Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
Class 6A
1. East St Louis 6-2 (1) @ CBC (St. Louis)
2. Simeon 8-0 (2) vs Lane Tech
3. Lemont 8-0 (3) @ TF South
4. Crete-Monee/Prairie Ridge 6-2/7-1 (4/4) vs Kankakee/vs Crystal Lake Central
5. St. Ignatius 6-2 (5) @ Fenwick
6. Notre Dame 6-2 (7) @ St. Rita
7. Normal West 7-1 (8) @ Champaign Centennial
8. Wauconda 8-0 (9) @ Grayslake North
9. Glenwood 6-2 (NR) @ Decatur Eisenhower
10. Grayslake North 7-1 (NR) vs Wauconda
Out: Benet Academy/Belvidere North