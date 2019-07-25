Kankakee (Ill.) Bishop McNamara senior offensive tackle prospect Isaac Ruder (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) is starting to realize that he is entering his final season of high school football this summer. Ruder, who has remained busy this summer between his high school camp and other camps checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I've been busy all summer and our team camp has been going good," Ruder said. "I'm the only starter back on the offensive line so I'm focused on helping the younger guys fit in and learn the plays. They are getting better and really starting to fit in. "



Ruder also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I camped this summer at NIU. I'm also considering camping this Friday at Eastern Michigan along with going to Marshall this Sunday for camps. I'm also still in contact with some Ivy League schools including Columbia, Cornell and also Princeton a bit. The feedback from the college coaches is they all want to see some of my early senior season video. Cornell also has invited me to come out this fall for a game."

Ruder is also starting to realize that his senior season is almost upon us.

"Sometimes it hits me that I'm finally a senior and at other times it doesn't feel like it. I think as we get closer and closer to the season it will start to hit me even harder. I'm just excited to get the season started."

Does Ruder have any personal goals for this coming season?

"Pancakes. It's all about getting pancakes this season and just going out and beating everyone in front of me and getting as many pancakes as possible."

