Week 9 EDGYTIM Top Games and Winners

Below are several of the Top Games across the State of Illinois in Week 7. Make sure and visit the EDGY FREE Football Message Board and break down and talk about the games with the fans every week.

Another Ten Words or Less Edition!

Loyola at Mount Carmel - Does Fitz play? Who needs this game more? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel

Nazareth Academy at St. Francis: Can Naz finish strong here? ? How many overtimes on Friday? EDGY's Nazareth Academy

Joliet Catholic at Providence Catholic- Can JCA score enough points? Can Providence score enough points?. EDGY's Pick: JCA

Libertyville at Lake Forest Can Libertyville leave no doubt? Will Warren come ready to play? EDGY's Pick: Libertyville

Morgan Park vs Simeon @ Gately Simeon wants to make noise. Morgan Park needs this win. EDGY's Pick: Morgan Park

St Charles North at Geneva- Geneva wants this one bad. Is North dangerous here? EDGY's Pick: Geneva

Barrington at Palatine - Barrington plays Palatine always tough. Is Palatine being slept on? EDGY's Pick: Barrington

Kankakee at Crete-Monee How good is Kankakee anyways? Can Crete take the title? EDGY's Pick: Kankakee

Naperville Central at Lincoln Way East - Is East truly 8A's best? Is Central ready for this? EDGY's Pick: Lincoln Way East

Sacred Heart Griffin at Rochester- SHG was 5-4 in 1999. Is Rochester slept on? EDGY's Pick: Rochester