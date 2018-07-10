Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor senior three star ranked defensive tackle recruit Isaiah Coe (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) has been focused on his team and his upcoming senior season this summer. Coe also takes a few minutes to check in and recap his latest recruiting news here.

"Summer has been going well for me," Coe said. "We are back in team campo now and everyone is working hard and just focused in on having a good camp this summer ."

Coe also recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been staying in touch with several coaches on and off this summer. Unfortunately I wasn't able to get out to any camps this summer because of some family issues but everything is good now so I'm hoping to get out to look at some schools soon. I've been in touch with the coaches from Iowa State, Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue along with Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky. I still have offers from Miami of Ohio and also South Dakota and I still talk with them a lot."

Coe has yet to set up any visit plans but has a few schools he wants to get out to visit this summer.

"I definitely want to get out to visit both Iowa State and Michigan State. I have some time off from team camp in late July so I might head out to visit a few schools around that time but I haven't set anything up yet."

Coe is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"We should be really good again this season and I just feel good about this team. We really trust each other and we are also a really heavy senior led team. Everyone is really close on the team and we've had that strong bond as a group since freshman year."

Isaiah Coe has scholarship offers from Miami of Ohio and South Dakota.

