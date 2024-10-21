in other news
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
FREE Photo Gallery: Harlem at Boylan
FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's Harlem at Boylan game.
FREE Photos: Byron at Dixon
FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out the latest photo gallery from Friday's Byron at Dixon showdown.
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
Four-Star Friday is back with six players who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects
Illinois will host several top targets this weekend
The Illini will welcome another strong group of gameday visitors on Saturday against Michigan.
Week 9 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 8A Top 10 poll
1. Lincoln Way East 8-0 (1) vs Naperville Central
2. Loyola 6-2 (2) @ Mount Carmel
3. Naperville Central 8-0 (3) @ Lincoln Way East
4. Oswego 8-0 (4) @ Oswego East
5. Palatine 7-1 (5) vs Barrington
6. Maris/Lyons Township 7-1/8-0 (6/7) vs Niles ND/vs Proviso East
7. Barrington 7-1 (7) @ Palatine
8. Maine South 5-3 (8) @ Evanston
9. York 6-2 (9) @ Proviso West
10. Naperville North 6-2 (10) vs Sandburg
Out: None