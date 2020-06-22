EdgyTim - Weerts commits to Arizona

Batavia (Ill) senior three star ranked inside linebacker recruit Matt "Mojo" Weerts (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) gave the Arizona Wildcats his verbal commitment today.

Weerts, who gathered with his Batavia coaching staff, some family and friends at a local establishment called up head coach Kevin Sumlin and gave the Wildcats his commitment live over Periscope seen on the @BataviaFootball Batavia Football Twitter account.

Weerts, who had 21 scholarship offers was excited to add the offer from Arizona back in late March.

"I'm really excited and pumped about getting an offer from Arizona," Weerts said. "Coach (Evan) DeVan from Arizona recruited my brother when he was coaching at Ball State so I know him already and Arizona is a great school and program. I know that Arizona plays in the Pac 12 conference which is one of the top conferences in the nation. I also know that Arizona offers great academics and I'm just proud to add an offer from the Wildcats. I have family that lives in Phoenix and I'm hoping that I'll get a chance to visit Arizona later this spring or this summer."

