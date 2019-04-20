After picking up a scholarship offer at Iowa’s junior day in February, Class of 2020 offensive lineman Kevo Wesley was back on campus this weekend for another look at the Hawkeyes. This time, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Chicago native had a chance to watch the team at work in spring practice as he continues to learn more about the Iowa football program.

“I saw the team practice and got to have meetings with Coach Polasek, Coach Ferentz, and Coach Doyle,” said Wesley. “We talked about the recruiting process and how they believe I best fit in at Iowa.”

Wesley walked away from practice on Saturday impressed with how physical the Hawkeyes run things on a day to day basis.

“Iowa is a linemen factory because of the physicality and intensity during practice,” Wesley said.

Currently considering more than 20 scholarship offers, Wesley has yet to name any favorites, but says Iowa definitely remains under serious consideration.

“They are a top team for me,” said Wesley. “I fit perfectly into the scheme they run and I can be developed into a NFL player there. Also, there is a lot of stability in the staff.”

A three-star prospect, Wesley holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Virginia, Louisville, Indiana, Washington State, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Syracuse, Tulane, Southern Miss, Temple, Florida Atlantic, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Western Michigan, and Illinois State.