Batavia (Ill.) senior offensive tackle recruit Jackson Heeringa (6-foot-7, 260 pounds) has a strong list of scholarship offers so far this late spring. Heeringa, who wrapped up his school year last week is now looking ahead towards this summer. Heeringa also checks in and updates his latest recruiting news and discusses what's next in his recruiting process.

"We finished the school year two weeks ago," Heeringa said. "I've been just working out and I've also been looking a bit harder at my recruiting options lately."

Heeringa recapped his latest recruiting news so far this summer.

"I have offers now from Illinois State, Indiana State, Murray State, North Dakota, South Dakota State, SIU plus Western Illinois and a few D2 offers. I've been just looking harder at each school that has offered me. I've been just doing more research on each school and learning more about them. I've been involved on Zoom calls with South Dakota and Indiana State and those have been very helpful, especially for my parents because they have been able to get more information on each school. I've also been staying in touch with the coaches from North Dakota State, South Dakota and also Navy."

Has Heeringa started to draw any additional pressure to make a college decision so far this early summer?

"I've been looking harder at schools, but the coaches so far haven't really tried to pressure me into make a decision for now. I really want to be able to make visits before I make a college decision and I'm hoping to get out for visits once we are allowed to get back on a college campus."

So with no team camp or college campus available, what are Heeringa's summer plans?

"I'm just working out and we are also having a virtual summer camp. Each week we have a new schedule with different workouts online. Some days it's agility drills and other days it's more speed and strength work. It's been a good way to keep us all working and keeping all of us involved. I was planning to go to maybe one or two college camps at the most this summer

