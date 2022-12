Give the gift of M&BR this holiday. Get premium access for a full year for $22! Use code MBRHOLIDAY.

A week out from signing day, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have secured another four-star commitment, this time from Chicago (IL) defensive lineman Roderick Pierce.

Pierce, a former Wisconsin commit, was said to be down to Michigan and Illinois, and has committed to the Maize & Blue.

Below, Maize & Blue Review breaks down Pierce's commitment and where he could fit in once he arrives to Ann Arbor.