Week 9 EDGYTIM Top Games and Winners

in other news
Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday
Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday, October 26th
TE Mueller checks in
Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior 3 star TE Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) checks in and recaps his season so far
Mizzou meets expectations for three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington
Zachary Washington scheduled an unofficial visit to Missouri with high expectations for the wide receiver group.
in other news
Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday
Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday, October 26th
Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 7. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week.
EDGYTIM's Season Record: 61-19 81% winning percentage
Another Ten Words or Less Edition!
Loyola at Mount Carmel - Does Fitz play? Who needs this game more? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel
Nazareth Academy at St. Francis: Can Naz finish strong here? ? How many overtimes on Friday? EDGY's Nazareth Academy
Joliet Catholic at Providence Catholic- Can JCA score enough points? Can Providence score enough points?. EDGY's Pick: JCA
Libertyville at Lake Forest Can Libertyville leave no doubt? Will Warren come ready to play? EDGY's Pick: Libertyville
Morgan Park vs Simeon @ Gately Simeon wants to make noise. Morgan Park needs this win. EDGY's Pick: Morgan Park
St Charles North at Geneva- Geneva wants this one bad. Is North dangerous here? EDGY's Pick: Geneva
Barrington at Palatine - Barrington plays Palatine always tough. Is Palatine being slept on? EDGY's Pick: Barrington
Kankakee at Crete-Monee How good is Kankakee anyways? Can Crete take the title? EDGY's Pick: Kankakee
Naperville Central at Lincoln Way East - Is East truly 8A's best? Is Central ready for this? EDGY's Pick: Lincoln Way East
Sacred Heart Griffin at Rochester- SHG was 5-4 in 1999. Is Rochester slept on? EDGY's Pick: Rochester