Published Nov 4, 2024
Wek 11 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

1. East St Louis 9-1 (1) vs Normal West

1. Cary Grove 10-0 (1)vs Antioch

3. Geneva 9-1 (3) vs Burlington Central

4. Kankakee 9-1 (4) vs Bloomington

5. Libertyville 9-1 (5) vs Lake Forest

6. Lake Forest 8-2 (7) @ Libertyville

7. Washington 8-2 (8) @ Oak Lawn Richards

8. Glenwood 8-2 (9) @ Oak Forest

9. Oak Lawn Richards 9-1 (10) vs Washington

10. Normal West 8-2 (NR) @ East St. Louis

Out: Simeon

