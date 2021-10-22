Week 9 Top Games and Best Guesses

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Week 7 Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.

EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 8-2 in Week 8 and 58-23 overall

Week 9: My Winners and Best Guesses

Loyola Academy at Mount Carmel

EDGY's Take: Yet another huge Week 9 showdown as Loyola (8-0) is looking to finish out the 2021 Fall season with a perfect 9-0 record, but winning at Mount Carmel is no easy task. Loyola will rely on junior QB Jake Stearney along with an offense that is never short on generating points this season. The Ramblers defense is traditionally a strength yet at times has been a bit up and down this season and junior DE Brooks Bahr is a name to watch along with senior OLB James Kruetz. Mount Carmel (6-2) and head coach Jordan Lynch has been guiding a very young but talented roster this fall and keep an eye on several names to watch including sophomore RB Darrion Dupree, junior RB/DB Jaden Bossie plus junior QB Damarion Arrington who will play all over the field for the Caravan.

Biggest storyline? Will Loyola find a way to generate a consistent running game against the young but talented MC defense? Can the Young Caravan offense unleash a few key big plays against the Loyola defense?

EDGY's Pick: Loyola Academy 24 Mount Carmel 21

Naperville North at Neuqua Valley

EDGY's Take: The Dupage Valley is playing it's first regular season conference championship game as Neuqua Valley will host Naperville North. Neuqua Valley (8-0) and head coach Bill Ellinghaus will rely on junior QB Mark Mennecke along with a very capable skills group led by senior WR Carter Sessa, junior RB Jaden McGee and junior WR Grant Larkin. This is a young but very explosive Neuqua Valley Wildcats team that has come together even quicker than many had expected. Naperville North (5-3) and head coach Sean Drendel also has a top junior QB in Aidan Gray and also keep an eye on senior WR/DB Zeke Williams (NIU) along with his younger brother junior WR Luke Williams while RB Ethan Roberts has keyed the running game for the Huskies.

Biggest storyline? Can the Naperville North defense slow down the Neuqua Valley explosive offense? Can the Nequau Valley defense get the football back to it's offense along with cause a handful of turnovers?

EDGY's Pick: Neuqua Valley 31 Naperville North 28

Warren Township at Lake Forest

EDGY's Take: Warren Township (8-0) and head coach Bryan McNulty has not skipped a beat from the 2019 season that saw the Blue Devils make a deep run to the Class 8A state title game. Warren Township relies on it's speedy and hard hitting defense led by a terrific linebacking corp led by senior Jalen Handford (Central Michigan) along with senior Christian Eubanks while the offense is led by RB Maurice Edwards (Vanderbilt) along with senior QB Aidan Lucero (Grand Valley State). Lake Forest and veteran head coach Chuck Spagnoli is always in the mix in the North Suburban conference and the Scouts have a certified standout in senior RB Jahari Scott who will run behind huge offensive line this season.

Biggest storyline? Can Lake Forest run the football against the Warren Township defense? Can the Warren Township offense mix things up enough to keep the Scouts defense guessing?

EDGY's Pick: Warren Township 35 Lake Forest 7

Brother Rice at Marist

EDGY's Take: The South Side Super Bowl is always fun and highly entertaining...and that just describes the smack talk in the parking lots before the game between these two longtime South Side neighborhood rivals. Marist and head coach Ron Dawzcak will look towards senior QB Dontrell Jackson Jr. (Coastal Carolina) along with a always solid group of skills while the offensive line is another strength led by senior OL Deuce McGuire (Northwestern). Marist senior LB Jimmy Rolder is one of the best stories out having gone from zero offers to landing Power 5 offers by the day this season. Brother Rice (6-2) and head coach Brian Badke will step down his coaching position after this season, and the Crusaders are looking to send Badke out with a bang this fall. The Crusaders offense starts with senior QB Jack Lausch (Notre Dame) along with senior RB Aaron Vaughn Jr. while senior TE Henry Boyer (Illinois) is a tremendous target for the Rice offense. Defensively, the Crusaders have struggled while having to deal with a rash of injuries all season long especially in the secondary. Keep an eye on junior DL Roderick Pierce III plus senior DL Kevin Frazier in leading the Crusaders pass rush.

Biggest storyline? Can the Marist defense slow down the Brother Rice offense? Can the Brother Rice defense make a handful of key stops when they are needed?

EDGY's Pick: Brother Rice 48 Marist 47

Hinsdale Central at Glenbard West

EDGY's Take: Hinsdale Central (7-1) and had coach Brian Griffin are looking to lock up a West Suburban Silver conference title on Saturday at Glenbard West (7-1), a feat that is no question a big test for the Red Devils. Hinsdale Central has gotten a big season from QB Billy Cernugel along with senior RB/WR Thomas Skonka is a key go to guy this fall. Glenbard West and head coach Chad Hetlet will again rely on the Hitters fast and physical defense while the offense has some big playmakers in junior WR/S Joey Pope along with sophomore WR Julius Ju Ju Ellens while junior OL Chris Terek is a Power 5 level recruit this fall for the Hilltoppers.

Biggest storyline? Can the Hinsdale Central offense start and finish drives against the Hitters defense at home? Can the Glenbard West offense generate more points and yards this week?

EDGY's Pick: Glenbard West 22 Hinsdale Central 21