running game and a lights out defense. Next: @ Stagg

21. Crete-Monee 6-2 (22) a HUGE Week 9 showdown on the road at Kankakee for the Warriors. Next: @ Kankakee

22. Kankakee 8-0 (23) The Kays will look to make the next step in it's success under head coach Derek Hart....and that next step is finally finding a way to beat Crete. Next: vs Crete Monee

23. Prospect 7-1 (NR) The Knights have a gusty signal caller in junior QB Frank Covey VI and a defense that swarms to the football at all times. Next: vs Rolling Meadows

24. Hersey 7-1 (13) The Huskies will look to bounce back from last Friday loss to Prospect and BG will be another huge test. Next: @ Buffalo Grove

25. South Elgin 8-0 (25) The Storm just keep rolling on. The Storm are in line for a high seed and a fist round home game in Class 8A. Next: @ West Chicago

26. Hoffman Estates 7-1 (26) The Hawks will look to finish the regular season strong but Palatine will present a definite challenge this Friday. Next: @ Palatine

27. Oswego 6-2 (27) Do not sleep on this team early on in the Class 8A playoff field. Next: @ Yorkville

28. Glenbrook South 7-1 (28) The Titans will rely on a steady running game and this team is just a hard nosed, grind it our style of football this season. Next: @ Evanston

29. Richmond Burton 8-0 (29) The Rockets will look to finish the regular season this week on the road at Marengo. Next: @ Marengo

30. Glenbard North 6-2 (30) The Panthers are another team you do NOT want to draw in the early rounds of the IHSA state playoffs. Next: @ Wheaton South

Out: Richards

Next In: Deerfield/ICCP/Naperville North/Morris/Wilmington/Wauconda/Prospect/Simeon/Morgan Park/Phillips/Plainfield North/Grayslake Central/Plainfield Central/Fenwick/Lake Forest











