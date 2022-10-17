News More News
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10

Class 6A

1. East St Louis 6-2 (1) @ CBC (St. Louis)

2. Simeon 8-0 (2) vs Lane Tech

3. Lemont 8-0 (3) @ TF South

4. Crete-Monee/Prairie Ridge 6-2/7-1 (4/4) vs Kankakee/vs Crystal Lake Central

5. St. Ignatius 6-2 (5) @ Fenwick

6. Notre Dame 6-2 (7) @ St. Rita

7. Normal West 7-1 (8) @ Champaign Centennial

8. Wauconda 8-0 (9) @ Grayslake North

9. Glenwood 6-2 (NR) @ Decatur Eisenhower

10. Grayslake North 7-1 (NR) vs Wauconda

Out: Benet Academy/Belvidere North

