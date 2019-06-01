Weekend Edition: The Twicker
Had a great day today at Purdue today! Won D-Line mvp! Thanks for a great tour and camp @COACHRJOHNSON1 @EronHodges #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/y5tZcSe3PV— Ryan Keeler (@ryankeeler71) June 1, 2019
Had a great time at the Alabama Special Teams Camp. I wom the accuracy competition and was named to the All-Saban Team. Thanks to @longsnapfletch @CoachJeffBanks @CoachJoeHouston pic.twitter.com/5ef39NutlV— Nick Walker (@nwalker_50) June 1, 2019
Iowa state camp 2019 @EDGYTIM @OLineDlineFact1 @AllenTrieu @nexgenscouting pic.twitter.com/2lSkfLSjZ1— Justin Jefferson (@justinjeff2020) June 1, 2019
Excited and Blessed to receive an offer to play football at Western Michigan University for coach @CoachTimLester!! @CoachEricEvans @CoachBath pic.twitter.com/vEUU18Pgju— Jake Arthurs (@JakeArthurs31) June 1, 2019
Blessed to receive an Offer from Temple University‼️‼️🦉 #TUFB #TempleTUFF @coachMRice @Temple_FB @SimeonNation @SPEED_LLC @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/AVlV3AcSNQ— Chau Smith (@Chau_Smith9) June 1, 2019
After a call with @KirbyCannon4 I am thankful and honored to receive my second offer from Northern Michigan University!!! @NMU_Football @Shepardfootball @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/wBOcn2cg2j— Matthew Hightower (@HIGHTOWER171) June 1, 2019
Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from @WesternILUniv. Thanks again @Coach_Haneline🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#Godsplan pic.twitter.com/5s2BgJyomi— Jailon Welch (@welch_jailon) June 1, 2019
Blessed to receive another offer from South Dakota University!! pic.twitter.com/T8nBJjY8d2— Jaylon (@JaylonTillman2) June 1, 2019
Excited to receive another offer from Southeast Missouri State!! pic.twitter.com/QvfwLz5r5v— Jaylon (@JaylonTillman2) June 1, 2019
😁😁😁😁 @_CoachElliott @DRoccoWIUFB ,, @rashad_rochelle ,, Thank you very much for the offer today, I will continue to work hard to prove I deserve that offer 😜 @WIUFBAlumni @WIUfootball @lead_senator @jonhebb @DraftCardApp @CedrickWilson6 @TNGridironScout @AthletesWhoPray 😎 pic.twitter.com/WjyouzfdR9— Rashad Rochelle (@rashad_rochelle) June 1, 2019
Blessed to receive my 2nd D1 offer to @GoJacksFB. Thank you again coach @KingJB01 💯 pic.twitter.com/kSgENUJlEc— Jailon Welch (@welch_jailon) June 1, 2019
BLESSED to receive an Offer From The University Of Kansas!!! #RockChalk 🔴🔵 @AllenTrieu #LLJ6 pic.twitter.com/6ywnDcAtnZ— Keontez Lewis (@Nolimitk3) June 1, 2019
📍🐶— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) June 1, 2019
Had an awesome camp under the lights in Toledo!!! @CoachCandle @Coachbwright4 @coach_ksherman pic.twitter.com/wqkGW4Yq80— Dontrell Jackson Jr. (@trelljackson17) June 1, 2019
Blessed to have received an offer from SMU @SMU_Football #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/Z8aOqsAOrj— Matt Keeler (@m_keeler72) June 1, 2019
I will be at North Central camp June 5th and 6th now @EDGYTIM @CoachAWilkins @CoachWright37— Ogoss27 (@GossOwen) June 1, 2019
Blessed and Thankful to receive an offer from The Iowa Hawkeyes✊🏼. pic.twitter.com/rvvRNPJeq4— Kaleb Brown 😼 (@ikaleb35) June 1, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio Dominican University!!! @Coach_Kelleher @Lewandowski_66 @VJA_FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/cMfeylh3rE— John Bickel (@johnbickel_) June 1, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Illinois @LovieSmith #littyville pic.twitter.com/Hq8cQtxHYr— Dominic “JUJU” Lovett (@JujuLovett) June 1, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from Western illinois @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/LzX5VrToew— CJ West (@CJWest_52) June 1, 2019
Blessed to Receive an offer from Eastern Illinois 🔵⚪️ @EIUPantherFB @Coach_Bowers @tchopehop pic.twitter.com/qFrpqg39ax— Darius Walker🎒 (@_darius_5) June 1, 2019
Blessed and Thankful to receive an offer from Eastern Kentucky University @CoachParrilli pic.twitter.com/awZ1JPWD0T— Jalen Grant (@Jalen_Grant99) June 1, 2019
Excited to receive my first D1 offer to play football at Butler University! @JoeCheshire @ButlerUFootball pic.twitter.com/VFWx7LT85l— EJ Darlington (@ej_darlington) June 1, 2019
Blessed to receive another offer from Eastern Illinois University! pic.twitter.com/IO3fJWtbeY— Jaylon (@JaylonTillman2) June 1, 2019
Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Western Illinois University #AGTG pic.twitter.com/9PBznnxv3t— Jaylon (@JaylonTillman2) June 1, 2019
Beyond blessed to receive my official offer letter from The Air Force Academy✈️🔵⚪️#letsfly pic.twitter.com/24Sd7HOmuO— Jaleel Payne (@jayjay8__) June 1, 2019