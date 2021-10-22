Week 9 Top Games and Best Guesses
EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 8-2 in Week 8 and 58-23 overall
Week 9: My Winners and Best Guesses
Loyola Academy at Mount Carmel
EDGY's Take: Yet another huge Week 9 showdown as Loyola (8-0) is looking to finish out the 2021 Fall season with a perfect 9-0 record, but winning at Mount Carmel is no easy task. Loyola will rely on junior QB Jake Stearney along with an offense that is never short on generating points this season. The Ramblers defense is traditionally a strength yet at times has been a bit up and down this season and junior DE Brooks Bahr is a name to watch along with senior OLB James Kruetz. Mount Carmel (6-2) and head coach Jordan Lynch has been guiding a very young but talented roster this fall and keep an eye on several names to watch including sophomore RB Darrion Dupree, junior RB/DB Jaden Bossie plus junior QB Damarion Arrington who will play all over the field for the Caravan.
Biggest storyline? Will Loyola find a way to generate a consistent running game against the young but talented MC defense? Can the Young Caravan offense unleash a few key big plays against the Loyola defense?
EDGY's Pick: Loyola Academy 24 Mount Carmel 21
Naperville North at Neuqua Valley
EDGY's Take: The Dupage Valley is playing it's first regular season conference championship game as Neuqua Valley will host Naperville North. Neuqua Valley (8-0) and head coach Bill Ellinghaus will rely on junior QB Mark Mennecke along with a very capable skills group led by senior WR Carter Sessa, junior RB Jaden McGee and junior WR Grant Larkin. This is a young but very explosive Neuqua Valley Wildcats team that has come together even quicker than many had expected. Naperville North (5-3) and head coach Sean Drendel also has a top junior QB in Aidan Gray and also keep an eye on senior WR/DB Zeke Williams (NIU) along with his younger brother junior WR Luke Williams while RB Ethan Roberts has keyed the running game for the Huskies.
Biggest storyline? Can the Naperville North defense slow down the Neuqua Valley explosive offense? Can the Nequau Valley defense get the football back to it's offense along with cause a handful of turnovers?
EDGY's Pick: Neuqua Valley 31 Naperville North 28
Warren Township at Lake Forest
EDGY's Take: Warren Township (8-0) and head coach Bryan McNulty has not skipped a beat from the 2019 season that saw the Blue Devils make a deep run to the Class 8A state title game. Warren Township relies on it's speedy and hard hitting defense led by a terrific linebacking corp led by senior Jalen Handford (Central Michigan) along with senior Christian Eubanks while the offense is led by RB Maurice Edwards (Vanderbilt) along with senior QB Aidan Lucero (Grand Valley State). Lake Forest and veteran head coach Chuck Spagnoli is always in the mix in the North Suburban conference and the Scouts have a certified standout in senior RB Jahari Scott who will run behind huge offensive line this season.
Biggest storyline? Can Lake Forest run the football against the Warren Township defense? Can the Warren Township offense mix things up enough to keep the Scouts defense guessing?
EDGY's Pick: Warren Township 35 Lake Forest 7
Brother Rice at Marist
EDGY's Take: The South Side Super Bowl is always fun and highly entertaining...and that just describes the smack talk in the parking lots before the game between these two longtime South Side neighborhood rivals. Marist and head coach Ron Dawzcak will look towards senior QB Dontrell Jackson Jr. (Coastal Carolina) along with a always solid group of skills while the offensive line is another strength led by senior OL Deuce McGuire (Northwestern). Marist senior LB Jimmy Rolder is one of the best stories out having gone from zero offers to landing Power 5 offers by the day this season. Brother Rice (6-2) and head coach Brian Badke will step down his coaching position after this season, and the Crusaders are looking to send Badke out with a bang this fall. The Crusaders offense starts with senior QB Jack Lausch (Notre Dame) along with senior RB Aaron Vaughn Jr. while senior TE Henry Boyer (Illinois) is a tremendous target for the Rice offense. Defensively, the Crusaders have struggled while having to deal with a rash of injuries all season long especially in the secondary. Keep an eye on junior DL Roderick Pierce III plus senior DL Kevin Frazier in leading the Crusaders pass rush.
Biggest storyline? Can the Marist defense slow down the Brother Rice offense? Can the Brother Rice defense make a handful of key stops when they are needed?
EDGY's Pick: Brother Rice 48 Marist 47
Hinsdale Central at Glenbard West
EDGY's Take: Hinsdale Central (7-1) and had coach Brian Griffin are looking to lock up a West Suburban Silver conference title on Saturday at Glenbard West (7-1), a feat that is no question a big test for the Red Devils. Hinsdale Central has gotten a big season from QB Billy Cernugel along with senior RB/WR Thomas Skonka is a key go to guy this fall. Glenbard West and head coach Chad Hetlet will again rely on the Hitters fast and physical defense while the offense has some big playmakers in junior WR/S Joey Pope along with sophomore WR Julius Ju Ju Ellens while junior OL Chris Terek is a Power 5 level recruit this fall for the Hilltoppers.
Biggest storyline? Can the Hinsdale Central offense start and finish drives against the Hitters defense at home? Can the Glenbard West offense generate more points and yards this week?
EDGY's Pick: Glenbard West 22 Hinsdale Central 21
Crete-Monee at Kankakee
EDGY's Take: This huge Southland conference title game has been a few years in the makings between both Class 6A Top 10 ranked programs. Crete-Monee and head coach John Konecki has the Warriors once again playing terrific football at the right time of the year. Crete-Monee will look towards QB Joshua Franklin who is as quick and explosive as anyone under center this season and his main target has been WR Lynel Billips-Williams while RB Chance Joseph is another big time game breaker to watch. Crete-Monee also has a very solid play upfront on the offensive and defensive lines anchored by senior OL/DL Xavier Slayton and senior OL/DL Brandon Harry. Kankakee and head coach Derek Hart has been building up the Kays over the last few years and this team is as dangerous as any on the south suburbs this fall. Senior QB Tomele Stapes is a big time dual threat while the Kays have an abundance of offensive skills including junior WR/S Jyaire Hill along with RB Karson King plus TE/DE Marques Covington.
Biggest storyline? Can Kankakee slow down the versatile Crete offense and take away the Southland conference title which Crete has owned for years? Can the Crete defense limit the Kays big play ability?
EDGY's Pick: Crete-Monee 35 Kankakee 28
Benet Academy at Nazareth Academy
EDGY's Take: It's a playoff game on Friday night for both Benet Academy (4-4) and Nazareth Academy (4-4). Benet Academy and head coach pat new has played a rugged schedule this fall including the likes of state playoff teams Naperville NorthJCA, Moline, Brother Rice, St. Rita. The Redwings will look towards QB Anthony Picciolini along with junior TE/DE Pierce Walsh and junior ILB John Weidenbach. Nazareth Academy and head coach Tim Racki had high hopes for this fall, but the Road Runners got off to a surprising 0-3 start but have since won four out of it's last five games. The Road Runners have gone to the underclassmen group to kickstart the offense with freshman QB Logan Malachuk who has been playing very well since taking over the starting spot earlier this season. Nazareth Academy still has weapons to watch led by senior WR Trell Harris along with junior WR/DB Justin Taylor and junior WR Kaleb Miller.
Biggest storyline? Can the Benet defense contain the multiple weapons from the Nazareth Academy offense? Can the Nazareth Academy offensive and defensive lines win the line of scrimmage against the Benet Academy front?
EDGY's Pick: Nazareth Academy 34 Benet Academy 21
Fenwick at St. Ignatius
EDGY's Take: No one outside of the St.. Ignatius (8-0) program saw the Wolfpack and head coach Mark Miller taking down Mount Carmel and suddenly becoming a power program in Class 6A. Yet St. Ignatius is here and looking for more behind a strong double wing ground game led by junior RB Vinny Rugai along with junior QB Cody McDonagh while junior DL Justin Scott is already drawing major D1 recruiting attention this season. Fenwick (6-2) has plenty of talented names this fall including several D1 level commits in QB Kaden Cobb (Ball State), WR Eian Pugh (Illinois) plus TE Max Reese (Eastern Michigan) and senior OG Jimmy Liston (Purdue). The Friars have also put behind them a disappointing spring season and are starting to live up to it's own lofty preseason expectations this season.
Biggest storyline? Can St. Ignatius establish it's power running game and keep the football away from the Fenwick offense? Can the Fenwick offense quick strike the St. Ignatius defense?
EDGY's Pick: St. Ignatius 28 Fenwick 27
Maine South at New Trier
EDGY's Take: Year in and year out this is always a much anticipated game in the Central Suburban South. Maine South and veteran head coach Dave Inserra will again rely on the Hawks spread offensive attack led by senior QB Rowan Keefe along with a very solid group of skills led by senior TE/DE Chris Petrucci and senior RB Mike Sajenko while the defense is led by senior DL Teddy Gianaris. New Trier (5-3) and head coach Brian Doll has one of the top signal callers in the 2022 class in Nevan Cremascoli and the Trevians will look to derail the Maine South Hawks momentum and upset the Hawks at home.
Biggest storyline? Will Maine South go all out despite already wrapping up the conference championship, including now winning 20 out of the last 21 conference titles? Can the New Trier defense limit the Maine South big play ability?
EDGY's Pick: Maine South 31 New Trier 21
Sycamore at Morris
EDGY's Take: Both Sycamore (6-2) and Morris (8-0) are undefeated in the Kishwaukee Interstate 8 White conference with the winner getting the conference title and an automatic IHSA state playoff bid. Morris and head coach Alan Thorson is getting a huge season from QB Zack Romak (71 of 103 passing for 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns 1 INT) along with RB Ashton Yard (127 carries for 1,108 yards and 12 TD's) and the Redskins have also been generating big plays and the Morris defense is always fast and very physical. Sycamore and veteran head coach Joe Ryan has the Spartans playing well after a Week 6 loss to Richmond Burton. The Spartans aim for balance on offense with QB Eli Meier along with RB Nathan Altepeter while the defense has speed and play makers led by senior DE Jackson Funderburg.
Biggest storyline? Can Sycamore come off the buses ready to roll, or will they revert to another slow start in a game this season? Can the Morris offense continue to hit opposing defenses effectively with both the pass and the run game?
EDGY's Pick: Morris 30 Sycamore 27